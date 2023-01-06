Read full article on original website
16-year-old missing in Silver Spring
by Montgomery Co. PD, Gaithersburg, MD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Christopher Sanchez was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., in the 8400 block of 11th Ave. Sanchez is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Sanchez is asked to The post 16-year-old missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old in serious condition after assault at Lansdowne High School
LANSDOWNE, MD – A 15-year-old student was violently assaulted while at school and is in serious condition at an area hospital. The attacker, another juvenile, was taken into custody by police officers. The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. when a Baltimore County Police Department School Resource Officer assigned to Lansdowne High School was notified of a first-degree assault that was occurring inside the school. “The officer and his supervisor immediately apprehended the suspect and began aiding the 15-year-old victim,” the Baltimore County Police Department said. Police are continuing their investigation. Students were dismissed on schedule, but after-school activities were The post 15-year-old in serious condition after assault at Lansdowne High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two teens linked to armed carjacking of motorcyclist in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, MD – Two teens have been arrested and charged after setting up a meeting with a victim trying to sell his motorcycle on social media with the intent to steal the motorcycle. According to police, on Thursday, at approximately 6:50 p.m., 6th District officers responded to the 400 block of West Side Drive for an armed carjacking of a motorcycle that had just occurred. During the investigation, officers learned that the victim had posted a red 2014 Honda CRF motorcycle for sale on a social media platform. “One of the suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Martir Ismar Mejia of The post Two teens linked to armed carjacking of motorcyclist in Gaithersburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge
Elkridge, MD – Two men entered a home and robbed two Elkridge victims of their possessions and car, but not before firing at the victims. According to police, on Sunday, at around 8:45 am, police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Toomey Lane. “Two victims reported that two male suspects with their faces partially covered forced entry into their residence, threatened them, stole cash, and fired a gunshot,” the Howard County Police Department reported. No one was injured. in the incident. The suspects then stole the victims’ vehicle, a 2015 white Acura MDX with tags MD/8FE3025. Police The post Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 49-year-old man was shot multiple times on Saturday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4000 Block of Bancroft Road at 4:50 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. Police said the victim was “standing in the block when an unknown vehicle pulled up and one of the occupants inside the vehicle opened fire, without warning.” If you have any information about The post 49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times
SUITLAND, MD – Police have arrested a 44-year-old Suitland man in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police reports, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court at approximately 10:45 p.m. on December 17, 2021. They discovered the victim lying unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. Jackson remains in custody in Orange The post Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen reported missing in Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD – In an effort to locate a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring, detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are seeking assistance from the public. Damary Hernandez was last seen in the 20 block of Valleyfield Court on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 6:50 p.m. Hernandez is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo of a heart on her right rib. Hernandez was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, white tank top, black jeans and The post Teen reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Detectives with the Greenbelt City Police Department are investigating the broad daylight assault and robbery of a 37-year-old woman. On Saturday, at around 9:08 am, Greenbelt City police officers were alerted to a robbery that took place at a bus stop in the 6000 block of Greenbelt Road. Police identified a 37-year-old woman who had been robbed as she was walking home from the bus stop. According to police, someone grabbed her purse from behind her and pushed her to the ground. “She described the suspect as a black male wearing a black jacket and a The post Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
13-Year-Old Shot And Killed While Breaking Into Cars In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 13-year-old male was was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Northeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Homicide Branch as well as the US Attorney’s Office are investigating this homicide. Shortly before 4 am, police arrived at the 1000 Block of Quincy Street to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. 13-year-old Karen Blake succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. An initial investigation revealed that a male resident saw the suspect tampering with his vehicles. The post 13-Year-Old Shot And Killed While Breaking Into Cars In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Fights For Life After Sudden Drive-By Baltimore Shooting
A man is fighting for his life after being shot by an unknown group of people while standing on a Baltimore block, authorities say.The 49year-old man was reportedly standing in the 4000 block of Bancroft Road when he shot around 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, according to Baltimore police.The victim was…
Police issue alert for 15-year-old who went missing before Christmas
Gaithersburg, MD– The Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) of the Montgomery County Department of Police is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a 15-year-old male who has been missing since last Friday. Kaelyn Amonnie Jackson was last seen on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in the 3400 block of Bantry Way at approximately 5 p.m. Jackson is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and jeans. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kaelyn The post Police issue alert for 15-year-old who went missing before Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
36-Year-Old Trans Woman Dead in D.C. Stabbing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 36-year-old Joshua Parker also know as Jasmine “Star” Mack was stabbed early Saturday morning in D.C. She did not survive. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating this incident, which took place at the 2000 Block of Gallaudet Street in Northeast, D.C. Fifth District officers were approached at 3 am, asking for a welfare check . Police found the adult victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text The post 36-Year-Old Trans Woman Dead in D.C. Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police release images of alleged suspect linked to Diamond Trueheart murder
It's been nearly one year since 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed on the parking lot of Catonsville Plaza off Baltimore National Pike.
Body of man found inside storage container after neighbors reported foul smell
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers investigating a suspicious package complaint at a home in the Woodbrook neighborhood of Baltimore found a decomposing body. After receiving reports of a foul smell coming from a storage container on the front porch, neighbors called the police. On January 5, at approximately 1:56 p.m., Western District patrol officers were called to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue to investigate. Upon their arrival, they located the storage container in front of a vacant home and detected a foul-smelling odor coming from the container. When they opened the container, they found a dead body inside. The The post Body of man found inside storage container after neighbors reported foul smell appeared first on Shore News Network.
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Outside Baltimore Shopping Center
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle near a shopping center in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers were called to the scene after the 30-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a 2013 Chevy Equinox that was attempting to make a left turn on the 5600 block of The Alameda, around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a November murder within the city in November that resulted in the death of Michael Jackson. It’s not Michael Jackson, the now-deceased former superstar, but Michael Jackson, a 25-year-old Baltimore man, was murdered on November 16th in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street. The suspect, 36-year-old Melvin Moore, a homeless man is known to frequent the Westside Shopping Center and Pigtown area of South Baltimore. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melvin Moore is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police appeared first on Shore News Network.
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
30-year-old man dies in car crash in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man died in a car crash on Thursday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of The Alameda. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a Chevy...
