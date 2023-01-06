Gaithersburg, MD– The Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) of the Montgomery County Department of Police is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a 15-year-old male who has been missing since last Friday. Kaelyn Amonnie Jackson was last seen on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in the 3400 block of Bantry Way at approximately 5 p.m. Jackson is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and jeans. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kaelyn The post Police issue alert for 15-year-old who went missing before Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO