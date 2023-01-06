Read full article on original website
Related
16-year-old missing in Silver Spring
by Montgomery Co. PD, Gaithersburg, MD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Christopher Sanchez was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., in the 8400 block of 11th Ave. Sanchez is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Sanchez is asked to The post 16-year-old missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
3 men stabbed at Silver Spring McDonald's; police search for suspects
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after three men were stabbed Tuesday morning at a McDonald's in Montgomery County. The stabbing was reported inside the restaurant around 6:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring. Officials say the three victims suffered non-life-threatening...
3 people stabbed at downtown Silver Spring McDonald's
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three men inside a McDonald's were all stabbed around breakfast time in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. The crime took place at the corner of Colesville Road and 2nd Avenue just before 7 a.m., authorities said. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department arrived at the...
Mass McDonald's Stabbing In Silver Spring Sends Several To Hospital
At least three people were injured in a mass stabbing at a Silver Spring McDonald's, authorities say. The victims were stabbed by an unknown suspect in the McDonald's located at 8407 Colesville Road the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Montgomery County police. The victims all sustained non life-threatening...
Suspect on the loose after mass stabbing inside Maryland McDonald’s: reports
Police in Maryland are searching for a stabbing suspect who attacked three victims inside a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Silver Spring on Tuesday morning.
Police hope tattoos can ID body of man found stuffed inside storage container
Baltimore Police homicide detectives need help identifying a man whose body was found Monday stuffed inside a storage container that was left on the porch of a vacant home.
Two teens linked to armed carjacking of motorcyclist in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, MD – Two teens have been arrested and charged after setting up a meeting with a victim trying to sell his motorcycle on social media with the intent to steal the motorcycle. According to police, on Thursday, at approximately 6:50 p.m., 6th District officers responded to the 400 block of West Side Drive for an armed carjacking of a motorcycle that had just occurred. During the investigation, officers learned that the victim had posted a red 2014 Honda CRF motorcycle for sale on a social media platform. “One of the suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Martir Ismar Mejia of The post Two teens linked to armed carjacking of motorcyclist in Gaithersburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown
Police say they are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred last week in Germantown. At about 9:19 p.m. last Tuesday, Jan. 3, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for a reported residential burglary, per a release from MCPD. According to police,...
fox5dc.com
Shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake not 'centered around race'
D.C.'s police chief breaks his silence on the investigation into the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is live outside D.C. Police headquarters with the latest.
alxnow.com
D.C. man arrested after armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street
A 32-year-old D.C. man is being held without bond after an armed carjacking in the West End. The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, when the male victim was walking to a construction job in the 400 block of S. Van Dorn Street. The victim parked his Toyota Tundra and walked a short distance when the suspect approached him from behind and pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
Police asking for public's help identifying suspect wanted in Adams Morgan shooting that left man dead
WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect, who has been linked to a December 2022 homicide that happened in Northwest D.C. Officers responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, in the Adams Morgan neighborhood around 1:20 a.m....
bethesdamagazine.com
Police retrieve pellet gun at Gaithersburg MS, MCPS says
Police responding to a call Tuesday from Gaithersburg Middle School retrieved a toy gun, a school spokesperson said in an email. “Police responded to assist MCPS with an investigation and found a pellet gun that was confiscated,” Montgomery County Public Schools communications director Jessica Baxter wrote to Bethesda Beat.
Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge
Elkridge, MD – Two men entered a home and robbed two Elkridge victims of their possessions and car, but not before firing at the victims. According to police, on Sunday, at around 8:45 am, police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Toomey Lane. “Two victims reported that two male suspects with their faces partially covered forced entry into their residence, threatened them, stole cash, and fired a gunshot,” the Howard County Police Department reported. No one was injured. in the incident. The suspects then stole the victims’ vehicle, a 2015 white Acura MDX with tags MD/8FE3025. Police The post Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Search For Suspect In Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and the vehicle involved in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at the 100 Block of Bellevue Street in Southeast D.C. Police said that shortly after 12 pm, “the suspect exited a vehicle and discharged a firearm in the direction of the victims’ vehicle at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.” No one was injured. This case remains under investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect and vehicle. If you have any information about this The post D.C. Police Search For Suspect In Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 49-year-old man was shot multiple times on Saturday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4000 Block of Bancroft Road at 4:50 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. Police said the victim was “standing in the block when an unknown vehicle pulled up and one of the occupants inside the vehicle opened fire, without warning.” If you have any information about The post 49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered
WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
Burglars posed as officers in Woodbridge, police say
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating a reported burglary in Woodbridge where the suspects claimed to be officers in order to enter the home. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City
A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
14-year-old Rockville girl reported missing
ROCKVILLE, MD – Police from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. The last time Allison Espinales was seen was in the 14200 block of Canterbury Lane on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 7 p.m. Espinales is approximately 5-feet, 3-inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing. She may be traveling with missing teen Damary Hernandez. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the The post 14-year-old Rockville girl reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 44-year-old Maryland man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2021 was arrested last month in Florida, the Prince George's County Police Department says. On Dec. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court and found 51-year-old Kimberly Page of...
