NEW YORK, NY – A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death Thursday night in Marine Park in the area of 2188 Flatbush Avenue. Police were called to the area shortly after 8 pm for the report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Upon their arrival, officers with the 63rd precinct located the man, who was unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County where he was later pronounced dead. According to reports, the suspect fled north on Flatbush Avenue. At this time no arrests have been made.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO