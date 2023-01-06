Read full article on original website
Perth Amboy man facing 20 years in prison for armed bank robbery in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – A 42-year-old Perth Amboy man has been arrested and charged for robbing a bank in Middletown last month. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago, Miguel A. Angeles, 42, has been arrested and criminally charged with a bank robbery in Middletown late last month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy, who is charged with first-degree armed robbery. He was arrested on Wednesday. "A report of an alarm activation was received by Middletown Township Police Department members at 10:43 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, at Valley Bank on Route
Suspect identified in multiple Manhattan groping incidents
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has identified Jovan Villafane, 42, as a suspect in multiple groping incidents across Manhattan last fall. Villaphone was identified using video surveillance footage near where each incident occurred. Detectives have determined he was connected to all three reported incidents. On Saturday, October 8, at approximately 12:50 pm, a 45-year-old female was walking at the intersection of West End Avenue and West 72 Street, when an unidentified male individual riding a Citibike on the sidewalk reached his hand out and did touch the victim's buttocks. The male individual then fled on
Queens man who shot his wife in hotel gets 22 years in prison
QUEENS, NY – A Queens man who tried to kill his wife during a domestic dispute in a hotel is going to prison. She was naked when police found her in the hotel lobby. Malcom White, who was found guilty in July, was sentenced today to 22 years-to-life in prison for shooting his wife during a dispute at a hotel in Jamaica, Queens, in March 2020. After a two-week trial in July, the jury found White guilty of attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon. Judge Yavinsky sentenced White to 22 years to life. On
Westfield art teacher arrested on drug charges after being revived with Narcan
WESTFIELD, NJ – A Westfield school teacher overdosed on drugs while at school at Roosevelt Intermediate School, police reported. Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro reported that a 57-year-old teacher at Roosevelt Intermediate School has been charged with drug-related crimes and offenses, as well as endangering the welfare of children, following a November incident that occurred in his classroom. At around 9 am on November 29th, police responded after School Resource Officer Fortunato Rigo found art teacher Frank Thompson on the floor of his classroom suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Rigo rushed to the second-floor classroom to find Thompson being
Woman stabbed multiple times by attacker inside Brooklyn business
NEW YORK, NY – A 39-year-old woman is in stable condition after being attacked and stabbed multiple times inside a business in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. The unidentified victim was stabbed by Rakien Figueroa after he threw a chair threw a front door, shattering the glass, to gain entry into the building at 345 Adams Street shortly after 7 am. Once inside, Figueroa stabbed the woman, who was known to him, multiple times with a knife. She suffered numerous stab wounds but is recovering at an area hospital. Figueroa is being sought by detectives with the New York City Police Department's
East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops
NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the
Newark police searching for fugitive shooting suspect
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department has issued a warrant for a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident in the city in December. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé reported today that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Anthony "Mario" Williams, 29, of Newark, in connection with a shooting that occurred on Friday, December 23. "At approximately 10:10 p.m., a woman was shot at in the 100 block of South 9th Street by a man she knows. No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident," Frage said. Detectives investigating this
Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Jackson Township arrested a man who robbed the TD Bank on North Countyline Road on Monday. According to the Jackson Police Department, Jeremy Long, 32, of Bayville was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. At around 4 pm on Monday, officers arrived at the bank after it was reportedly robbed by a suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money from a bank teller. Jackson Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski and Michael Basso each observed the suspect fleeing the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect continued evading police through Sixty Acre Reserve and
16-year-old reported missing in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A 16-year-old Queens girl left home at 7 am on Monday and never returned, according to detectives with the NYPD's 114th Precinct. Evonna Manos, 16, went missing near her home on 20th Street in Queens Monday morning. "It was reported to the police that Evonna Manos was last seen Monday, January 9, 2023, at 0730 hours leaving her residence. She is described as being approximately 5'4″ tall, weighing 102 pounds, with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and black hair with purple tips," NYPD's DCPI office said in a statement today. "She was last seen
Police investigating Midtown anti-Asian hate crime, assault
NEW YORK, NY – A 56-year-old Asian woman was attacked by an unknown male suspect on New Year's Eve in Midtown Manhattan. Today, the NYPD released photos of the alleged suspect, now wanted for a hate crime. At around 3:15 pm, the male suspect approached the Asian woman at the corner of Avenue of the Americas and West 33rd Street. "Without any prior conversation or provocation, the unknown individual forcibly pushed the victim to the ground, then made an anti-Asian statement before fleeing in an unknown direction, to parts unknown," the NYPD said in a statement today. The victim sustained
30-year-old stabbed to death in Marine Park
NEW YORK, NY – A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death Thursday night in Marine Park in the area of 2188 Flatbush Avenue. Police were called to the area shortly after 8 pm for the report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Upon their arrival, officers with the 63rd precinct located the man, who was unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County where he was later pronounced dead. According to reports, the suspect fled north on Flatbush Avenue. At this time no arrests have been made. The victim's
Man found dead, shot outside Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK, NY – The body of a 50-year-old man was found lying on the ground outside an apartment in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn Monday night. At around 10:22 pm, officers from the NYPD's 73rd Precinct invested a shots-fired 911 call in front of the apartment building at 37 New Lots Avenue. "Upon arrival, officers observed a 50-year-old male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest," the NYPD said in a statement. EMS crews transported the man, who was later identified as Reginald Thawney, to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead
Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for two armed fugitive carjackers in the city. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé two suspects are wanted in connection with a Thursday night carjacking. A carjacking occurred in the 80 block of Green Street at approximately 9:08 p.m. Two males armed with handguns approached the victims in a 2008 Nissan Altima. The suspects entered the vehicle and drove away eastbound on Green Street as the driver and a passenger complied. As the suspects entered the vehicle and drove away, one of the males opened the driver's door and
NYC Parks employee charged with possession of stolen property
NEW YORK, NY – NYPD detectives in lower Manhattan have charged 28-year-old Arkim Deberry, a New York City Parks employee with possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of stolen property. Deberry was charged on Tuesday at around 4:38 pm. The NYPD did not release any further information regarding Deberry's charges.
Bank robber who locked employees in bank vault at gunpoint arrested in East Orange
CHERRY HILL, NJ – Police from multiple agencies executed a search warrant at an East Orange home of a man suspected of robbing the Investors Bank in Cherry Hill at gunpoint. Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf reported the arrest and charge of William Ray, 42, of East Orange for the December 22 armed robbery of Investors Bank. According to the charges, Ray entered the bank at approximately 4:43 p.m., and held employees at gunpoint. After locking the employees in a vault, Ray fled with more than $76,000 in cash. Detectives from the
Philadelphia man already in jail in PA charged with multiple bank robberies in South Jersey
CHERRY HILL, NJ – A Philadelphia man wanted for three bank robberies in South Jersey was charged by police on Monday, but was already in custody in a Westchester jail awaiting trial for multiple bank robberies in that state. The defendant, George Drake, 28, is accused of entering the PNC Bank on July 16, at 500 Monmouth Avenue, Gloucester City, and passing a demand note. Drake is also accused of passing a demand note to the WSFS Bank at 1901 Route 70 in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, August 17. He is also accused of passing a demand note for money
Man beaten and robbed inside financial downtown subway station in broad daylight
NEW YORK, NY – A 46-year-old man was beaten and robbed by two unknown suspects inside the Rector Street subway station in downtown Manhattan on Thurdsday. On Monday, detectives with the New York City Police Department's 1st Precinct released photos and a video of the suspect fleeing the station. It was reported to police that on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 1314 hours, a 46-year-old male was approached by two unknown individuals on the northbound platform of the Rector Street subway station and demanded his property. The individuals then punched and kicked the victim about the head, causing swelling and
AG investigating after suspect fleeing Newark police officer collapsed and died
NEWARK, NJ – A suspect who was fleeing Newark police officers collapsed and died on Thursday. Now, those officers are being investigating by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Attorney General Matt Platkin said his office is now investigating the circumstances of the incident. "According to the preliminary investigation, Newark police officers pursued an individual on foot in connection with a criminal investigation," said Dan Prochilo, spokesperson for the OAG's office. "During the pursuit the individual collapsed on an embankment along Route 280 westbound, in the area of mile marker 12.8. He was transported to University Hospital, where
Queens man beat 19-year-old female cousin with bat, stabbed her saying, “I want to die with her”
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who tried to kill his younger female cousin has been arrested and charged for a brutal attack on Monday. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Edward Huerta has been arraigned today on charges of attempted murder and other crimes for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin at their Corona residence. Huerta is alleged to have assaulted the 19-year-old victim with a baseball bat and knife on Monday evening, resulting in a fractured skull and bleeding on her brain, among other injuries. "At the center of domestic violence prosecutions is the brutality and
New York City Department of Homeless Services employee charged with menacing
NEW YORK, NY – Police officers with the New York City Police Department's 48th Precinct have arrested and charged a city homeless services worker with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. 47-year-old Tonya Simmons was taken into custody on Monday at around 9:24 pm. The NYPD did not elaborate on the specified incident. Simmons works for the New York City Department of Homeless Services in the Bronx. She worked as a uniformed officer for the agency for 6 years.
