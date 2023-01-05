Read full article on original website
Confirmed tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through metro in past 24 hours
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one in Coweta County and another in Heard County. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked the storms live all...
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
DEVELOPING: Columbus Government Center evacuated
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Government Center is being evacuated, Mayor Skip Henderson confirms. The center evacuated as of 10:25 a.m. due to a fire alarm. This building houses courts as well as some city government offices, including the mayor’s office. There is no further information available at this time. WRBL News 3 will […]
BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in North Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday night homicide investigation is underway in North Columbus. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene. The entire area is blocked off with crime scene tape. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan has confirmed a homicide at Springcreek Village at 8082 Veterans Parkway near Williams Road. This […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
COLUMBUS: Police presence near Floyd Road and Hunter Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is police presence near the corner of Floyd and Hunter Road. Police tape is surrounding a vehicle located in front of the “Da Grill King.” This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
American Airlines dropping service at Columbus Airport in Georgia, eliminating CLT flight
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is losing one of its nonstop flights to Georgia. American Airlines will drop its service at Columbus Airport this spring, a move that impacts CLT. “Due to soft demand and the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the...
WTVM
One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured. According to authorities, the drive-by shooting happened in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive. Currently, the Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating. This is a developing story. Stay...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Hawthrone Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on Hawthrone Drive in Columbus. Several squad cars with the Columbus Police Department have been spotted in the 2900 block of Hawthrone Drive. There is no official word for the presence at this time. However, crime scene tape is up...
Monroe Local News
LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties
Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
oglethorpe.edu
MLK, Jr. National Day of Service: Donation and volunteer drive for Petey’s Pantry
In recognition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service on Monday, January 16, we invite you to engage in a week-long donation and volunteer drive in support of Petey’s Pantry. Petey’s Pantry has served hundreds of Oglethorpe students since its launch in October 2021. OU students...
Car smashes into the side of Newnan convenience store
NEWNAN, Ga. — A convenience store in Newnan now has a hole in the side of it after a woman told police her car just didn’t stop. Officers say they were called to a BP station on Bullsboro Drive on Friday afternoon after a car drove into the side of it.
41nbc.com
Atlanta man escapes traffic stop in Monroe County, quickly apprehended
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man from Atlanta is in the Monroe County Jail after trying to escape during a traffic stop on Thursday. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 23-year-old Quentin Williams at the I-75 north weigh station for several traffic violations. During the stop,...
Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run
An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Missing Atlanta 11-year-old boy found
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Marlon Williams has been found,. ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 on the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Anyone with information should...
‘Ran her over again like she was a speed bump:’ Woman recovers after being hit by car twice
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — City of Hampton police asked the public to help identify a driver accused of running over a woman twice. Authorities said the crash occurred on GA Highway 20 near Lower Woolsey Road on Jan. 2 at 9:15 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
