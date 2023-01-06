ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Celebrate the opening of the Land Bridge at Memorial Park with the ‘Biggest Picnic in Texas’

Houstonians are invited to a FREE event honoring the official opening of Memorial Park’s transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project. The event is hosted by Memorial Park Conservancy in collaboration with partners the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston. The community is invited to enjoy this new 100-acre park at The Biggest Picnic in Texas!
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
coveringkaty.com

The iconic Best Stop Supermarket coming to Katy

ACADIANA, LOUISIANA (Covering Katy News) - The Best Stop Supermarket has been a staple in Acadiana, Louisiana, since 1986, serving up classic Cajun meats, and soon there will be a franchise in Katy. “In a few short months, Hot Boudin will be available to you at 806 Katy Fort Bend...
KATY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America

Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?

We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reform Austin

Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats

During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, officials say

HOUSTON — Flash flooding might be to blame after a man was rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, according to the Houston Fire Department. The man had to be rescued around 3 a.m. Sunday under the Smith St. bridge near Franklin St. Details are limited, but we're told the...
HOUSTON, TX
KCEN

Central Texas hit with cedar fever

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
TEXAS STATE

