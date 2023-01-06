Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House will reopen as an oyster bar this spring.Raj guleriaHouston, TX
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
These eateries were ranked the best BBQ spots in Texas: report
Eating in the state of Texas is just as important as high school football, except it's year-round and you can do it seven days a week compared to Friday nights and the occasional weekend playoff game.
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
Celebrate the opening of the Land Bridge at Memorial Park with the ‘Biggest Picnic in Texas’
Houstonians are invited to a FREE event honoring the official opening of Memorial Park’s transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project. The event is hosted by Memorial Park Conservancy in collaboration with partners the City of Houston, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston. The community is invited to enjoy this new 100-acre park at The Biggest Picnic in Texas!
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
The iconic Best Stop Supermarket coming to Katy
ACADIANA, LOUISIANA (Covering Katy News) - The Best Stop Supermarket has been a staple in Acadiana, Louisiana, since 1986, serving up classic Cajun meats, and soon there will be a franchise in Katy. “In a few short months, Hot Boudin will be available to you at 806 Katy Fort Bend...
Houston bar owner has 'no choice' but to sleep at restaurant after burglaries: 'Got to defend what's ours'
One Texas bar owner resorted to sleeping on site to stop criminals after an alleged repeat offender burglarized his restaurant amid the surge in crime.
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America
Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?
We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats
During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
Consumers in Houston and across Texas may experience sticker shock after opening their gas bills this month
Gas bills are shockingly high this month, but not because of anything consumers may have done differently in December. There are two main reasons for the higher-than-normal gas bill prices, according to Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston. To start, local gas companies like Center Point...
Texas still has hundreds of millions of dollars available for homeowners who've struggled in the pandemic
DALLAS — Texas still has unspent federal COVID money. In fact, one program, Texas Homeowner Assistance, has hundreds of millions of dollars still available. That’s more money still left than the program has given out to date. So far, Harris County homeowners have gotten more money from this...
Man rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, officials say
HOUSTON — Flash flooding might be to blame after a man was rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, according to the Houston Fire Department. The man had to be rescued around 3 a.m. Sunday under the Smith St. bridge near Franklin St. Details are limited, but we're told the...
Central Texas hit with cedar fever
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas has become the home for allergies and cedar fever is likely to blame. Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain that cedar fever is not a flu or a virus. It is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees. Texas A&M...
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
