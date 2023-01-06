Read full article on original website
Not to discount what happened on January 6th. But I am curious as to why all of the people whom participated in other riots and destruction of cities, are not being hunted down and charged, convicted and/or Jailed for their law breaking, destruction, and Assault and Battery committed against others?
Texas gang database facing potential reform
Texas’ gang database is supposed to help law enforcement agencies exchange information about criminal gangs their members, but, Ward said, swaths of non-criminals are being erroneously swept into it. That could change, if a recently filed bill makes it into law.
Texas executes ex-officer who hired 2 people to kill wife
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert Fratta, a former suburban Houston police officer on death row. Fratta was set to be executed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)
Know your rights, Texas gun laws and know when to use your firearm
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Texas man was set to face a grand jury to determine whether he shot and killed a robber out of self-defense. Police in Houston said the unidentified man shot the robber who attempted to take customers wallets and money from the restaurant. Lubbock Attorney Kevin Glasheen said exercising your right to bear […]
More Self Defense Killings Make News in the Great State of Texas
Just within the last few minutes in Texas today, another fatal shooting occurred and again, it's another news story of a would-be victim taking arms and fighting back. A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment close to downtown San Antonio this morning according to Kens5.
Texas Attorney General says the President has to follow the rules “just like everybody else”
The President doesn’t have all the powers of a king or a dictator, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reminded listeners. In a Fox News interview, Paxton said he wants Biden to understand this country has checks and balances.
County felon named January’s featured fugitive
AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
Texas bill would make illegal voting conviction a felony
A Republican state senator filed the proposed bill on the first day of the 2023 legislative session.
Texas bill would ban LGBTQ-related discussion until high school
The bill mirrors Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law that bans sexuality discussions until third grade.
As Donald Trump mounts his 2024 presidential bid, his support among Texas officials is waning
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Once a political force of nature with Texas Republicans, former President Donald Trump’s influence appears to be waning in the state as he mounts a 2024 presidential campaign and the state’s legislative session gets underway.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis inspiring plenty of bills in the Texas Legislature this session
Who is the most powerful Republican in Texas? Texas Monthly Senior Editor Michael Hardy’s answer might surprise you. Hardy recently wrote about the influence that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has on the Texas GOP, especially in the wake of his 19-point win to a second term in November. DeSantis...
Texas Senator Joan Huffman talks crusade to prevent defunding law enforcement
AUSTIN, Texas - State Senator Huffman says she’s taking her crusade to prevent defunding of law enforcement up a notch and including those who fight crime in the courtroom. Two years ago Huffman successfully led the legislative charge to safeguard police budgets and is now aiming to permanently protect funding for prosecutors as well.
Texas prisoners launching hunger strike to protest state’s harsh solitary confinement practices
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Prisoners across Texas are readying themselves to send a dramatic message to prison officials and state lawmakers: We won’t eat until you address the state’s harsh solitary confinement practices.
Texas contractor held accountable for not paying subcontractor at two churches
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu District Attorney’s office is continuing its pledge of holding contractors accountable if they didn’t do what they were paid for by hurricane victims. The latest victims: two churches. The latest settlement reached by the D.A.’s Office involved water damage at Moss Bluff...
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
What does a population boom mean for Texas housing and infrastructure?
Texas leads the nation in population growth, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Lone Star State is now home to 30 million people, adding roughly half a million new residents since the summer of 2021. About half of that growth came from domestic migration from other states in the U.S.
City of Dallas sued for ordinance banning panhandling on medians
DALLAS — The city of Dallas is being sued over its recently-passed panhandling ordinance which bans people from walking or standing on medians. In October of 2022, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt two ordinances that bans people from asking for money in certain areas of the city.
Now a Judge, Former County Commissioner Becomes New Insider for Dallas Jail Cost Concerns
The first meeting was held Tuesday for a Dallas County Commissioners Court that is now all Democratic, as the last Republican took his new post as a judge in the criminal courthouse. Republican J. J. Koch, a former prosecutor, was appointed to the felony court seat by Republican Gov. Greg...
Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?
We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says Democrats are to blame for lack of rape/incest exceptions in Texas abortion law
DALLAS — While state lawmakers are eager to tackle a number of issues during the upcoming legislative session, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says one priority stands above the rest: lowering property taxes. The Republican leader wants to raise the homestead exemption for Texas homeowners, which reduces the taxable...
