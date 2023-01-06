The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team, the No. 12 team in the state in the latest Class A rankings from the Minnesota Basketball News faced a stern test Saturday as they tangled with the Legacy Christian Academy Lions, based in Andover and ranked No. 10 in the state in Class A at the Southern Minnesota Hoops Fest at Hayfield High School. The Athletics were more than up to the challenge as senior guard Buay Koak erupted for 38 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocked shots to help lead the Athletics to their signature win thus far this season by a score of 74-61.

LYLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO