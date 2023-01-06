Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers girls basketball team downs Section 1AAA rival Byron 52-43 Saturday
The Austin Packers girls basketball team, the No. 18 team in the state in the latest Class AAA poll from the Minnesota Basketball News played host to No. 11 ranked and Section 1AAA foe Byron at Ove Berven Gym Saturday afternoon, and veteran forward Olivia Walsh’s double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, plus five assists and five steals helped to lead the Packers to their fourth win in a row, 52-43.
myaustinminnesota.com
Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team downs Legacy Christian Academy 74-61 Saturday
The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team, the No. 12 team in the state in the latest Class A rankings from the Minnesota Basketball News faced a stern test Saturday as they tangled with the Legacy Christian Academy Lions, based in Andover and ranked No. 10 in the state in Class A at the Southern Minnesota Hoops Fest at Hayfield High School. The Athletics were more than up to the challenge as senior guard Buay Koak erupted for 38 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocked shots to help lead the Athletics to their signature win thus far this season by a score of 74-61.
myaustinminnesota.com
Funeral announcements for 1/9/23
A funeral service will be held for Douglas A. LeBarron, age 82 of Austin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11th at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service Wednesday morning, with interment at Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery. A memorial...
myaustinminnesota.com
“Pocket prairies” wanted at Mower County homes
Pocket prairies to increase habitat for bees, monarch butterflies and other at-risk pollinators are wanted in Mower County yards, particular for those in the prioritized Austin area. State cost-share funding can help residents make that happen this year through the Lawns to Legumes program by the Minnesota Board of Soil...
myaustinminnesota.com
St. Paul man suffers life-threatening injuries in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Fillmore County early Sunday morning
A St. Paul man suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Fillmore County early Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2015 Chevy Equinox being driven by 48-year old Winston Derryl Parson of St. Paul was southbound on Highway 63 at approximately 4:36 a.m. Sunday morning, and a 2018 Freightliner semi being driven by 63-year old Jerry Lee Nagel of Cresco, Iowa was northbound on the highway when the two vehicles collided near Fillmore County Road 14 in Bloomfield Township.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony attempted robbery charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman who attempted to rob the Freedom gas station on 4th St. NW in Austin on the evening of February 24th, 2022 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, and time in the sentence to service program in Mower County District Court. 40-year-old Carlena Chavon Thomas was...
Comments / 0