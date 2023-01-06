ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIpga_0k5xLGRn00
Photo: Getty Images

There are a handful of factors that influence life expectancy rates across the globe. Regions with high life expectancy rates typically offer a better quality of life in terms of healthcare, safety, exercise, weather, and more. Regions with high crime rates and poor healthcare systems will typically see lower life expectancy rates within their population.

According to a list compiled by Stacker , the Georgia county with the lowest life expectancy is Miller County. Residents in this county live to be an average of 69.5 years old.

Here is what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to discover which county in each state had the lowest life expectancy:

"Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Georgia. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System."

For more information and a full list of counties visit stacker.com .

Comments / 3

Related
Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
MILTON, GA
nomadlawyer.org

The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia

Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

What to know as new COVID-19 variant spreads in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — A new COVID-19 variant is trickling its way across the United States. It's called XBB 1.5. It's the sub-lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 lineage XBB. As of December 31, XBB 1.5 accounted for more than 40% of cases in the United States. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jennifer Hoffman with Piedmont Macon Medical Center says to avoid getting this variant, you should keep your COVID vaccinations up to date.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Severe thunderstorms anticipated to rock Georgia on Thursday

ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a system that could bring strong to severe thunderstorms to north Georgia Thursday. While the forecast will evolve over the next couple of days, expect the strongest activity from late Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours. The line of storms will move from northwest to southeast across the area likely moving into the Atlanta metro during the rush hour commute.
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest Town in Georgia

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
GEORGIA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Alabama Couple Named Nation’s Top Young Farm Family

(ALFA/SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 9, 2023) — Alabama farmers Daniel and Carla Trantham today were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won...
ALABAMA STATE
wgac.com

Georgia’s Gas Tax Goes Back into Effect Tuesday

It was nice while it lasted. Motorists in Georgia will see gas prices go back up Tuesday, January 10. That’s when the state’s gas tax suspension ends. Governor Brian Kemp had suspended the state gas tax last March to help provide some relief from high gas prices as a result of inflation and natural disasters in neighboring states that led to an increase in pump prices.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home

© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified

(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
ATLANTA, GA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

203K+
Followers
23K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy