Dallas-based Velvet Taco is adding three restaurants to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and each will bring over 50 jobs per location. "Dallas is where it all began for Velvet Taco," CEO Clay Dover said in a company press release. "With deep roots here, our guests have made it possible for us to keep serving our one-of-a-kind taco to more neighborhoods around the city. Our tribe, our tacos, our vibe, and our guests are what makes our brand so special, and we'll continue to deliver our unmatched experience wherever we go."

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO