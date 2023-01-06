Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Two Dallas venues are now adding a 3% charge to fund employee benefitsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Mangia Bistro offers variety of Italian and American dishes in Plano
Mangia Bistro offers America-Italian food and a large selection of wine. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Mangia Bistro opened in Plano on Dec. 1, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The American-Italian bistro, located at 508 14th St., Plano, is a spinoff of Aboca's Italian Grill in Richardson and offers a variety of fresh dishes including fresh-baked bread, pizzas, seafood, steaks and other items. The restaurant also features a full bar and large selection of wine. 214-501-2007.
Arwa Yemeni Coffee offering authentic Middle Eastern drinks in Richardson
Arwa Yemeni Coffee opened in the Greenville Business Center in Richardson Jan. 4 at 888 S. Greenville Ave., Ste. 223. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Arwa Yemeni Coffee opened in the Greenville Business Center in Richardson Jan. 4. The coffee shop is located at 888 S. Greenville Ave., Ste. 223. The cafe serves a variety of coffee drinks, including traditional and Yemeni-style coffee. 313-410-0362. www.arwayemenicoffee.com.
The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
Twin Peaks offers burgers, more at Northlake location
Twin Peaks opened a location in Northlake on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Twin Peaks) Twin Peaks held a grand opening for its new Northlake location on Dec. 19. The restaurant is located at 13740 Raceway Drive. The menu includes burgers, sandwiches, flatbreads, tacos, wings and other items. 940-331-7325. Samantha Douty joined...
New Winery Restaurant, Pancake Cafe and Bulldog Pub Are Headed to North Texas — We Eat Embraces Fort Worth, Plano and Dallas
Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is headed to Fort Worth's Montgomery Plaza. Chicago-based We Eat Hospitality Group is making an even bigger move into North Texas with no less than six new restaurant and bars slated for the region. There are even plans to finally break a long running Fort Worth curse.
These North Texas cities are some of the worst in the US for bagel lovers: report
Whether you like it as a sandwich or just with cream cheese, there is no doubt that the bagel is delicious and accessible.
North South Jiu Jitsu offering Brazilian martial arts classes in Richardson
North South Jiu Jitsu, located in Richardson at 2010 N. Plano Road, teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. (Courtesy Pexels) North South Jiu Jitsu opened Jan. 7 off of North Plano Road in Richardson. The martial arts gym is located at 2010 N. Plano Road and teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is a martial art that started in the early 1900s that uses grappling and leverage for self defense. The Richardson martial arts gym includes nearly 1,500 square feet of mat space, a private instruction room, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms and a shower. 214-730-0605. www.northsouthjj.com.
These are the best sushi spots in Dallas according to Yelp reviews
Speaking of sushi, Saturday, Jan. 7, is National Tempura Day. Tempura is when food is deep-fried in a light batter of flour, eggs and water.
Velvet Taco adding 3 stores in DFW
Dallas-based Velvet Taco is adding three restaurants to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and each will bring over 50 jobs per location. "Dallas is where it all began for Velvet Taco," CEO Clay Dover said in a company press release. "With deep roots here, our guests have made it possible for us to keep serving our one-of-a-kind taco to more neighborhoods around the city. Our tribe, our tacos, our vibe, and our guests are what makes our brand so special, and we'll continue to deliver our unmatched experience wherever we go."
Dr. Martens opens new footwear store in Frisco Stonebriar Centre
Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women and children. (Courtesy Dr. Martens) Dr. Martens opened its seventh Texas store in Frisco on December 16. The retailer, known for its footwear, opened in suite 2026 in the Stonebriar Centre located at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The brand now...
The Lounge Coffee & Tea Bar aims to be 'little oasis' in west Frisco
Michael Salazar was inspired to open The Lounge Coffee & Tea Bar after spending years opening more than a dozen locations for a larger coffee company. Handprints of students from the nearby Reedy High School can often be seen dotting the front door of The Lounge Coffee & Tea Bar, owner Michael Salazar said.
Grapevine Botanical Gardens
Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite. Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.
Ashes Smoke Shop to bring tobacco products to Old Town Lewisville
Ashes Smoke Shop plans to open in Lewisville in late January. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Ashes Smoke Shop plans to open in Lewisville in late January. It will be located in Old Town at 190 W. Main St. The tobacco store will offer water pipes, cigars, apparel and various smoking supplies. Ashes Smoke Shop has a location in Denton. A phone number for the Lewisville location is not yet available.
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas
Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
Where Does Texas Rank Among One-Way U-Haul Destinations?
It’s starting to get crowded around here. Every time I make the trip to Dallas-Fort Worth or Austin, I’m amazed at the amount of growth both areas are experiencing. In fact, I was just on the north side of Fort Worth on Sunday and I couldn’t help but marvel at all of the new construction that was going on in the area.
FORT WORTH MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023 in Fort Worth, TX Mar 4th, 2023 – presale code
The FORT WORTH MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023 presale password that we’ve received so many requests for is up and available to our members 🙂 While this special presale opportunity is happening, you have the chance to buy FORT WORTH MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023 show tickets before the general public. What...
These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
