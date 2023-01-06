ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Mangia Bistro offers variety of Italian and American dishes in Plano

Mangia Bistro offers America-Italian food and a large selection of wine. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Mangia Bistro opened in Plano on Dec. 1, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The American-Italian bistro, located at 508 14th St., Plano, is a spinoff of Aboca's Italian Grill in Richardson and offers a variety of fresh dishes including fresh-baked bread, pizzas, seafood, steaks and other items. The restaurant also features a full bar and large selection of wine. 214-501-2007.
PLANO, TX
Arwa Yemeni Coffee offering authentic Middle Eastern drinks in Richardson

Arwa Yemeni Coffee opened in the Greenville Business Center in Richardson Jan. 4 at 888 S. Greenville Ave., Ste. 223. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Arwa Yemeni Coffee opened in the Greenville Business Center in Richardson Jan. 4. The coffee shop is located at 888 S. Greenville Ave., Ste. 223. The cafe serves a variety of coffee drinks, including traditional and Yemeni-style coffee. 313-410-0362. www.arwayemenicoffee.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
DALLAS, TX
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
North South Jiu Jitsu offering Brazilian martial arts classes in Richardson

North South Jiu Jitsu, located in Richardson at 2010 N. Plano Road, teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. (Courtesy Pexels) North South Jiu Jitsu opened Jan. 7 off of North Plano Road in Richardson. The martial arts gym is located at 2010 N. Plano Road and teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is a martial art that started in the early 1900s that uses grappling and leverage for self defense. The Richardson martial arts gym includes nearly 1,500 square feet of mat space, a private instruction room, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms and a shower. 214-730-0605. www.northsouthjj.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Velvet Taco adding 3 stores in DFW

Dallas-based Velvet Taco is adding three restaurants to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and each will bring over 50 jobs per location. "Dallas is where it all began for Velvet Taco," CEO Clay Dover said in a company press release. "With deep roots here, our guests have made it possible for us to keep serving our one-of-a-kind taco to more neighborhoods around the city. Our tribe, our tacos, our vibe, and our guests are what makes our brand so special, and we'll continue to deliver our unmatched experience wherever we go."
DALLAS, TX
Grapevine Botanical Gardens

Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite. Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Ashes Smoke Shop to bring tobacco products to Old Town Lewisville

Ashes Smoke Shop plans to open in Lewisville in late January. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Ashes Smoke Shop plans to open in Lewisville in late January. It will be located in Old Town at 190 W. Main St. The tobacco store will offer water pipes, cigars, apparel and various smoking supplies. Ashes Smoke Shop has a location in Denton. A phone number for the Lewisville location is not yet available.
LEWISVILLE, TX
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas

Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
DALLAS, TX
Where Does Texas Rank Among One-Way U-Haul Destinations?

It’s starting to get crowded around here. Every time I make the trip to Dallas-Fort Worth or Austin, I’m amazed at the amount of growth both areas are experiencing. In fact, I was just on the north side of Fort Worth on Sunday and I couldn’t help but marvel at all of the new construction that was going on in the area.
TEXAS STATE
These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
