Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Is Chilli From TLC Finally Off The Market?
Singer Chilli from TLC may be officially off the market. Following her VH1 show ‘What Chilli Wants” many wondered if any man could check Chilli’s extensive checklist. But now TMZ is reporting that she’s officially dating “Boy Meets World” star Matthew Lawrence. Chilli is...
Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating
Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
Gangsta Boo Dead at 43
Gangsta Boo, the innovatory rapper who set new standards for women in the rap industry and former member of the pioneering group Three 6 Mafia, has died, sources have confirmed. She was 43. Born Lola Mitchell, the Tennessee rapper began her career at 14 after recording Cheefa Da Reefa with...
Gangsta Boo, former Three 6 Mafia member, found dead on front porch of Memphis home
Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, is considered a pioneer for female rap in the 90s.
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The beloved DJ's wife knew something was wrong.
It’s Instagram Official! Chilli is Dating This Popular Child Star
One-third of the hit 90s R&B trio TLC, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, is diggin’ on a new beau, her rep Christal Jordan confirmed to PEOPLE. The Atlanta-born singer is now romantically linked with Matthew Lawrence, the popular actor who starred in Mrs. Doubtfire and Boys Meet World. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Sweet Day-Date Turns Sour: TJ Holmes And Amy Robach Spotted For The First Time Since Removal From ‘GMA3’
Kesyhia Cole once said, “I should have cheated” but after facing public harassment, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach may now hold contrasting sentiments. The twosome were spotted appearing pensive in New York amidst ABC’s investigation of their workplace romance. This is the first time the anchors have been pictured together since they were removed from GMA: What You Need To Know.
Shaq Seemingly Asks GloRilla To Marry Him & Her Response Is Hilarious
You've got to see it to believe it.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
T.J. Holmes Pauses Steamy Romance With Amy Robach To Head On Last-Minute Shopping Spree For Daughter's Birthday
T.J. Holmes might be too focused on his new lover, GMA3 costar Amy Robach, as he waited until nearly the last minute to buy a birthday present for his daughter, Sabine, who turned 10 on Friday, January 6.The 45-year-old was seen slightly panicked on Thursday, January 5, as he strolled through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center in search of the perfect present for his little girl.Holmes — who filed for divorce from Sabine's mother, Marilee Fiebig, on December 28, 2022 — filled two shopping bags up with toys and treats for the 10-year-old, some of which included...
Popculture
A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22
The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist. Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Comments / 9