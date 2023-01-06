Read full article on original website
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Key Things to Do In Boston, MAThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
FOX Sports
Bruins visit the Ducks after Pastrnak's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (30-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -280, Ducks +227; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Anaheim Ducks after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins' 4-2 win over the...
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
Yardbarker
Niemelä finds twine, help on the way for Minten & Voit, Woll stays hot: Leafs Prospect Roundup
The Leafs picked up a convincing road win against Philadelphia in their 41st game of the campaign on Sunday night, marking the official halfway point in the regular season. Most of the prospects we’ve been following here each week are also gearing up for the stretch drive of the season, making it an ideal time to take a look at the bigger picture that is the Leafs’ prospect pipeline.
Yardbarker
Bruins Prospects Finish 2023 WJC With Mixed Results
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) is in the books with Canada winning the Gold Medal with a 3-2 overtime win over Czechia on Jan. 5. In the case of the Boston Bruins, they had two of their prospects participate in the tournament and the results were mixed, to say the least.
Florida Panthers need major second-half season comeback to keep playoff hopes alive
On their way to winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season as the NHL’s top team in the regular season, the Florida Panthers showed their knack for winning in come-from-behind fashion. The “Comeback Cats” were feisty when trailing late in games, with no deficit seemingly too much to overcome.
Andover Townsman
Celtics' Jayson Tatum no longer the betting favorite to win MVP
The Boston Celtics bounced back with a 124-95 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, covering by a comfortable margin as a 3-point road favorite. It was an important win for the Celtics, who were crushed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, just two days earlier. It was also a...
Patriots 2023 opponents finalized: Here are the 14 teams New England will play in 2023
Powerhouses like the Chiefs and Eagles will be coming to Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are on to 2023. With New England’s 2022-23 season coming to an end in Buffalo on Sunday, the Patriots’ 2023 opponents list has now been finalized. A run through the NFC East and a number of daunting matchups out west highlight the Pats’ next docket of games.
Andover Townsman
Playing two NBA favorites on a Friday night: Best bets for Jan. 6
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. Here are our best bets for Friday, Jan. 6:
Patriots' playoff path to become clearer following Jags-Titans showdown
FOXBORO – The Patriots face a stiff task on Sunday as they hope to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Buffalo Bills. But there could be another path to the playoffs for New England, depending on what happens Saturday night in Florida.Sunday will surely be an emotional day in Orchard Park as the Bills take the field for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and had to receive CPR during Monday Night Football. The game was postponed, and later canceled. Hamlin continues to make progress in a Cincinnati hospital and spoke to teammates via FaceTime...
Patriots icon Matthew Slater emotional after likely playing final NFL game
New England Patriots special teams ace and icon Matthew Slater didn’t explicitly say if Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills was his final NFL game, but he heavily implied it was when speaking moments after the game. Slater fought back tears as he acknowledged that his playing days...
