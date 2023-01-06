Read full article on original website
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Not Done Yet: After 37 Years At Twin Cities' KQRS, Tom Barnard To Launch Morning Podcast.
Tom Barnard retire from mornings? Not so fast. The longtime Minneapolis radio personality, who until Dec. 23 woke up listeners for 37 years on Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS, is partnering with Hubbard Radio for “The Tom Barnard Morning Show Podcast,” according to Twin Cities-based website Bring Me The News.
A Minnesota Man’s Mullet Trends As He Shares A Special Moment With His Love In New York
Duluthian Jared Jank sports a mullet and was a finalist for the "Powerball First Millionaire Of The Year" promotion. He seized the opportunity for a heart warming moment. The 'First Millionaire of the Year' promotion has been going on for the last four years. The special drawing for the $1 million prized is televised on 'Dick Clarke's Rocking New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest".
insideradio.com
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Paul
St. Paul might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Paul.
Drinking This Beer is a Sure Fire Way to Help Restore Pine Forests in Minnesota
Cracking open a can of this Minnesota beer can help quench your thirst-- and help to restore pine forests here in Minnesota as well. I've been a big fan of Minnesota's incredible craft beer industry and all the great local breweries across our state for years now. One of the favorite things my wife and I like to do is to hit up a local craft brewery and try a couple of the handcrafted beers each brewery creates-- and there are a lot to try!
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Air quality alert in Minnesota extended; 'worst' winter air event since 2005
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended its Air Quality Alert for Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with air quality now at "unhealthy" levels for parts of the metro. The alert has been extended through 6 p.m. Wednesday due to "fine particle pollution" that has been impacting the Twin Cities...
leisuregrouptravel.com
3 Days of Memorable Activities in Central Minnesota
Throughout the Minnesota region, explore a land of unspoiled lakes and small towns with busy main streets, museums and historic sites, shopping and dining. Join us for plenty of fresh air and outdoor options, from a scenic lake cruise to charming gardens. Discover the culture of an early Native American tribe inhabiting the area and learn more about some names you know and some you don’t.
Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Kirk Cousins’ Neighbor Makes Sure His Driveway Is Always Clear Of Snow
Nobody said it was easy being a Vikings fan, but when your neighbor is Kirk Cousins, you have to show your purple pride and Minnesota Nice. When Cousins first came to Minnesota I remember seeing an interview with him and his wife and young son and I thought to myself not only were they the cutest couple, but he and his wife seemed so incredibly nice. That has not changed although I do joke that Cousins is a robot since he is always so cool and calm during games.
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing
Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us
At the hunting shack this year, my grandfather Ward Brown, Jr., told how a high school friend saved him from getting beat up by a Chisholm gang back around 1952. Not long after, this friend lay dead in the wreck of his restored ’32 Chevy on the road between Side Lake and Hibbing. No “Leave […] The post Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Cute & Chubby Minnesota Bear Cubs Caught On Trail Camera Before Taking It Down
Sometimes you just need to see something that will make you smile. This might do the trick. The Voyageurs Wolf Project up in Northern Minnesota recently shared a video of some bear cubs playing with each other along a trail. Then they decided to turn their attention to the camera that was watching them.
a-z-animals.com
The 8 Most Beautiful Lighthouses in the United States
The majority of lighthouses in the United States date back 100 to 200 years. Most were constructed when shipping constituted the main means of trade and there was no navigational technology. Although several of these lighthouses are still in operation today, the majority have been transformed into historical museums that...
WOW! Minnesota Airline Offering Flights for Just $39
Go ahead, rub your eyes to make sure you read that right, I'll wait. This is no joke. One Minnesota Airline is offering the cheapest flights imaginable, but these prices won't be around forever. Sun Country Airlines offers flights to a number of hubs around the country, but its flight...
Tiny A-Frame Cabin In Minnesota Looks Suprisingly Cozy & Affordable
Tiny houses and cabins have been all the buzz lately. I recently found a YouTuber who has hundreds of thousands of views on his tiny A-frame cabin that's located near the suburbs of the Twin Cities. From what I gather, this couple owns some land and decided to put up...
Another Minnesota DNR ‘Take A Kid Fishing Weekend’ Is Coming
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting another Take A Kid Fishing Weekend across the state, which is perfect reason to get outdoors for fun family time. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The Minnesota DNR notes that Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
