ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 101.7

A Minnesota Man’s Mullet Trends As He Shares A Special Moment With His Love In New York

Duluthian Jared Jank sports a mullet and was a finalist for the "Powerball First Millionaire Of The Year" promotion. He seized the opportunity for a heart warming moment. The 'First Millionaire of the Year' promotion has been going on for the last four years. The special drawing for the $1 million prized is televised on 'Dick Clarke's Rocking New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest".
DULUTH, MN
insideradio.com

Steve Gorman Named As Tom Barnard’s Successor At KQRS Minneapolis.

Former Black Crowes drummer turned broadcaster Steve Gorman is named morning host at Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS Minneapolis (92.5). Gorman, who will continue to host the Westwood One-syndicated “Steve Gorman Rocks” night show, succeeds the legendary Tom Barnard, who retired at the end of 2022. Gorman, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Drinking This Beer is a Sure Fire Way to Help Restore Pine Forests in Minnesota

Cracking open a can of this Minnesota beer can help quench your thirst-- and help to restore pine forests here in Minnesota as well. I've been a big fan of Minnesota's incredible craft beer industry and all the great local breweries across our state for years now. One of the favorite things my wife and I like to do is to hit up a local craft brewery and try a couple of the handcrafted beers each brewery creates-- and there are a lot to try!
MINNESOTA STATE
leisuregrouptravel.com

3 Days of Memorable Activities in Central Minnesota

Throughout the Minnesota region, explore a land of unspoiled lakes and small towns with busy main streets, museums and historic sites, shopping and dining. Join us for plenty of fresh air and outdoor options, from a scenic lake cruise to charming gardens. Discover the culture of an early Native American tribe inhabiting the area and learn more about some names you know and some you don’t.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Kirk Cousins’ Neighbor Makes Sure His Driveway Is Always Clear Of Snow

Nobody said it was easy being a Vikings fan, but when your neighbor is Kirk Cousins, you have to show your purple pride and Minnesota Nice. When Cousins first came to Minnesota I remember seeing an interview with him and his wife and young son and I thought to myself not only were they the cutest couple, but he and his wife seemed so incredibly nice. That has not changed although I do joke that Cousins is a robot since he is always so cool and calm during games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing

Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us

At the hunting shack this year, my grandfather Ward Brown, Jr., told how a high school friend saved him from getting beat up by a Chisholm gang back around 1952. Not long after, this friend lay dead in the wreck of his restored ’32 Chevy on the road between Side Lake and Hibbing. No “Leave […] The post Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HIBBING, MN
a-z-animals.com

The 8 Most Beautiful Lighthouses in the United States

The majority of lighthouses in the United States date back 100 to 200 years. Most were constructed when shipping constituted the main means of trade and there was no navigational technology. Although several of these lighthouses are still in operation today, the majority have been transformed into historical museums that...
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

WOW! Minnesota Airline Offering Flights for Just $39

Go ahead, rub your eyes to make sure you read that right, I'll wait. This is no joke. One Minnesota Airline is offering the cheapest flights imaginable, but these prices won't be around forever. Sun Country Airlines offers flights to a number of hubs around the country, but its flight...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Another Minnesota DNR ‘Take A Kid Fishing Weekend’ Is Coming

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting another Take A Kid Fishing Weekend across the state, which is perfect reason to get outdoors for fun family time. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The Minnesota DNR notes that Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy