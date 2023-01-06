Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin lands latest QB transfer via former 4-star prospect out of Mississippi State
Wisconsin has added another transfer QB to its ranks. That makes it three different QBs to transfer into Luke Fickell’s program. Wisconsin previously earned transfer commitments from Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai before picking up a new one on Tuesday. Braedyn Locke is the latest transfer heading to Madison.
WATCH: Gary Cannalte thanks community for support following wife’s death
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s Gary Cannalte returns to the airwaves following the death of his wife Jean. He thanked viewers and the News 3 Now family for their support during the incredibly difficult period after her death. READ: Obituary for Jean Marty Jean died at home on Dec. 10 at the age of 59. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
In the 608: Be part of the history of GM’s assembly plant with Rock County Legacies Exhibit
JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Rock County Historical Society wants to show you why the GM assembly plant was meaningful to southern Wisconsin. It’s the people. The Rock County Legacies Exhibit features stories, artifacts, and photographs from the Janesville General Motors Plant. It includes employees’ stories in writing, but they don’t have actual audio recordings. That’s one of the aspects of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Midwest Snocross Hartford Race | By Steve Sweeney
January 8, 2023 – St. Lawrence, WI – Snowmobile racing reached new heights this weekend as Midwest Snocross Series completed its second-ever Hartford Race. Midwest Snocross Inc. President Dan Schmitz said the Hartford Race reached a record 194 racers on Saturday, which was also a circuit record. Schmitz...
isthmus.com
Mural project chosen to transform Metro 'bus barn'
Each day, thousands of commuters and visitors to Wisconsin’s state Capitol pass the fading, beige edifice that is the Metro Transit Maintenance Facility. Occupying almost a full block of East Washington Avenue at South Ingersoll Street, the building has long served as the main hub of Madison’s public transportation, housing all of Metro’s buses.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
isthmus.com
What to do in Madison this week: Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Forum, Ryburn Dobbs, and more Isthmus Picks
Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Forum, Monday, Jan. 9, Monona Terrace, noon: The Wisconsin Supreme Court will be ruling on consequential topics in the near future, from abortion rights to election law to the state's gerrymandered district boundaries. The spring primary, coming up Feb. 21, features two candidates supported by liberals (Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz) and two supported by conservatives (Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly). It's a nonpartisan primary, so the top two vote-getters advance to the April 4 election — which makes this primary doubly important. You can hear from these four candidates at a WisPolitics.com forum, which will feature questions from moderators J.R. Ross and Emilee Fannon as well as the audience. Register at wispolitics.com.
nbc15.com
Ukrainian woman uses skills learned in Wisconsin to help war-torn town heal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Searching for the bodies of her family members after Russian attacks on her home, a Ukrainian woman met an American journalist. Though it may have seemed like the two didn’t have a lot in common, a small south central Wisconsin town brought them together. Now,...
saturdaytradition.com
Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB
Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
isthmus.com
Madison's Zippy Lube is fuel for the neighborhood
Madison is known, perhaps not unjustly, for its NIMBY-ism. You won’t find that sentiment surrounding the opening of a new northside coffee shop, though. Neighbors have been welcoming the new Zippy Lube Coffee on its Facebook page with open arms — or maybe, mouths: “I live in the neighborhood, and just would like to say welcome. So wonderful to see that building being used again…I wish you great and a long lived success,” wrote one northsider. “Thanks for bringing this gem to the Northside!” wrote another. And a third: “Merry Christmas to all at Zippy Lube! You are a welcome addition to our community!”
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Reportedly Land Massive Four-Star Wide Receiver
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers. Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams may be on the way to Madison.
isthmus.com
Crime down, Madison mayor up
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway probably had little or nothing to do with the significant decline in crime in the city last year, but she'll get credit for it. That's fair because had crime gone up she'd get the blame, again whether or not she had had anything to do with the increase.
Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilliard to step away from basketball program
MADISON, Wis. — Badgers senior Sydney Hilliard is stepping away from the women’s basketball program for personal reasons. Hilliard and UW Athletics announced the decision Sunday. Hilliard played in 7 games this season, averaging 5.9 points per game. “This was not a decision I took lightly,” Hilliard said in a statement. “The love and support of my family, friends, Badger...
nbc15.com
Marshall High School kicker following her football dream to college
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Marshall High School senior is following her passion for athletics, working to extend her football career into college, and battling adversity to continue kicking. “I just loved it, like I enjoyed it,” said McKynzee Schepp. “I’ve been playing since eighth grade.”. The...
wissports.net
WIAA Boys Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Jan. 9
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
Damage from fire at Whitewater disposal center estimated at ‘millions’
WHITEWATER, Wis. — An overnight fire at a waste disposal center in Whitewater likely caused millions of dollars in damage, fire officials said during a Monday press conference. In total, roughly 30 different agencies from the surrounding area responded to John’s Disposal Service after a fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. According to the city’s assistant fire chief,...
isthmus.com
Madison school staff shortage continues
The Madison school district lost 42 substitutes due to resignations or terminations in November 2022, according to a Dec. 19 human resources report. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not respond to an email requesting how many subs resigned or were terminated in December. Around 50 substitutes left the district in the last two months of 2021.
