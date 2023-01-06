Madison is known, perhaps not unjustly, for its NIMBY-ism. You won’t find that sentiment surrounding the opening of a new northside coffee shop, though. Neighbors have been welcoming the new Zippy Lube Coffee on its Facebook page with open arms — or maybe, mouths: “I live in the neighborhood, and just would like to say welcome. So wonderful to see that building being used again…I wish you great and a long lived success,” wrote one northsider. “Thanks for bringing this gem to the Northside!” wrote another. And a third: “Merry Christmas to all at Zippy Lube! You are a welcome addition to our community!”

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO