Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 player suggests how games could improve by adding a mechanic seen in multiple Riot titles
One Overwatch 2 fan believes the game would benefit from allowing players to vote to forfeit a match—and they aren’t alone. On the Overwatch subreddit, Reddit user saalamander asked fans earlier today if they believe Overwatch 2 should incorporate a “vote to forfeit” option specifically in ranked matches. The game already allows players to leave ongoing quick match games without penalty, but if a player leaves a ranked round before it’s over, they’ll be hit with a leaver penalty and matchmaking will not bring another player in to replace them.
dotesports.com
VALORANT players have found the fastest way to complete a challenge before Act 3 ends
For those of you short on time, the internet has shortcuts that’ll save you valuable hours. The VALORANT community has the goods to help you smash your challenges as fast as possible. Act Three is about to finish, and players are trying to rank up as times as possible...
dotesports.com
League devs still watching ‘healing outliers’ and already planning more Grievous Wounds changes
Healing and shielding have virtually always been an immeasurable source of frustration for almost all League of Legends players, rendering champions like Irelia, Aatrox, and Udyr unkillable raid bosses. Fortunately, Riot Games is looking to fix the major healing outliers and adjust Grevious Wounds. In the spirit of the Riot...
dotesports.com
League player showcases that dealing damage is not the only way to kill an enemy
Typically, players in League of Legends kill the enemy team by dealing damage by using their abilities and auto-attacks. But this player found a new and unique way to use their abilities and kill the enemy without touching them with damaging spells. A fan shared a play on League’s subreddit...
dotesports.com
Apex players think they’ve found the perfect Horizon nerf to stop her being ‘overpowered’
Apex Legends has a deadly cast of 23 playable characters with a variety of different abilities for gamers to test out and find their style. Horizon is one of the Legends players can use in their battle royale matches. She was introduced in Season Seven and sports a series of abilities that make her sneakier than the average legend.
dotesports.com
When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 end?
The end of an act in VALORANT is often more exciting than it is sad, with lots of new content and changes coming up, especially to start off an entirely new episode. Episode Five as a whole introduced a ton of new changes, namely in the debut of the map Pearl and the agent Harbor, and the implementation of map rotations, collection favorites, the Swiftplay game mode, and the Ascendant ranked in competitive. Even with the episode ending, all these changes will remain, but there will be no more access to the Episode Five, Act Three battle pass.
dotesports.com
Apex fail reminds players to always, always check where they’re parking their Tridents
Apex Legends needs to start giving out driving permits as players throughout the battle royale struggle to out-maneuver any weapon trying to shoot them out of the sky. Tridents are one of the modes of transport available in Apex, and despite them being packed to the brim with life-saving metal, there’s not much chance of surviving if you don’t know how to Tokyo Drift your way out of a situation.
dotesports.com
Riot is planning a new Neeko passive that will literally transform the League champion
If you’re a League of Legends player who has been waiting for some news on Runeterra’s favorite Curious Chameleon, you’re in luck. Riot Games’ developers have unveiled a new passive they are working on for Neeko that will leave players fooled and frustrated on Summoner’s Rift.
dotesports.com
Control and private matches are now live in Apex Legends alongside the Spellbound event
Spellbound, Apex Legends’ latest collection event, is now live. The event, which was announced last week, is bringing 24 new cosmetics for players to collect as well as a prize tracker with four free cosmetics. Those who collect all 24 of the paid cosmetics will receive Seer’s Heirloom, the Showstoppers. Fuse, Mirage, Seer, Mad Maggie, Vantage, Crypto, and Horizon were some of the recipients of new legendary skins, several of which also have matching weapon skins.
dotesports.com
VALORANT Patch 6.0 competitive changes place winning above all else
The ranked grind in VALORANT has been simplified to kick off Episode Six and essentially the game’s 2023 campaign, following some recent changes to ranked rating gains and losses in Patch 6.0. Starting today, day one of Episode Six, Act One, all players will see their ranked rating (RR)...
dotesports.com
Chamber pick rate plummets on ‘first day’ of 2023 VALORANT season after nerfs
The era of Chamber dominance is over. Just one day into the new pro VALORANT season for 2023, the definitive agent of VALORANT esports last year is struggling to even retain relevance. After the first day of the open qualifiers for the NA VALORANT Challengers League, Chamber is tied for...
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s v23.10 maintenance patch brings back Chapter 4 features
Fortnite started Chapter Four after only a year in the previous Chapter, as opposed to the typical two-year run. As with every other new Chapter, Epic Games added a wealth of features like graphics improvements, new movement options, and interesting new weapons. But a few of the new mechanics and weapons were disabled in the game due to bugs—until now.
dotesports.com
All skins coming to the Rift in League Patch 13.1
The first League of Legends update of 2023, Patch 13.1, is almost here. With the addition of Patch 13.1, which is scheduled to go live today, the 2023 ranked season will start rolling out across the globe. Players will once again have the chance to focus on their grind on Summoner’s Rift, and this time around, they won’t have as much time to reach their desired rank. With the division of the ranked season into two splits, those who plan on reaching Challenger might have to hurry. Otherwise, they will have to climb again next split.
dotesports.com
Version1 launches new VALORANT era with star-studded Game Changers roster that has aspirations of Ascension
The Version1 organization is going all in with its Game Changers division when it comes to its future in VALORANT, officially signing a stacked roster that looks to dominate both the NA Game Changers scene and the NA Challengers League. As first reported by Dot Esports, Version1 has signed former...
dotesports.com
Why Riot is finally making changes to its international League events
League of Legends international esports events will see some major changes in 2023, and Riot Games shed some light on the reasons behind these decisions in a post on Jan. 10. The play-in and group stage of the World Championship will be revamped, with the latter becoming the Swiss Stage, featuring best-of-one and best-of-three matches. MSI will also see more teams from four major regions and will introduce a double-elimination format in its second stage. Riot explained that the main goal of these changes is to have more cross-regional competition and best-of-match play, while also ensuring every game at events matter.
dotesports.com
How to get your ranked gun buddy in VALORANT
When you finally find that one weapon and agent in VALORANT, you’ll naturally want to deck them out with various cosmetics. Gun buddies are little cosmetic items that can be attached to guns in VALORANT. You can purchase gun buddies from the in-game shop in specific rotations or unlock...
dotesports.com
Sivir ties for League champion with the second-most skins, only behind a popular mage
With two new upcoming skins in League of Legends Patch 13.1, Sivir will be tied for the champion with the second-most skins, just behind Lux. The Battle Mistress will have 16 skins with the release of Mythmaker Sivir and Prestige Mythmaker Sivir, which are set to release with Patch 13.1 this week. This will shoot her to second place just behind Lux, who is the only champion with 17 skins in the game.
dotesports.com
Why did Fortnite remove the Shockwave Hammer?
Fortnite is one of the most-played games in the world right now thanks to its five-plus years of community building. Throughout that time, Epic Games has consistently changed the way the game is played through new POIs, mechanics, and weapons. But this doesn’t always end well. Sometimes, Epic has to disable the weapons it just put into the game due to bugs.
dotesports.com
League is getting a ‘hangry jungler’ and ‘artistic mid laner’ as new champions later this year
Riot Games divulged its plans for League of Legends in the first part of 2023 in today’s LoL Pls video, including new skin lines, champion updates, and new additions to the Rift. League players will first see the arrival of Milio and Naafiri to the Rift as new champions this year. But after them, they’ll have to welcome a “hangry jungler” and “artistic mid laner.”
dotesports.com
‘Next-level entertainment’: BLAST Premier will broadcast more CS:GO than ever in 2023
BLAST Premier will run seven CS:GO events in 2023 featuring some of the best teams in the world, opening the year with BLAST Premier Spring Groups (Jan. 19 to 29) and closing it with BLAST Premier World Final (Dec. 11 to 17). BLAST has also changed the format for both...
Comments / 0