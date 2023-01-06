Read full article on original website
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
Kansas Leadership Center Receives $450,000 Grant from Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation
The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) has been awarded a $450,000 grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation to launch a program that will generate leadership and civic engagement to support local entrepreneurship in four communities in the Heartland region. The grant will fund a regional pilot program in Missouri, Iowa,...
‘This is do or die’: Western Kansas farmers push to save the Ogallala aquifer before it’s too late
SUBLETTE, Kansas — Travis Leonard had seen all the signs. Plummeting water levels. Clogged sprayer nozzles. Then as drought parched southwest Kansas this fall, the well next to his farmhouse in Haskell County began pumping up a muck of sand instead of clear water. After more than six decades...
Broadband in Kansas Lacking
Research indicates high-speed internet is lacking in Kansas, with a broadband rural-urban divide. University of Kansas researchers found that up to 1 million Kansans live in regions that lack access to high-speed broadband services at adequate speeds. Close to half of those who responded to a survey on broadband reported dissatisfaction with broadband services. Average download speeds are substantially higher for Kansans living within city limits compared to speeds available for Kansans outside of city limits.
Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?
Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
Retail store coming to Wichita faces hiring challenge
A mega-retailer with one of the most die hard customer bases is coming to Wichita this summer. Scheels says it plans to open July 1st, but not before facing a big hiring challenge. The company has about 100 people hired right now, but are looking for a target of around...
JoCo resident claims $92M Kansas lottery jackpot
The anonymous Johnson County resident purchased their lottery ticket on Nov. 19. They bought the ticket at Cosentino’s Price Chopper on 119th Street in Overland Park. The winning numbers on the ticket turned out to be 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64, with a Powerball number of 10.
How Scheels is hiring hundreds in tight labor market ahead of opening Wichita store July 1
Wichita Kan. (KAKE) - A mega-retailer with one of the most die-hard customer bases is coming to Wichita this summer. This is the Scheels in Overland Park, and minus the Ferris wheel, the company says the Wichita store will be very similar. On July 1, all of this will be a reality.
Kansas collects $1.1 billion in taxes during December
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the month of December, the State of Kansas collected $1.1 billion in taxes, a huge jump from 2021. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that $1.1 billion in taxes was collected in December - $140.1 million, or 14.8%, more than what was estimated. She also said that is a 21.9% - $194.6 million - jump from December 2021.
‘It’s embarrassing’: Accuser blasts Kansas regarding Catholic Church report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Susan Leighnor said her abuse began when she was just 10 years old inside a Catholic school in Hutchison, Kansas. She claimed the priests threatened her she would go to hell if she talked about it. Leighnor was hopeful a four-year investigation by the KBI...
Kansas Chamber’s legislative script dives into tax, regulation, workforce and legal issues
TOPEKA — The Kansas Chamber’s wish list for the legislative session opening Monday featured corporate and individual income tax cuts, a blockade on local government bans on plastic bags and regulatory changes to deliver regionally competitive energy costs. The organization proposed lawmakers help fill gaps in the state’s workforce with a tax credit for companies […] The post Kansas Chamber’s legislative script dives into tax, regulation, workforce and legal issues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
Local legislators would favor property tax relief as session set to start Monday
The 2023 Kansas legislative session will kick off Monday in Topeka with several local legislators saying they would like the body to address property tax relief. Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays, will be on the taxation committee this session and said she would like to see further tax relief for Kansans.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Best/Worst States to Raise a Family: Where does Kansas fall?
The rankings from the website looked at factors like cost of living, quality of life, divorce rates, and other factors to determine each state's place.
Kansas AG Kris Kobach formally nominates KBI director
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fulfilling the announcement he made last month, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Monday formally nominated Anthony Mattivi to serve as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The former assistant U.S. attorney was a GOP challenger to Kobach in the primary race for Kansas AG.
More combative Kris Kobach takes over as Kan. attorney general
TOPEKA (AP) —Governor Laura Kelly and other statewide elected officials took their oaths of office Monday. The ceremony caps a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws. Kobach and his family marked his return...
Kansas facing a potential water crisis
Agriculture is the mainstay of the Kansas prairie, from cattle to crops like corn, sorghum and wheat. But all of those products need one thing to keep bringing in the dollars - - water. Governor Laura Kelly, now in her second and final term as governor, says a big priority...
If you “doctor” your livestock, buying antibiotics is going to be different
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Farmers and ranchers listen up; If you “doctor” your livestock, the way you buy antibiotics is about to change. Right now, farmers and ranchers can walk into any farm supply store and buy antibiotics for their livestock right off the shelf. But this coming June, they’ll need a prescription. This summer, the FDA […]
Kan. official: 'Axe the Tax' causing confusion on grocery receipts
GREAT BEND — No one will complain about paying less tax on groceries and other essentials. They may, however, complain about a change on receipts from local retailers. With the rollover into the New Year, Kansas implement the first phase of its "Axe the Tax" legislation in a first step to eliminate sales tax on groceries.
