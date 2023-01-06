ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

ksal.com

Broadband in Kansas Lacking

Research indicates high-speed internet is lacking in Kansas, with a broadband rural-urban divide. University of Kansas researchers found that up to 1 million Kansans live in regions that lack access to high-speed broadband services at adequate speeds. Close to half of those who responded to a survey on broadband reported dissatisfaction with broadband services. Average download speeds are substantially higher for Kansans living within city limits compared to speeds available for Kansans outside of city limits.
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Beacon

Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?

Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
KANSAS STATE
foxkansas.com

Retail store coming to Wichita faces hiring challenge

A mega-retailer with one of the most die hard customer bases is coming to Wichita this summer. Scheels says it plans to open July 1st, but not before facing a big hiring challenge. The company has about 100 people hired right now, but are looking for a target of around...
WICHITA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

JoCo resident claims $92M Kansas lottery jackpot

The anonymous Johnson County resident purchased their lottery ticket on Nov. 19. They bought the ticket at Cosentino’s Price Chopper on 119th Street in Overland Park. The winning numbers on the ticket turned out to be 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64, with a Powerball number of 10.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Kansas collects $1.1 billion in taxes during December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the month of December, the State of Kansas collected $1.1 billion in taxes, a huge jump from 2021. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that $1.1 billion in taxes was collected in December - $140.1 million, or 14.8%, more than what was estimated. She also said that is a 21.9% - $194.6 million - jump from December 2021.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Chamber’s legislative script dives into tax, regulation, workforce and legal issues

TOPEKA — The Kansas Chamber’s wish list for the legislative session opening Monday featured corporate and individual income tax cuts, a blockade on local government bans on plastic bags and regulatory changes to deliver regionally competitive energy costs. The organization proposed lawmakers help fill gaps in the state’s workforce with a tax credit for companies […] The post Kansas Chamber’s legislative script dives into tax, regulation, workforce and legal issues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023

KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
LANSING, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas AG Kris Kobach formally nominates KBI director

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fulfilling the announcement he made last month, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Monday formally nominated Anthony Mattivi to serve as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The former assistant U.S. attorney was a GOP challenger to Kobach in the primary race for Kansas AG.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

More combative Kris Kobach takes over as Kan. attorney general

TOPEKA (AP) —Governor Laura Kelly and other statewide elected officials took their oaths of office Monday. The ceremony caps a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws. Kobach and his family marked his return...
KANSAS STATE
foxkansas.com

Kansas facing a potential water crisis

Agriculture is the mainstay of the Kansas prairie, from cattle to crops like corn, sorghum and wheat. But all of those products need one thing to keep bringing in the dollars - - water. Governor Laura Kelly, now in her second and final term as governor, says a big priority...
KANSAS STATE

