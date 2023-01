Desplácese hacia abajo para ver la traducción al español. An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for identified properties and areas in south Santa Barbara County associated with the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires. A map showing these locations can be found, here. This EVACUATION WARNING is due to an incoming storm Monday, Jan. 9 through Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 with the potential to produce flooding and debris flows.

