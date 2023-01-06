Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Mark Cuban Makes Prediction on Next Crypto ‘Scandal,’ Warns of Potential Implosion if Exposed: Report
Billionaire and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban has a prediction on what could be the next thing that rocks the crypto industry. In a new interview with The Street, Cuban says he believes the next “implosion” in crypto markets will stem from a realization that much of the trading volume on centralized digital asset exchanges is in fact wash trading.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says BTC on Track for Major Breakout – Here’s How High It Could Soar
A crypto analyst known for calling the 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks the king crypto is on track to break through its “longer-term diagonal of resistance.”. Pseudonymous trader Dave the Wave tells his 132,600 Twitter followers that a “technical move over the next month or two” could possibly be sufficient to break that resistance.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
dailyhodl.com
Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm
A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Warns of $2,330,341,000 Elephant in the Room for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s What He Means
A widely followed crypto analyst is warning of an elephant in the room that could trigger another sell-off event for king crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that dormant sell-side pressure from the Mt. Gox debacle may rear its head and cause another leg down for the top crypto asset by market cap.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Analyst Predicts Big Rallies for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Competitor – Here’s His Timeline
A popular crypto strategist and trader thinks that Bitcoin (BTC) and one Ethereum (ETH) rival are gearing up for huge rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Inmortal tells his 190,400 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin rallying close to $30,000 in the coming months before a final capitulation event that takes BTC to $12,500 later this year.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Imminent Short Squeeze for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s His Target
A closely followed crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) looks poised for a quick burst to the upside. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 553,400 Twitter followers that king crypto Bitcoin could be gearing up for a short squeeze. “Finally, looks like BTC is ready to break out of the $16,000...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert to Solana Holders, Says SOL Flashing Clear Bearish Signs
The crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says that Solana (SOL) could be setting up for a significant retracement. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,900 Twitter followers that Solana’s strong start to the year has likely reached its conclusion. “Over 112% move...
dailyhodl.com
Institutions Eyeing XRP As Investors Increasingly Betting on Victory in SEC Lawsuit: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager is finding that institutional investors are hedging their bets against the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says that institutional investments are inflowing into XRP despite outflows...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Predicts Biggest Loser in 2023 Amid Rise of Artificial Intelligence
Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya is predicting who will be the biggest loser in business markets this year amid the ascent of artificial intelligence. In a new episode of the All-In podcast, Palihapitiya says that Google will suffer the most as artificial intelligence begins to make the Google search function less relevant.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Predicts Third Chapter of Inflation To Play Out in 2023 – Here’s His Strategy
Billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya says that he expects inflation to persist this year as a fresh narrative takes shape. In a new episode of the All-In Podcast, Palihapitiya predicts inflation will not fall off a cliff as fast as people want it to. “I will explan inflation in three...
dailyhodl.com
Former FTX.US President Brett Harrison Says He’ll Share His Story on Collapse of Crypto Exchange
Former FTX.US president Brett Harrison says he’ll share what he knows about the disgraced and bankrupt exchange “in time.”. Harrison answered one Twitter user asking what the FTX.US exchange president knew about what was going at FTX. Says Harrison,. “I’ll share in time.”. Harrison stepped down from...
dailyhodl.com
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says 2023 Will Be Year ‘To Survive’ for Crypto Industry – Here’s Why
Billionaire Mike Novogratz says that challenges lay ahead in the digital asset space after a big “washout” in 2022, but that crypto is not going away. In a new interview with CNBC, the CEO of Galaxy Digital says 2023 is now the year to focus on survival after so much market turmoil.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Lays Off Nearly 1,000 Employees, CEO Brian Armstrong Cites Crypto Bear Market Plus Economic Downturn
The largest US-based crypto exchange by volume is cutting its workforce to help survive the prolonged crypto bear market. In a new blog post, Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong announced the laying off of 950 employees in an effort to reduce operating expenses. “Coinbase is well capitalized, and crypto...
dailyhodl.com
US Hedge Funds Receive Subpoenas Over Communications With Binance As Investigators Probe Crypto Exchange: Report
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is reportedly being investigated by federal prosecutors, which has led to multiple American hedge funds being subpoenaed by the Western District of Washington in Seattle. According to a report from the Washington Post, investment firms in the US have been directed by prosecutors...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Witnesses Largest Spike in Whale Activity in Nearly 18 Months: Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto insights firm Santiment says that one Ethereum-based altcoin just experienced its largest surge in whale activity in almost a year and a half. According to Santiment, interoperability blockchain Quant (QNT) had 187 six-figure transactions on January 7th, the most since September of 2021. “After its modest +10% price spike...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Predicts Epic Litecoin Rally As This Year’s Halving Approaches – Here’s His Target
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting a massive Litecoin (LTC) rally this year in anticipation of its halving event slated for August. Pseudonymous analyst Rekt Capital tells his 331,800 Twitter followers that Litecoin has a tendency to erupt prior to its halving based on historical price action. Looking at...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Violent Rallies for Decentraland, ApeCoin and One Additional Altcoin
A closely followed crypto trader says Decentraland (MANA), ApeCoin (APE) and Frax Share (FXS) are setting the stage for big rallies. The pseudonymous trader Cantering Clark tells his 156,700 Twitter followers that the metaverse protocol Decentraland is showing a short bear squeeze, signaling further upside. “GameFi and metaverse pumping. If...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival Solana (SOL) Surges 109% From Lows As Crypto Markets Turn Green
Solana (SOL), one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest competitors, has more than doubled in price since it collapsed to $8.30. SOL’s local low of $8.30 marked a nearly 97% drop from its all-time highs, and created uncertainty surrounding the future of Solana. Solana Labs and the Solana Foundation both...
Comments / 0