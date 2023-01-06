ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm

A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Warns of $2,330,341,000 Elephant in the Room for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s What He Means

A widely followed crypto analyst is warning of an elephant in the room that could trigger another sell-off event for king crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that dormant sell-side pressure from the Mt. Gox debacle may rear its head and cause another leg down for the top crypto asset by market cap.
dailyhodl.com

Institutions Eyeing XRP As Investors Increasingly Betting on Victory in SEC Lawsuit: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager is finding that institutional investors are hedging their bets against the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says that institutional investments are inflowing into XRP despite outflows...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Rival Solana (SOL) Surges 109% From Lows As Crypto Markets Turn Green

Solana (SOL), one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest competitors, has more than doubled in price since it collapsed to $8.30. SOL’s local low of $8.30 marked a nearly 97% drop from its all-time highs, and created uncertainty surrounding the future of Solana. Solana Labs and the Solana Foundation both...

