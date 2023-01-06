ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerrag.com

LSU’s Angel Reese racks up another SEC Player of Week honor

For the fourth time this season LSU’s Angel Reese is the SEC Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. She was also named the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week by Autumn Johnson. Reese, a transfer from Maryland, opened the week with 26 points and a school-record...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Familiar path: LSU secures commitment from former Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson

LSU’s depth and experience level of the cornerback position for the upcoming season continued to improve with another addition from the NCAA’s transfer portal. A day after getting a commitment from Darian ‘Duce’ Chestnut of Syracuse, LSU coach Brian Kelly added another pledge with JK Johnson of Ohio State confirming in intentions to transfer to LSU on his Instagram account.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Associated Press ranks unbeaten LSU women’s basketball No. 5

The LSU women’s basketball climbed two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Poll to No. 5 as the Tigers, the first time for the program since the 2009 season. The Tigers of second-year coach Kim Mulkey are 16-0 overall for the first time in school history, one of three teams without a loss nationally, and are among four teams, including No. 1 South Carolina, atop the Southeastern Conference with a 4-0 record. They travel to Missouri on Thursday at 6 p.m. and host Auburn on Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy