Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
tigerrag.com
LSU’s Angel Reese racks up another SEC Player of Week honor
For the fourth time this season LSU’s Angel Reese is the SEC Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. She was also named the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week by Autumn Johnson. Reese, a transfer from Maryland, opened the week with 26 points and a school-record...
tigerrag.com
Familiar path: LSU secures commitment from former Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson
LSU’s depth and experience level of the cornerback position for the upcoming season continued to improve with another addition from the NCAA’s transfer portal. A day after getting a commitment from Darian ‘Duce’ Chestnut of Syracuse, LSU coach Brian Kelly added another pledge with JK Johnson of Ohio State confirming in intentions to transfer to LSU on his Instagram account.
tigerrag.com
LSU’s Aleah Finnegan has share of nation’s top score on floor exercise
LSU sophomore gymnast Aleah Finnegan finished as one of the top gymnasts in the country on floor after the opening weekend of competition. According to Road To Nationals, Finnegan is tied at No. 1 with her score of 9.95 on the floor exercise. Her score marked a new career high in the event.
tigerrag.com
Jim Kleinpeter: Kelly’s transformational season has LSU football pointed toward greater success
A lot can happen in one season. A lot did for the LSU football team. It’s hard to fathom the Tigers could go from one of the most frustrating losses in school history to perhaps its most magnificent bowl performance, excluding those that produced national championships. It took LSU...
tigerrag.com
Sweet 16: No. 7 LSU sets school mark for best start, follows lead of Flau’jae Johnson, Angel Reese past Kentucky
LSU freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson continued to grow up in front of her Hall of Fame coach. With the No. 7 Tigers leading by a basket and looking for a spark midway through the second quarter Johnson stepped to the forefront with a series of plays that defied her years.
tigerrag.com
Associated Press ranks unbeaten LSU women’s basketball No. 5
The LSU women’s basketball climbed two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Poll to No. 5 as the Tigers, the first time for the program since the 2009 season. The Tigers of second-year coach Kim Mulkey are 16-0 overall for the first time in school history, one of three teams without a loss nationally, and are among four teams, including No. 1 South Carolina, atop the Southeastern Conference with a 4-0 record. They travel to Missouri on Thursday at 6 p.m. and host Auburn on Sunday.
tigerrag.com
Texas A&M batters LSU in the paint, dominates now reeling Tigers, 69-56
It doesn’t matter if you know what’s coming at you if you’re powerless to stop it. LSU knew exactly what to expect from Texas A&M in Reed Arena on Saturday, Tigers coach Matt McMahon said. But that did not matter. LSU could do nothing to combat it.
