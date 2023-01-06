The LSU women’s basketball climbed two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Poll to No. 5 as the Tigers, the first time for the program since the 2009 season. The Tigers of second-year coach Kim Mulkey are 16-0 overall for the first time in school history, one of three teams without a loss nationally, and are among four teams, including No. 1 South Carolina, atop the Southeastern Conference with a 4-0 record. They travel to Missouri on Thursday at 6 p.m. and host Auburn on Sunday.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO