ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Volunteers needed to count homeless population

The Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative (BKRHC) is looking for volunteers to help with the 2023 Point-in-Time Count to be held Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 4:30 to 9 a.m. The Point-in-Time Count provides a snapshot view of homelessness within the county. Through accurate counts, BKRHC can address the needs of...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 killed in Hwy 178 collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The corner’s office identified a woman and man who crashed with a truck on Highway 178 on Dec. 30. The coroner identified the driver as Jan Crosby, 64, of Weldon. According to CHP, Crosby failed to make a safe turn in a curved section of the road and lost control of […]
WELDON, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

David Allan Barrett

David Barrett, 72, passed away December 27, 2022 at his home in Trona, California. He was the oldest son of Fred and Rosemarie Barrett. David was a life long Trona resident. In high school he played football, basketball and baseball. He was a member of the Varsity Club, CSF, Mathletes, and served on the Student Council.
TRONA, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Margaret Keen

Margaret Keen arrived in the world in Detroit, Michigan on 15 November 1938. She grew up in Detroit and upon graduation from high school, took a position with Michigan Bell Telephone. She wanted to see more of life, so she gave her indominable soul permission to explore and enlisted in the Navy in 1960. She was always very proud of her years spent in the uniform of her country.
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to providing fentanyl to teen who died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa Woolley has an angel tattooed on her right arm with her daughter’s name, date of birth and the date of her death just weeks after her 16th birthday. The ink used contains her daughter’s ashes. Fentanyl killed her daughter, Lisa Woolley said, but the tattoo ensures the teen will always […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members at January luncheon

The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new members during the monthly luncheon held Tuesday at the Historic USO building. Chelsea Kesse of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites received a new member certificate from Chris Hill First, chamber chairman. Located at 1010 N. China Lake Blvd., the Ridgecrest Chamber...
RIDGECREST, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy