Margaret Keen arrived in the world in Detroit, Michigan on 15 November 1938. She grew up in Detroit and upon graduation from high school, took a position with Michigan Bell Telephone. She wanted to see more of life, so she gave her indominable soul permission to explore and enlisted in the Navy in 1960. She was always very proud of her years spent in the uniform of her country.

