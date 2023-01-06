Selena Gomez, 30, brought one of the closest people to her as her date to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards: her little sister Gracie! The singer and actress posed on the red carpet of the event with the nine-year-old as they smiled and flaunted their pretty dresses. Selena wore a dark purple velvet Valentino dress with lighter purple puffy sleeves that started past her shoulders and at the middle of her upper arms, and Gracie wore a silver and white dress with spaghetti straps.

