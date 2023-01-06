ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LOS ANGELES — The 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes have returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
Selena Gomez, 30, brought one of the closest people to her as her date to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards: her little sister Gracie! The singer and actress posed on the red carpet of the event with the nine-year-old as they smiled and flaunted their pretty dresses. Selena wore a dark purple velvet Valentino dress with lighter purple puffy sleeves that started past her shoulders and at the middle of her upper arms, and Gracie wore a silver and white dress with spaghetti straps.
Tom Cruise wasn’t off-limits at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, despite his messy relationship with the awards show. Host Jerrod Carmichael made a particularly brutal jab at the actor – who isn’t nominated tonight – and his decision to return his three Golden Globe awards in 2021 in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s many controversies, which include lack of Black representation, anti-Asian racism, and sexual misconduct. Before introducing presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, Cruise’s costars in Top Gun: Maverick, Carmichael entered the stage with three trophies. “Hey, guys backstage I found these,” the host said. “It’s the three Golden Globe...

