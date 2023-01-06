ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

KOMU

City of Columbia and residents discuss future of trash collection at first input meeting

COLUMBIA — It's been a little over a month since the city of Columbia passed an amendment that allows Solid Waste Utility customers to place their household waste in any trash bag for curbside pick-up. On Tuesday night, the Columbia Solid Waste Utility hosted the first of two public input meetings about the future of residential trash collection at the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC).
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Public express concerns with potential changes to U.S. Route 54

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation held a public meeting Tuesday night for feedback on planned changes to U.S. Route 54. There are three options for changes for the reconfiguration of traffic entering westbound Route 54 from Cedar City Drive and Interchange Drive. Option 2 would relocate the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

MoDOT to hold public meeting over planned improvements on Highway 54

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss plans for improvements to U.S. Route 54 in northern Jefferson City. The meeting will take place at the John G. Christy Municipal Building, located on 320 East McCarthy Street in Jefferson City, from...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia woman dies after vehicle overturns near I-70 on-ramp

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman died after a vehicle overturned near an Interstate 70 ramp Monday morning, police announced Tuesday. Kira Shocks, 22, was a passenger in a 2002 GMC Envoy which was traveling east on the I-70 on-ramp near West Boulevard and Business Loop 70. The driver, an adult...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Driver crashes into Osage school bus over the weekend

OSAGE BEACH - A car crashed into an Osage school bus over the weekend. The Osage Beach Police Department responded to a crash Saturday morning at the 500 block of Highway 42. Susan Brenneman-Wake, of Iowa City, Iowa, was traveling east in a 2000 Buick LeSabre and crossed the center line, according to a news release from the police department. Brenneman-Wake then hit a 2019 IC School Bus that was headed west, around 5:34 a.m.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Columbia Job Center to hold TSA hiring event Thursday

COLUMBIA - The Transportation Security Administration will hold interviews for security officer positions at the Columbia Regional Airport Thursday. Interviews will be held on site at the Columbia Job Center, located at 101 Park De Ville Drive E, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The positions start between $16.51 and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Jan. 9

Police apprehended a person after a standoff on Sunday where they responded to a scene at the 200 Block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit. After unsuccessful attempts to talk to the suspect, the Callaway County Sheriff's Special Response Team (CCSO SRT) was called to the scene. CCSO SRT members were able to establish contact with the suspect, but over the course of several hours a standoff type of situation ensued.
KOMU

Columbia bakery keeps prices steady despite skyrocketing egg costs

COLUMBIA - While the increasing egg prices are hurting households and retailers, small businesses are also taking a big hit. Rebecca Miller is the owner of Peggy Jean's Pies, a bakery in Columbia. She said her business purchases eggs through a food broker in boxes of 15 dozen eggs, and their price has dramatically increased over the past year.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two charged with trafficking drugs in Pettis County after fentanyl found

PETTIS COUNTY - Two people were charged in separate cases this month after law enforcement say they found fentanyl in their possession. Jonathan Dubois, 29, and Virginia Weaver, 50, are each charged with second-degree trafficking drugs. Dubois is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Standoff in Holts Summit neighborhood ends in suspect arrest

HOLTS SUMMIT — One person is in custody after a standoff in a Holts Summit neighborhood Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 200 Block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit. Holts Summit Police responded to a "disturbance with a firearm" at 5:29AM and found that shots had been...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
KOMU

Deadline to file for Columbia City Council approaches

COLUMBIA − Columbia's Ward 1 and Ward 4 city council seats are up for grabs this April, and the deadline to file was Tuesday at 5 p.m. So far, four people have turned in petitions, according to the city clerk's office: current councilwoman Pat Fowler (Ward 1), Nick Knoth (Ward 1), Donald Waterman (Ward 5) and Gregg Bush (Ward 5).
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lynlee Renick drops appeal of her conviction in husband's death

Lynlee Renick, the snake dealer’s wife who was found guilty in December 2021 of killing her husband, has dropped her appeal of the conviction and her 16-year sentence. In court documents filed Monday, Columbia attorney Carol Jansen declared that her client had asked for voluntary dismissal of the appeal.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Stephen Webber announces 2024 bid to flip Missouri Senate seat

COLUMBIA - Democrat Stephen Webber announced his campaign for Missouri State Senate District 19 in Boone County Monday. Webber represented parts of Columbia for eight years in the state House, from 2008 to 2016. He ran for the 19th Missouri Senate District in 2016 but lost to Republican Sen. Caleb...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

MU student will not face discipline for racist social media message

COLUMBIA - An MU student who sent a racist Snapchat in December will not face discipline, the university announced Monday. A screenshot of the Snapchat post began circulating on social media in early December. It showed the student's face and contained a racial slur directed toward Black people. MU said...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hopper to return in '23; Mizzou adds transfer punter

Another piece in the 2023 Missouri defensive puzzle fell into place Tuesday morning, when linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper announced he plans to return for a second season with the Tigers. After spending three seasons at Florida, Hopper transferred to Missouri prior to the 2022 season and played a major role in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Scoring drought allows Arkansas to roll past Missouri

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team fell to Arkansas 77-55 in their first conference loss of the season. Coach Robin Pingeton said she "didn't necessarily see [the game] playing out this way." "Those are the ones that sting a little bit deeper, because you hate to disappoint," Pingeton said,...
COLUMBIA, MO

