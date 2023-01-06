Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
Related
WKTV
UPD investigating shooting on 1500 block of Oneida Street Tuesday night
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 1500 block of Oneida Street near Clinton Place Tuesday night. Calls came in shortly before 7 p.m. Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that when they arrived the victim was gone. As they were processing the scene, they received a call from the hospital of a male that had gun shot wounds to his arm and leg.
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville man charged for criminally possessing a firearm, Troopers say
BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with two felony offenses that stem from a weapon investigation, authorities say. Eric P. Wright, 34, of Boonville, NY was arrested Monday evening by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count each of criminally possessing a weapon in the third-degree (assault rifle) and criminally possessing a firearm.
Syracuse man charged with murder in Northside shooting, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. - The 24-year-old man shot in the leg on the Northside of Syracuse Saturday was arrested and charged for the death of Tyus Ogletree, who was shot in the chest the same night, police said. Vladimir Fernandez, 24, of Syracuse was arrested Monday at the Public Safety Building...
wxhc.com
Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281
In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
WKTV
Utica man charged with menacing police
Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
WKTV
State police searching for runaway teen from Remsen
REMSEN, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a runaway teen from Remsen who hasn't returned home since Jan. 8. Police say 15-year-old Taylor Diehl left her house on Sunday and has not been back since. She is suspected to be staying with friends in Utica. Anyone...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police officer not charged for damaging neighboring apartment with shotgun
A Syracuse Police Officer, while off-duty, fired a gun in his apartment, blowing a hole in his floor and striking the unit below. Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies who investigated call it "accidental," and there are no criminal charges; some neighbors are left scratching their heads. On Wednesday January 4th at...
Central NY church where 2 brothers brutally abused by pastor, family set on fire, man charged
New Hartford, N.Y. — The Word of Life Church in Oneida County where two brothers were brutally beaten by family members and a pastor was set on fire this weekend, police said. Mark E. Palmano, 43, of New Hartford, was arrested Monday in connection with the fire in the...
Police pursue vehicle on Interstate 81, 690 and through Eastwood, find it abandoned
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police pursued a car through sections of Syracuse, including on interstates 81 and 690 and through the Eastwood neighborhood Sunday night, police said. A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with two people possibly armed with guns inside, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police Department.
Police release name of 27-year-old man killed in North Side shooting
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have released the name of a 27-year-old man who died after being shot on the North Side of Syracuse Saturday night. Tyus Ogletree was shot in the chest in the 200 block of Sunset Avenue, police said. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he later died.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff's Office, DEC Officers investigating case where man suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun-shot wound in Remsen
REMSEN- Police say a man was taken to a Utica area hospital after suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gun-shot wound over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened Saturday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m. on Old Stage Road, town of Remsen. 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls over a male subject, who...
WKTV
Gofundme set up for Mohawk stabbing victim's family
MOHAWK, NY (WKTV) - The aunt of the woman who died after being stabbed in the Village of Mohawk on Wednesday tells us a Gofundme page has been set up for the woman's family. According to the fundraising page, Tkeyah Laplante was a daughter, sister, niece, and mother of three beautiful children.
iheart.com
Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In City's First Homicide
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police have made an arrest in the cities first homicide of the year. Saturday night on Sunset Ave officers found Tyus Ogletree inside a house shot in the chest and Vladimir Fernandez laying in the street shot in the leg. Ogletree died at the hospital, Fernandez...
urbancny.com
Menacing Complaint Leads to Barricaded Suspect on Teall Ave
On Monday, January 2nd, 2022, at around 9:49 A.M., Officers responded to Teall Avenue at Shuart Avenue for a menacing complaint. A call was made to 911, from a delivery driver working in the area, about a male at this location pointing a long gun at others. Officers responded to the scene to investigate.
WKTV
Utica Police seek information in month-old shooting
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police are asking anyone with information about a shooting in the 1300 block of Kemble Street that happened back on December 6th. Police say on December 6th, 2022 at approximately 10:15PM, they were dispatched to the area of Walker St and Kemble St regarding multiple shots fired.
cortlandvoice.com
Man acquitted of kidnapping charges sentenced to a year in prison
A man acquitted of kidnapping charges was sentenced to a year in state prison this past Thursday in Cortland County Court, following his conviction of petit larceny and third-degree assault (criminal negligence by causing injury with a weapon). The conviction and sentencing for Jeremy L. Flowers, 35, comes after the...
iheart.com
Police Identify Syracuse's First Homicide Victim Of 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. - We now know the name of Syracuse's first homicide victim of 2023. Syracuse Police say they were called to Sunset Avenue Saturday night. There they found 27-year-old Tyrus Ogletree shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital. They also found a 24-year-old at the scene...
27-year-old man dead after North Side shooting, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man died after being shot on the North Side of Syracuse Saturday night, police said. At 11:43 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue where they found two men shot, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. The...
Bridgeport police increase patrols at Success Village following hammer attack
The victim, who prefers to remain anonymous over safety concerns, tells News 12 the incident happened Thursday night when he was unloading groceries from his car.
Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0