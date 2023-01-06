ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

UPD investigating shooting on 1500 block of Oneida Street Tuesday night

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 1500 block of Oneida Street near Clinton Place Tuesday night. Calls came in shortly before 7 p.m. Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that when they arrived the victim was gone. As they were processing the scene, they received a call from the hospital of a male that had gun shot wounds to his arm and leg.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Boonville man charged for criminally possessing a firearm, Troopers say

BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with two felony offenses that stem from a weapon investigation, authorities say. Eric P. Wright, 34, of Boonville, NY was arrested Monday evening by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count each of criminally possessing a weapon in the third-degree (assault rifle) and criminally possessing a firearm.
BOONVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281

In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica man charged with menacing police

Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

State police searching for runaway teen from Remsen

REMSEN, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a runaway teen from Remsen who hasn't returned home since Jan. 8. Police say 15-year-old Taylor Diehl left her house on Sunday and has not been back since. She is suspected to be staying with friends in Utica. Anyone...
REMSEN, NY
WKTV

Gofundme set up for Mohawk stabbing victim's family

MOHAWK, NY (WKTV) - The aunt of the woman who died after being stabbed in the Village of Mohawk on Wednesday tells us a Gofundme page has been set up for the woman's family. According to the fundraising page, Tkeyah Laplante was a daughter, sister, niece, and mother of three beautiful children.
MOHAWK, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In City's First Homicide

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police have made an arrest in the cities first homicide of the year. Saturday night on Sunset Ave officers found Tyus Ogletree inside a house shot in the chest and Vladimir Fernandez laying in the street shot in the leg. Ogletree died at the hospital, Fernandez...
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Menacing Complaint Leads to Barricaded Suspect on Teall Ave

On Monday, January 2nd, 2022, at around 9:49 A.M., Officers responded to Teall Avenue at Shuart Avenue for a menacing complaint. A call was made to 911, from a delivery driver working in the area, about a male at this location pointing a long gun at others. Officers responded to the scene to investigate.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica Police seek information in month-old shooting

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police are asking anyone with information about a shooting in the 1300 block of Kemble Street that happened back on December 6th. Police say on December 6th, 2022 at approximately 10:15PM, they were dispatched to the area of Walker St and Kemble St regarding multiple shots fired.
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Man acquitted of kidnapping charges sentenced to a year in prison

A man acquitted of kidnapping charges was sentenced to a year in state prison this past Thursday in Cortland County Court, following his conviction of petit larceny and third-degree assault (criminal negligence by causing injury with a weapon). The conviction and sentencing for Jeremy L. Flowers, 35, comes after the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Police Identify Syracuse's First Homicide Victim Of 2023

Syracuse, N.Y. - We now know the name of Syracuse's first homicide victim of 2023. Syracuse Police say they were called to Sunset Avenue Saturday night. There they found 27-year-old Tyrus Ogletree shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital. They also found a 24-year-old at the scene...
SYRACUSE, NY
Shore News Network

Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica

UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy