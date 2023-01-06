Read full article on original website
District 205 January personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?
Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, meeting:. District 205 January 2023 Personnel Agenda by WGIL Radio on Scribd.
muddyrivernews.com
Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant
QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
wcbu.org
Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets
Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
Galesburg Police Department swears in 8 new officers, reflecting diversity efforts
Five of the eight new officers joining the Galesburg Police Department are either minorities or women, reflecting the city’s efforts to add diversity to the force. The newest GPD officer — an African American man from Galesburg — took the oath of office Monday in a ceremony at Galesburg City Hall.
theburg.news
NEW MUSICAL 1619: THE JOURNEY OF A PEOPLE TO TAKE STAGE AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE
Last year, a small ensemble of performers took stage at The Orpheum to perform portions of an original musical called 1619: The Journey of a People as part of the Galesburg Public Library’s Big Read celebration. It was at that point when a first impression was made. “I was...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 8, 2023
David Dukes (49) 937 1/2 N. 4th Quincy, IL for aggravated assault at that location. Lodged. 101. Timothy L. Wiemelt (37) for Aggravated Domestic Battery, lodged, 106 147 144. David Handley (68) 800 North th Quincy, IL for failure to yield – private drive at 3904 Broadway. NTA. 106.
KWQC
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois
FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023 See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Central Illinois Proud
66 Sankoty Lakes employees lose jobs with KDB Group reevaluation
UPDATE– A former KDB Group employee who wishes to remain unidentified spoke with us to clarify the fate of Sankoty Lakes. He says that employees received an email a week ago that they were being laid off. “Me and 65 other people and it affected over 500 people with...
advantagenews.com
UPDATE - Missing man located
The Macoupin County Sheriff says the missing man has been found alive in Henderson County and is being treated by medical personnel there. Thanks to all who helped spread the word!. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man. Craig Winters was last...
wlds.com
Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia
The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
muddyriversports.com
Adams County Speedway sets date for opening night of racing
QUINCY — The countdown to the start of the 2023 dirt-track racing season is officially underway. Adams County Speedway operators Jim and Tammy Lieurance have announced opening night is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, which is now less than three months away. “We learned a lot last year and...
977wmoi.com
Galesburg native processes new check-ins aboard USS Nimitz deployed in Philippine Sea
U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist Seaman Amanda Johnson, from Galesburg, Ill., processes new check-ins aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
theburg.news
Pre-Sale Locations for Side By Side / Non-Highway VehicleStickers Announced
The Knox County Clerk’s office has just announced the dates and. locations for the pre-sale of Knox County Side By Side and Non-Highway Vehicle. stickers. Residents can pre-purchase their required stickers on the following days and. times:. January 14, 2023 – 9:00 AM till 11:00 AM – Sparta Township...
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
'Not the contract that you want to accept' | Striking CNH workers reject 'best and final' proposal
BURLINGTON, Iowa — It's been 250 days since Case New Holland Industrial workers went on strike, demanding for an increase in wages, affordable healthcare, and more flexibility in time off. Today, CNH workers gathered to vote on a proposal that the company says its the “best and final offer.”...
wcbu.org
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
KBUR
Abandoned home fire in Fort Madison
Fort Madison, IA- Fort Madison Fire officials have announced another fire at an abandoned home. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison fire officials responded to 2818 Avenue O at about 10 AM Sunday, and found an abandoned home fully engulfed in flames. Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
