ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Comments / 0

Related
muddyrivernews.com

Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant

QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
QUINCY, IL
wcbu.org

Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets

Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
GALESBURG, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 8, 2023

David Dukes (49) 937 1/2 N. 4th Quincy, IL for aggravated assault at that location. Lodged. 101. Timothy L. Wiemelt (37) for Aggravated Domestic Battery, lodged, 106 147 144. David Handley (68) 800 North th Quincy, IL for failure to yield – private drive at 3904 Broadway. NTA. 106.
QUINCY, IL
KWQC

Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois

FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
BETTENDORF, IA
Central Illinois Proud

66 Sankoty Lakes employees lose jobs with KDB Group reevaluation

UPDATE– A former KDB Group employee who wishes to remain unidentified spoke with us to clarify the fate of Sankoty Lakes. He says that employees received an email a week ago that they were being laid off. “Me and 65 other people and it affected over 500 people with...
PEORIA, IL
advantagenews.com

UPDATE - Missing man located

The Macoupin County Sheriff says the missing man has been found alive in Henderson County and is being treated by medical personnel there. Thanks to all who helped spread the word!. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man. Craig Winters was last...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia

The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
RUSHVILLE, IL
muddyriversports.com

Adams County Speedway sets date for opening night of racing

QUINCY — The countdown to the start of the 2023 dirt-track racing season is officially underway. Adams County Speedway operators Jim and Tammy Lieurance have announced opening night is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, which is now less than three months away. “We learned a lot last year and...
QUINCY, IL
977wmoi.com

Galesburg native processes new check-ins aboard USS Nimitz deployed in Philippine Sea

U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist Seaman Amanda Johnson, from Galesburg, Ill., processes new check-ins aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting

DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Abandoned home fire in Fort Madison

Fort Madison, IA- Fort Madison Fire officials have announced another fire at an abandoned home. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison fire officials responded to 2818 Avenue O at about 10 AM Sunday, and found an abandoned home fully engulfed in flames. Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren...
FORT MADISON, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
CANTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy