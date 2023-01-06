Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Housing Authority executive director updates commissioners on mold remediation efforts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Monday night marked the third time Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett stood in front of New Hanover County commissioners with an update on units impacted by mold. “We have about 67 units to go to bring back online,” said Garrett. “I guess you...
foxwilmington.com
U.S. 117 reopens near Magnolia after smoke causes closure; officials say it may shut down again
MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities with Duplin County Emergency Management became aware of hazardous conditions along U.S. 117 at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. WITN is reporting that the highway reopened at around noon, but that officials warn that it could shut down again later tonight. At approximately...
foxwilmington.com
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
foxwilmington.com
Oak Island Town Council scheduled to discuss parking amendment, contract for paid parking program
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Oak Island Town Council is scheduled to discuss an amendment to the town’s code of ordinances related to parking as well as a contract with Otto Connect in relation to a paid parking program. The parking amendment details can be found here,...
foxwilmington.com
Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The community can get free trees and grass at the 25th annual TreeFest on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the JCPenney corridor in Independence Mall. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day or until supplies run out, a household can choose...
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man dies from gunshot wound
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed Monday. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a house on Windsor Dr. shortly after 5 p.m. The report...
foxwilmington.com
WPD: Violent crime down in 2022, one murder remains unsolved
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The number of violent crimes in Wilmington decreased in 2022 compared to the year before, according to WPD Chief Donny Williams. In his annual report to the city council Monday morning, Williams said despite a 15-20 percent decrease in the department’s deployable workforce in 2022, officers still responded to 149,922 calls.
