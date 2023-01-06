City council to consider $1.53 million construction contract for one-mile trail section near Masonboro Elementary School

Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Oak Island Town Council scheduled to discuss parking amendment, contract for paid parking program
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Oak Island Town Council is scheduled to discuss an amendment to the town’s code of ordinances related to parking as well as a contract with Otto Connect in relation to a paid parking program. The parking amendment details can be found here,...
WECT
Residents demanding answers on water outage at senior living facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of senior citizens in Wilmington have been without water for days. Now, they’re speaking out. Residents at Robert Taylor Senior Houses say they haven’t had running water since Thursday because of a ruptured pipe. Residents like Myrus Sawyer have used water bottles to...
WMBF
Construction on North Myrtle Beach Hampton Inn could soon be underway
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction for a Hampton Inn and Suites in North Myrtle Beach could begin in the next couple of months. The hotel, which will be located at the 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard, was approved in 2019 but put on pause due to COVID. During a North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night, an agent for the hotel’s developer requested another floor and more parking spots.
WECT
Plans submitted for Hilton hotel in Mayfaire area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to Wilmington’s planning board for a new hotel in the Mayfaire area. The Tru by Hilton would be located at 1010 Ashes Dr., next to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. Plans call for 101 hotel rooms in the four-story building. The...
foxwilmington.com
U.S. 117 reopens near Magnolia after smoke causes closure; officials say it may shut down again
MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities with Duplin County Emergency Management became aware of hazardous conditions along U.S. 117 at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. WITN is reporting that the highway reopened at around noon, but that officials warn that it could shut down again later tonight. At approximately...
WECT
Crews respond following early morning traffic incident at Market St., Gingerwood Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market St. at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to New Hanover County authorities. According to a representative of the Wilmington Police Department, one individual was injured in the incident. Updates on the...
myrtlebeachsc.com
After accident, North Myrtle Beach looks to outlaw summer biking on beach
After a 2022 North Myrtle Beach incident, Mayor Marilyn Hatley and North Myrtle Beach City Council are considering banning summer biking on the beach. Mayor Hatley said that a person was hit by an e-bike on a North Myrtle Beach public beach this past summer. Mayor Hatley stated North Myrtle...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Housing Authority executive director updates commissioners on mold remediation efforts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Monday night marked the third time Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett stood in front of New Hanover County commissioners with an update on units impacted by mold. “We have about 67 units to go to bring back online,” said Garrett. “I guess you...
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking
Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher commemorating 158th anniversary with artillery fire
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re near Fort Fisher on Saturday, don’t be surprised if you hear loud cannon fire. Fort Fisher State Historic Site is commemorating the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher with the program, ‘With Artillery, War is Made,’ on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WECT
NCDOT: Wilmington International Airport contributes $2.5 billion in economic impact
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s “The State of Aviation” for January 2023, they announced that the aviation industry’s economic impact totaled $72.3 billion. Based on the most recent year with complete data, 2021, the Wilmington International Airport contributed $2.5 billion in economic impact.
WECT
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
Local leaders continue discussion on how to spend opioid settlement funds. Nearly 100 people died from drug overdoses in New Hanover County in 2021, marking the fifth-highest overdose death rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
WECT
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had...
WECT
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
country1037fm.com
Own Your Own Restaurant Thanks To North Carolina Business Owner
You may never have heard of Burgaw, North Carolina or Richard Johnson. However, that’s about to change. When Johnson moved to Wilmington from New York City, he realized the small city of Burgaw was full of untapped potential. And now, according to Spectrum News, he’s giving the city a chance to gain national recognition and growth. Johnson launched the Own Your Own restaurant competition, offering a million dollars for one lucky winner to open the restaurant they always dreamed of. The businessman brought the coastal city Fat Daddy’s Pizza, a New York style pizzeria. Johnson realized after moving to the area, there was room for such a restaurant. So, he contacted an old friend and encouraged him to start up Fat Daddy’s. And, Johnson also teamed up with Emmaline and Kevin Kozak for Burgaw Brewing opening this month. Next, he wants another lucky would-be entrepreneur to see their dreams come true.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation for man found shot in Belville home
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after discovering a Belville man dead from a gunshot wound on Monday. An incident report says the victim was a 60-year-old man. The case is being treated as a death investigation for now, according...
whqr.org
The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux
On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
columbuscountynews.com
Teens Found Safe at Lake
After a long cold night, the missing teenagers at Lake Waccamaw turned up safe early Monday morning. Officials said the two teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening at Lake Waccamaw. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man dies from gunshot wound
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed Monday. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a house on Windsor Dr. shortly after 5 p.m. The report states...
