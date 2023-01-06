City council to consider $1.53 million construction contract for one-mile trail section near Masonboro Elementary School

You may never have heard of Burgaw, North Carolina or Richard Johnson. However, that’s about to change. When Johnson moved to Wilmington from New York City, he realized the small city of Burgaw was full of untapped potential. And now, according to Spectrum News, he’s giving the city a chance to gain national recognition and growth. Johnson launched the Own Your Own restaurant competition, offering a million dollars for one lucky winner to open the restaurant they always dreamed of. The businessman brought the coastal city Fat Daddy’s Pizza, a New York style pizzeria. Johnson realized after moving to the area, there was room for such a restaurant. So, he contacted an old friend and encouraged him to start up Fat Daddy’s. And, Johnson also teamed up with Emmaline and Kevin Kozak for Burgaw Brewing opening this month. Next, he wants another lucky would-be entrepreneur to see their dreams come true.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO