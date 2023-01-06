Read full article on original website
Video: Brad Simms Hits Creative Gaps in 'Good Times in Madeira'
I ended 2022 by taking one of my favorite BMX videographers, Raphe Valdez, to Madeira to give him a glimpse into the mountain biking world and explore the island's extensive network of trails. Madiera's diversity of riding and micro-climates made for a fun and easy-going trip. Looking forward to returning soon.— Brad Simms.
Photo Story: Singletrack Gold in the Yukon
I know quite a few people who now participate in a seasonal migration to Moab. Sure, riding dirt in late February and March sounds great, but you know what's better? Hero dirt and loam in August. That's right, no riding blown out, dusty trails with 3 inches of dust that even your double Assegais can't get grip on. No riding uphill in 38 degrees tempting fate between weeks of rubbing aloe vera on your back from climbing shirtless or suffering heat exhaustion. How? Instead of flying south like those snowbirds do to get themselves on some slickrock, we flew north to cooler temperatures. Way, way north. To the Yukon.
Movies For Your Monday
Dylan Stark - 2022 Mixtape: The year 2022 was one I'll never forget. From losing my father at the start of the year, filming my best video part ''Real Heat 2,'' and then finishing the year off with my first Red Bull Rampage. This video is a highlight of my favourite clips from the year 2022 put to some of my favourite music. Sit back and click play. Hopefully this makes people stoked to pick up a bike and go ride! Huge thanks to my sponsors YT Industries, Pit Viper, and e*thirteen, for the support and helping me be able to chase my dream of riding bikes and making videos! Stoked for what's to come in 2023. This video is dedicated to my dad, DeWayne Stark. Without him I wouldn't be riding and he was a huge part of my life. Miss you everyday.
Video: Lachlan Blair Joins HUNT Mountain For 2023
HUNT Mountain is excited to announce that Lachlan Blair has joined our 2023 rider lineup!. Lachlan begins the 2023 season on a new bike, with new partners and his own racing program, which will see the talented Scottish rider complete the full UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup season and also take part in select DH races. The new season also sees Lachlan attack the ruts on carbon wheels for the first time, and has chosen to run the latest HUNT Proven Carbon Race Enduro wheelset, launched towards the end of 2022.
Photo Epic: The Dirt Farmer - At Home with David Trummer
Just as the first rays of amber light skim above the cloud inversion and sparkle on the dew-soaked grass of Steirmark, East Austria, the peace is disturbed by the jarring bang of an old tractor engine springing to life. Daveboy, is up and about and on the move. The schedule for the day ahead is a classic example of the gruelling life of a professional downhill mountain biker in this rural part of the world. There's trail-clogging leaves to be blasted, moon-shot take-offs to be packed, berms to be shaped and a whole garage of chain-powered machines that won't ride themselves today. A quick trip to keep the skills sharp at Schladming or perhaps Maribor in order too so best get on it.
