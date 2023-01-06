ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

KBTX.com

11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night. No injuries were reported, but police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots coming from the Balcones Drive and Blanco Drive area just before 10 p.m. Officers on the scene...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CBS Austin

APD investigates the third homicide of the year in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating the third homicide of the year in north Austin early Tuesday morning. Police and first responders responded to the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive around 3:20 a.m. APD says the initial call came in of shots fired in the...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

2 killed on Highway 90 in fatal crash in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 90 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened in Navasota at CR 409 going towards Anderson. DPS confirmed multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash caused traffic delays and road...
NAVASOTA, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
TAYLOR, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville man killed in Taylor head-on crash

A two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Taylor left one person dead and two others seriously injured. It happed in the 4300 block of North Main Street, near the intersection with Carlos G. Parker Blvd. NW. The Taylor Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 11:05 p.m. According...
TAYLOR, TX
fox44news.com

Milam County drug raid yields four arrests

Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shootings And Stabbing

The last two weeks of December, Bryan police responded to six shootings. Two more took place on Saturday. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that a home was struck by an undisclosed number of shots Saturday morning east of Haswell Park. More than $2,500 dollars of damage took place on Freeman Avenue in a shooting that investigators believe was not random. Saturday afternoon, more gunfire that also appears not to be random struck a person north of Midtown Park. The person who was shot on Duncan Avenue was transported for treatment of a non-life threatening injury and released.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Man crashes vehicle in pursuit, causes power outage

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit in Killeen ends with the suspect crashing into a utility pole and causing a power outage. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.
KILLEEN, TX
Elgin Courier

7 stolen vehicles found

CEDAR CREEK — The search for two stolen vehicles led to a fleet of others.Seven pilfered vehicles were found in Cedar Creek Jan. 3 by the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation is ongoing, although the Sheriff’s Office says warrants are pending on suspects.The breakthrough was sparked Dec. 28, 2022, with residents Bryan Poff and Ryan Palmer reported a burglary at their warehouse on S.H. 21 in Cedar Creek. Many household items and tools were discovered missing, but most noticeably absent was a Kubota tractor and an Airstream travel trailer converted into a restaurant.Sherriff personnel worked with the victims into the New Year. Then last ...
CEDAR CREEK, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY

A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
AUSTIN, TX

