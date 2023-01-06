Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night. No injuries were reported, but police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots coming from the Balcones Drive and Blanco Drive area just before 10 p.m. Officers on the scene...
CBS Austin
APD investigates the third homicide of the year in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating the third homicide of the year in north Austin early Tuesday morning. Police and first responders responded to the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive around 3:20 a.m. APD says the initial call came in of shots fired in the...
KWTX
Killeen robbery suspect arrested following crash into a utility pole in speed chase against police
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday evening. Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 p.m. Jan. 9 to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail in reference to a robbery. According to the victim, a black suspect approached him at gunpoint and...
KBTX.com
2 killed on Highway 90 in fatal crash in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 90 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened in Navasota at CR 409 going towards Anderson. DPS confirmed multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash caused traffic delays and road...
Police: Award-winning Texas teacher found shot dead in backyard of Sugar Land home
A Houston-area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
KBTX.com
Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is in jail for trying to break inside a families home and car, Bryan police said. Stephanie Sechelski, 34, was charged with theft, unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle and the burglary of a vehicle. In the video obtained by KBTX, she is...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect vehicle involved in deadly South Austin hit-and-run crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is still asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in October 2022. Police said on Oct. 19 around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville man killed in Taylor head-on crash
A two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Taylor left one person dead and two others seriously injured. It happed in the 4300 block of North Main Street, near the intersection with Carlos G. Parker Blvd. NW. The Taylor Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 11:05 p.m. According...
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shootings And Stabbing
The last two weeks of December, Bryan police responded to six shootings. Two more took place on Saturday. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that a home was struck by an undisclosed number of shots Saturday morning east of Haswell Park. More than $2,500 dollars of damage took place on Freeman Avenue in a shooting that investigators believe was not random. Saturday afternoon, more gunfire that also appears not to be random struck a person north of Midtown Park. The person who was shot on Duncan Avenue was transported for treatment of a non-life threatening injury and released.
fox44news.com
Man crashes vehicle in pursuit, causes power outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit in Killeen ends with the suspect crashing into a utility pole and causing a power outage. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.
Elgin Courier
7 stolen vehicles found
CEDAR CREEK — The search for two stolen vehicles led to a fleet of others.Seven pilfered vehicles were found in Cedar Creek Jan. 3 by the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation is ongoing, although the Sheriff’s Office says warrants are pending on suspects.The breakthrough was sparked Dec. 28, 2022, with residents Bryan Poff and Ryan Palmer reported a burglary at their warehouse on S.H. 21 in Cedar Creek. Many household items and tools were discovered missing, but most noticeably absent was a Kubota tractor and an Airstream travel trailer converted into a restaurant.Sherriff personnel worked with the victims into the New Year. Then last ...
KWTX
Temple Police need help identifying suspects in Academy Sports robbery, assault of employee
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a trio of suspects in a robbery at Academy Sports on New Year’s Day. “They were seen attempting to leave with a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “When confronted...
newsradioklbj.com
APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries
The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY
A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
'It's not normal': Loved ones react to local barber's murder
Jones wanted to be a barber and was working toward a quickly approaching graduation, but his life was cut short.
CBS Austin
APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
