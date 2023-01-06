The last two weeks of December, Bryan police responded to six shootings. Two more took place on Saturday. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that a home was struck by an undisclosed number of shots Saturday morning east of Haswell Park. More than $2,500 dollars of damage took place on Freeman Avenue in a shooting that investigators believe was not random. Saturday afternoon, more gunfire that also appears not to be random struck a person north of Midtown Park. The person who was shot on Duncan Avenue was transported for treatment of a non-life threatening injury and released.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO