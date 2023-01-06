Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
Rumored Couple Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted In West Hollywood Together
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are the latest A-listers to have dating rumors swirling about them.
Cheryl Burke looks stylish in LA as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on with TLC's Chilli after divorce
Cheryl Burke seemed to be making the most of the single life Friday in Los Angeles. The recently divorced Dancing with the Stars alum stepped out looking stylish in a pair of high waist boot cut jeans.
Bret Michaels' Daughter, Raine, Is a Stunning Swimsuit Model
Bret Michaels is a rock legend. Gaining fame as the frontman of Poison, he's sold over 50 million albums worldwide and charted 10 singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. And it looks like his daughter Raine Michaels, 22, is going to be just as successful as her father.
'Southern Charm' Star Shep Rose Allegedly Tried To Kiss Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario Before Taylor Ann Green Split: Source
The woman who Shep Rose drunkingly tried to make out with before officially splitting from Taylor Ann Green has been revealed. A source close to "The Bravo Bottoms" podcast exclusively tells OK! the employee of Leva Bonaparte's — who the Southern Charm O.G. was all over while still being in a relationship with the clinical assistant — was reportedly none other than Mia Alario.
Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live
If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother
Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along
Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kim Richards Reveals What Happened After Kathy Hilton’s Celeb-Packed Christmas Party
The RHOBH alum and her family finished the year with a number of sweet holiday moments. Kim Richards spent the December holiday season enjoying sweet moments with her sister Kathy Hilton. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum attended Kathy’s Bravoleb-packed holiday party, the sisters later continued their festive...
Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas
Suri Cruise looked very excited to take a trip with her mother Katie Holmes as they were seen at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, December 27. The Dawson’s Creek star’s daughter, 16, was smiling wide in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katie, 44, was masked up, but looked equally as excited to take a trip with her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed”
We are getting close to a New Year and a fresh start. For some, this fresh start will include a prison sentence. One of the most maligned Real Housewives we have is under a mountain of legal issues, but will probably never see the inside of a jail cell. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady”
If a broken clock can be right twice a day, Teresa Giudice can also be correct once in a while. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has a bone to pick with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, otherwise known as Teddi Mellencamp. As you know, the fired former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a podcast along […] The post Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Katie Maloney Reveals The Reason That She Decided To Divorce Tom Schwartz
Ready to speak her truth? Nearly a year after separating from ex-husband Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney is opening up about the split, including the revelation that convinced her to finally pull the plug. The long-time Vanderpump Rules couple maintained a respectful and united front in the midst of their split, and kept public comments to […] The post Katie Maloney Reveals The Reason That She Decided To Divorce Tom Schwartz appeared first on Reality Tea.
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
