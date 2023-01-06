ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

How one man saved many during extreme winter weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Around Christmas time, Huntsville and the rest of North Alabama experienced some extreme winter weather. One man took the time during those days of unpredictable weather to help others. Scott knew people needed help even if it meant risking his own life. Scott used...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur-built rocket left the United Launch Alliance (ULA) factory Tuesday morning and is being shipped to Cape Canaveral. According to a press release from ULA, the Vulcan rocket was rolled out of the factory and loaded onto the RocketShip, the cargo ship that transports ULA hardware. The journey from Decatur to Cape Canaveral will take about eight days.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

City of Athens receives grant to turn chicken plant site into park

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens received a grant from the Dekko Foundation to turn an abandoned chicken plant site into a park. According to a press release from the city, the $250,000 grant will be used to build Sunrise Park, featuring a splash pad an an all-inclusive playground. The chicken plant located on the 32 acres on Pryor Street was owned by Pilgrim’s Pride until 2009. After the plant closed, the City of Athens and Pilgrim’s Pride began negotiations for the city to buy the property.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, parts of the Tennessee Valley will experience rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast and to the East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance of rain for other...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

1 person killed in Moulton fire

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire in Moulton on Jan. 6, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. According to Norwood, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6. Durmon McDaniel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:20 a.m.
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Wife of Woodville mayor dies in single-vehicle Scottsboro crash

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Scottsboro. According to a spokesperson with the Scottsboro Police Department, Nancy Helms was fatally injured in a crash on Alabama Highway 35 Saturday. Helms was taken to Huntsville Hospital in an ambulance where she later died...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

At least one killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.

Republicans appear to be unified behind Nathaniel Ledbetter for Speaker of the House. Alabama legislators meet in the House for first time in 2023. The first move will be electing a Speaker of the House. Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral. Updated: 9 hours ago. A Decatur-built rocket left the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Driver leads Madison County deputies on a chase Monday Morning

A driver is now in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Madison County and into Lincoln County, Tennessee Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it started on Moores Mill Road. The chase led deputies into Lincoln County then back to Madison County. Once the driver was...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting

With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. Clearing the court backlog in Madison County. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officials are only expecting to...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

