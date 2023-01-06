Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
WAFF
How one man saved many during extreme winter weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Around Christmas time, Huntsville and the rest of North Alabama experienced some extreme winter weather. One man took the time during those days of unpredictable weather to help others. Scott knew people needed help even if it meant risking his own life. Scott used...
WAFF
Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur-built rocket left the United Launch Alliance (ULA) factory Tuesday morning and is being shipped to Cape Canaveral. According to a press release from ULA, the Vulcan rocket was rolled out of the factory and loaded onto the RocketShip, the cargo ship that transports ULA hardware. The journey from Decatur to Cape Canaveral will take about eight days.
WAFF
City of Athens receives grant to turn chicken plant site into park
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens received a grant from the Dekko Foundation to turn an abandoned chicken plant site into a park. According to a press release from the city, the $250,000 grant will be used to build Sunrise Park, featuring a splash pad an an all-inclusive playground. The chicken plant located on the 32 acres on Pryor Street was owned by Pilgrim’s Pride until 2009. After the plant closed, the City of Athens and Pilgrim’s Pride began negotiations for the city to buy the property.
WAFF
Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, parts of the Tennessee Valley will experience rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast and to the East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance of rain for other...
WAFF
Portion of Winchester Rd., Homer Nance Rd. closed temporarily Wednesday
MADISON Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Homer Nance Road and Winchester Road will be closed temporarily on Wednesday for water system improvements, according to a spokesperson for Madison County. According to the spokesperson, the east and west bound turn lanes at Winchester Road and Homer Nance Road will...
WAFF
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “It was a pleasure to get to know him and we’re going to miss him.”. Andrew Gilliam was a man celebrated by his friends, family, and his coworkers. His life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of...
WAFF
Portion of I-565 closed due to vehicle fire, traffic diverted to County Line Rd.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of I-565 eastbound is closed due to a vehicle fire. According to the Huntsville Police Department, traffic is being diverted onto County Line Road. This story will be updated once further information is released.
rocketcitynow.com
What's coming to Decatur in 2023?
Like other cities in the Tennessee Valley, Decatur is growing fast. See what coming to the River City in 2023.
WAAY-TV
Witness recalls deadly Sunday morning shooting at Madison County strip mall
A Huntsville resident who witnessed the shooting scene at a Mastin Drive strip mall in describes what she saw. Jennifer Vice says she was returning home about 1:40 a.m. Sunday and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described the devastation of that scene.
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
WAFF
1 person killed in Moulton fire
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire in Moulton on Jan. 6, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. According to Norwood, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6. Durmon McDaniel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:20 a.m.
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.
Women killed in Madison County surprise birthday party shooting called ‘beautiful’ and ‘ambitious’
Tributes were posted online Monday to the two women killed in a mass shooting Saturday night in Madison County that saw a total of 13 people wounded at a surprise 21st birthday party. Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both died on the scene, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger was scheduled to open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru is scheduled to open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
WAFF
Wife of Woodville mayor dies in single-vehicle Scottsboro crash
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Scottsboro. According to a spokesperson with the Scottsboro Police Department, Nancy Helms was fatally injured in a crash on Alabama Highway 35 Saturday. Helms was taken to Huntsville Hospital in an ambulance where she later died...
WAFF
At least one killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.
Republicans appear to be unified behind Nathaniel Ledbetter for Speaker of the House. Alabama legislators meet in the House for first time in 2023. The first move will be electing a Speaker of the House. Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral. Updated: 9 hours ago. A Decatur-built rocket left the...
Athens family turns loss into lesson on domestic violence
A week after she was shot and killed during a domestic dispute, Alexis Garth's family is using their loss as a lesson about the dangers of domestic violence.
WAAY-TV
Driver leads Madison County deputies on a chase Monday Morning
A driver is now in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Madison County and into Lincoln County, Tennessee Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it started on Moores Mill Road. The chase led deputies into Lincoln County then back to Madison County. Once the driver was...
WAFF
Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting
With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. Clearing the court backlog in Madison County. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officials are only expecting to...
WAFF
“We are hurt”: Families of victims speak on Huntsville mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two families are facing unimaginable pain after losing their loved ones to senseless gun violence. A mass shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Madison County Sheriff Brent Patterson, two people were killed in the...
