FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
KSLA
Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit over allegations
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former president of the Shreveport NAACP and former comptroller of Woodlawn Terrace Apartments is suing over false claims and defamatory comments he claims caused him anxiety, mental anguish, embarrassment and loss of future potential employment. Michael Lafitte’s attorney filed the petition last month against Barbara...
KSLA
Bossier City proposes cutting funding to SporTran
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier City Council today introduced a proposal to cut funding to SporTran by about $400,000 a year. The proposal was not on the agenda for today’s meeting but was added by a unanimous vote of the council. Currently, the city has $900,000...
KSLA
Commissioner Jackson speaks on police questioning
The group says this is part of their beautification project. Payne was killed four years ago today on Jan. 9, 2019. Shreveport city council holds redo vote for chairman. Lawyer releases statement after temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Jackson. "We do not take this matter lightly and understand the...
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KSLA
Commissioner Steven Jackson addresses accusation of impersonating a police officer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Commissioner Steven Patrick Jackson held a news conference Monday, Jan. 9 at Government Plaza to address a recent accusation brought against him. The Bossier City Police Department issued a felony warrant Jan. 5 on a charge of false impersonation of a police officer against...
KSLA
Hit-and-run wreck leads to manhunt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on a manhunt for a driver involved in what they believe is a hit-and-run wreck. Around 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 10., the Shreveport Police Department was called to Walker Road. As the minutes ticked by, the number of units grew as well, totaling...
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
KSLA
Jury selection underway for 2 second-degree murder trials in Caddo
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo District Court has begun the jury selection process for two second-degree murder trials. One of the trials is for the man accused of killing 5-year-old Mya Patel. Joseph Lee Smith, 35, is facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated and obstruction of justice in connection to Patel’s death.
ktalnews.com
Renata Lewis’ family needs help after Saturday’s senseless act of crime
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of Renata Lewis, a 42 woman who was killed early Saturday morning “by a senseless act of crime,” is asking for the assistance of those who love her to help in Ms. Lewis’ burial. On Monday morning, Mayor Arceneaux issued...
KSLA
4 people arrested after leading police on chase, driving into fire hydrant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 9, four males were arrested after running away from Shreveport patrol officers during an attempted traffic stop. Around 5 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Greenwood Road at Broadway Avenue. The car refused to stop and led officers on chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton, where the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.
KSLA
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly molesting a young child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Shreveport man faces a charge of molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested Friday, Dec. 30 at the Caddo Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division after an investigation by detectives.
KSLA
Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KTBS
Caddo commissioner arrested on felony arrest warrant
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson was arrested this weekend for impersonating an officer, according to authorities. Jackson surrendered to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday on a felony arrest warrant, Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. The incident leading to his arrest happened on...
KSLA
SVN continues storm cleanup efforts in Jackson Parish
JACKSON PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The aftermath of recent severe weather is still impacting many residents of Jackson Parish. Personnel with Shreveport Volunteer Network were out again this weekend doing their best to help those experiencing loss and devastation. SVN founder Keith Bryant told KSLA News 12 they have...
KSLA
SPD hosts blood drive in remembrance of Officer Chateri Payne’s death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department held its first blood drive of 2023 Monday, Jan. 9. The drive was held in remembrance of SPD Officer Chatéri Payne. She was killed four years ago on Jan. 9, 2019. “We’re doing it today on January 9th as an anniversary...
KTBS
Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported
SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
KSLA
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King; Caddo Coroner releases victim’s name
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to shots fired on Bond Drive and then discover a victim inside a house. On Jan. 7, at 2:40 a.m., SPD responded to a report of shots fired on the 3300 block of Bond Drive, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman victim who had been shot multiple times inside a residence.
ktalnews.com
Two injured in Alston Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Dale Avenue and Alston Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man and a woman were shot and sustained life-threatening issues in the...
