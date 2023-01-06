ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit over allegations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former president of the Shreveport NAACP and former comptroller of Woodlawn Terrace Apartments is suing over false claims and defamatory comments he claims caused him anxiety, mental anguish, embarrassment and loss of future potential employment. Michael Lafitte’s attorney filed the petition last month against Barbara...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier City proposes cutting funding to SporTran

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier City Council today introduced a proposal to cut funding to SporTran by about $400,000 a year. The proposal was not on the agenda for today’s meeting but was added by a unanimous vote of the council. Currently, the city has $900,000...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Commissioner Jackson speaks on police questioning

The group says this is part of their beautification project. Payne was killed four years ago today on Jan. 9, 2019. Shreveport city council holds redo vote for chairman. Lawyer releases statement after temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Jackson. "We do not take this matter lightly and understand the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023

A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hit-and-run wreck leads to manhunt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on a manhunt for a driver involved in what they believe is a hit-and-run wreck. Around 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 10., the Shreveport Police Department was called to Walker Road. As the minutes ticked by, the number of units grew as well, totaling...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Jury selection underway for 2 second-degree murder trials in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo District Court has begun the jury selection process for two second-degree murder trials. One of the trials is for the man accused of killing 5-year-old Mya Patel. Joseph Lee Smith, 35, is facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated and obstruction of justice in connection to Patel’s death.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

4 people arrested after leading police on chase, driving into fire hydrant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 9, four males were arrested after running away from Shreveport patrol officers during an attempted traffic stop. Around 5 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Greenwood Road at Broadway Avenue. The car refused to stop and led officers on chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton, where the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport man arrested for allegedly molesting a young child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Shreveport man faces a charge of molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested Friday, Dec. 30 at the Caddo Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division after an investigation by detectives.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fire heavily damages Shreveport house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman killed on Bond Drive named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo commissioner arrested on felony arrest warrant

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson was arrested this weekend for impersonating an officer, according to authorities. Jackson surrendered to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday on a felony arrest warrant, Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. The incident leading to his arrest happened on...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

SVN continues storm cleanup efforts in Jackson Parish

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The aftermath of recent severe weather is still impacting many residents of Jackson Parish. Personnel with Shreveport Volunteer Network were out again this weekend doing their best to help those experiencing loss and devastation. SVN founder Keith Bryant told KSLA News 12 they have...
JACKSON PARISH, LA
KTBS

Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported

SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King; Caddo Coroner releases victim’s name

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to shots fired on Bond Drive and then discover a victim inside a house. On Jan. 7, at 2:40 a.m., SPD responded to a report of shots fired on the 3300 block of Bond Drive, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman victim who had been shot multiple times inside a residence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Two injured in Alston Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Dale Avenue and Alston Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man and a woman were shot and sustained life-threatening issues in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA

