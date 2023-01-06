Read full article on original website
Related
7,000 'exhausted and burnt out' NYC nurses walk out
More than 7,000 nurses at two major New York City hospitals walked off the job Monday, arguing immense staffing shortages are causing widespread burnout and hindering their ability to properly care for their patients.
Granddaughter yells at 86-year-old grandmother with dementia, house helper asked granddaughter to leave the house
A friend of a woman who yells at her grandmother for forgetting things, even though the grandmother has dementia, took to a Reddit post (that has since been deleted) to explain the situation.
NICU mom stays by her son's side after his nurses leave to strike
Lora Ribas hasn't left her son's bedside in four days.
Opinion: The staggering mistake Hamline University made is no isolated incident
An incident last year at Hamline University — where an adjunct professor was dismissed after a student complained she had shown a 14th century image of the Prophet Mohammed — is rightly raising questions, historian and journalist David M. Perry says.
First on CNN: Biden administration prepares more measures to curb border crossings, keep migrants from journeying to the US
The Biden administration rolled out additional measures during Tuesday's North American Leaders' Summit in a desperate bid to keep migrants from journeying to the US southern border.
Here's how to eat to live longer, new study says
A new study following nearly 120,000 people for 36 years found you have a lot of choice in what you eat to live longer if you stick to certain principles.
Opinion: A 6-year-old shoots his teacher. Now what?
Calling it an 'only in America' moment, Jill Filipovic examines what it means when a 6-year-old shoots his teacher. 'America's insane gun culture and our radically lax gun laws have led us to some dark places,' she writes, and it's time to hold adults responsible.
Exclusive: US intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and UK found in Biden's private office, source tells CNN
10 documents were found in Biden's private office. They were dated between 2013 to 2016 and covered topics including Iran, Ukraine and the UK.
Extreme weather has cost the US more than $1 trillion in the past seven years, feds report
The United States was lashed by 18 catastrophic extreme weather and climate disasters last year that cost at least $1 billion each, a new report shows.
A romance author was believed to be dead. When she appeared to return, the story got more complicated
Fans and friends of romance author Susan Meachen believed she died by suicide in September 2022. When someone claiming to be Meachen posted on the author's social accounts this month, many were hurt and left with even more questions than before.
A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves
New York CNN — A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma. In an interview with Bloomberg, a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stove usage is a “hidden hazard.”. “Any option is on the table....
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0