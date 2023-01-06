ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Opinion: A 6-year-old shoots his teacher. Now what?

Calling it an 'only in America' moment, Jill Filipovic examines what it means when a 6-year-old shoots his teacher. 'America's insane gun culture and our radically lax gun laws have led us to some dark places,' she writes, and it's time to hold adults responsible.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CNN

A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves

New York CNN — A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma. In an interview with Bloomberg, a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stove usage is a “hidden hazard.”. “Any option is on the table....
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy