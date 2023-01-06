ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: Jan. 8, 2023

Campbell County 6-3 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Star Valley 3-5 Green River 2-7 Evanston 2-8 Jackson 0-7 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Moorcroft 3-3, 1-0 Newcastle 4-1.
Cowboys Look to Snap 5-game Skid Tonight in Logan

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road heading to Utah State on Tuesday evening in an 8:30 p.m. start in a contest on FS1. The Cowboys took both meetings with the Aggies last season including a road win. David Gascon will be on the call for FS1 with Joe Cravens on color.
Best Spots In Laramie To Wind Down After A Day Of Ski

Whether it be skiing, snowboarding, sledding, or snowshoeing, after a whole day of being in the mountains, I absolutely appreciate the time to wind down. Especially when you kind of still want to be with the companies you are with, but are too tired to do anything else, just chilling at some of these places would be perfect.
This Weekend In Laramie – First Week Of January

How is everyone's January going? This always happens; the first week of January - and the entire month actually, would feel like it's going by so fast, and then when we get into February, it would feel like it's a whole year. What sorcery is this?. Anyway, sorcery or not,...
Laramie Moose Lovers, You’re Invited To This One

University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will be helping in coordinating Winter Moose Day this February 11th, according to a release by the university. Those who like moose and want to try to spot one or maybe more are invited to search for the large mammals by snowshoe or skis. For...
Be Safe While Sledding On Wyoming’s Hills

It's one of the easiest, cheapest, most inclusive and exciting things to do on a good snow day. The sledding process is simple. That's pretty much it. Anyone can go sledding and have a great time doing it. It's the part leading up to the sledding fun that is extremely...
Laramie Laughs For A Cause Happening This February

Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie

As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
Laramie Ranked As One Of The Most Stressed Out College Towns

We don't need to be an ivy league university town to be stressed out and make the list (not that it's something to be proud of or anything). Between exams, heavy course loads, juggling part-time jobs, and other responsibilities, being a college student is not a walk in the park. Especially, with some schools slashing acceptance rates in the wake of the pandemic, students feel the pressure to perform even more.
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified

A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
Laramie, Bring Your Best Homemade Jerky

CALLING ALL LARAMIE JERKS ... I mean, Jerky lovers, to Bond's Brewing Company's 3rd annual JERK OFF. (No no... nothing wild please let's keep it PG). Bring a batch of your best homemade jerky or any processed meats to get judged. Entry fees go to the winner of each category.
Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking

If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
