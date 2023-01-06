ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 5

Glenda McKee
3d ago

Why does every Republican when they lose a race think that there’s something dirty going on? Do they really think that everybody in the whole freaking world wants them? We want other people sometimes and mostly grow up go home, live your life and leave politics alone.WE DID NOT WANT YOU.

Reply
2
Related
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Briones in, Hidalgo absent for meeting to discuss climate action plan, worker safety policy

Harris County commissioners will meet for the first time in 2023 on Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones will take her seat at Commissioners Court for the first time at the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10 as commissioners are set to adopt the county’s new climate action plan and a policy to protect contractors at construction sites.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Ex-Missouri City officer Robert Fratta to be executed Tuesday in murder-for-hire plot

Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta is set to be executed on Tuesday for his role in the murder-for-hire plot of his wife in 1994. Farah Fratta was found shot twice in the head in the garage of her home. Evidence showed her husband had her killed in November 1994 after she filed for divorce and that he tried to collect on her life insurance policy days after her death. Evidence also showed payment for her death was to be $1,000 and a Jeep.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Washington Examiner

Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions

A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight

HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man charged with kidnapping in Greenspoint area, authorities said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man is charged with forcing a 13-year-old girl into his car at gunpoint, then taking her to his apartment where investigators say he raped her several times. Lyndell Horton, 24, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000, Harris County Precinct...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy