Glenda McKee
3d ago
Why does every Republican when they lose a race think that there’s something dirty going on? Do they really think that everybody in the whole freaking world wants them? We want other people sometimes and mostly grow up go home, live your life and leave politics alone.WE DID NOT WANT YOU.
Related
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Briones in, Hidalgo absent for meeting to discuss climate action plan, worker safety policy
Harris County commissioners will meet for the first time in 2023 on Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones will take her seat at Commissioners Court for the first time at the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10 as commissioners are set to adopt the county’s new climate action plan and a policy to protect contractors at construction sites.
houstonpublicmedia.org
County commissioner offers to amend Third Ward bike-lane project if Houston officials contribute millions more
The county commissioner behind a controversial bike lane project in Houston's Third Ward is willing to pause the ongoing work and retool the plan – if the city increases its financial commitment by several million dollars. Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, in a Jan. 6 letter written...
More former Harris County GOP candidates move to overturn elections
After Lina Hidalgo's challenger announced she was contesting results, several others followed suit.
12newsnow.com
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday for paying a teenage hitman to murder his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Fratta...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Ex-Missouri City officer Robert Fratta to be executed Tuesday in murder-for-hire plot
Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta is set to be executed on Tuesday for his role in the murder-for-hire plot of his wife in 1994. Farah Fratta was found shot twice in the head in the garage of her home. Evidence showed her husband had her killed in November 1994 after she filed for divorce and that he tried to collect on her life insurance policy days after her death. Evidence also showed payment for her death was to be $1,000 and a Jeep.
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
Farah Fratta family members to witness tonight's execution of cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Tuesday, a man is set to die for hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Farah Fratta, a mother of three, was shot to death in her Atascocita home in 1994. KHOU 11 went through court records, interrogation videos and 911 tapes to better understand the murder and why her husband was found guilty of killing her.
austinnews.net
Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh sworn in as US' 1st female Sikh judge
Texas [US], January 9 (ANI): On what was a historic day for Houston, Texas, Harris County Judge Manpreet Monica Singh, of Indian origin, became the first female Sikh judge in the US, reported ABC 13. "Mama we made it! It is a 'true honor' to rep the people of Harris...
Texas grand jury weighs whether Houston armed diner who shot, killed robbery suspect will get criminal charges
A Harris County, Texas, grand jury is to weigh whether the 46-year-old unidentified shooter who thwarted a Houston taqueria robbery, killing the suspect, will face criminal charges.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to take personal leave of absence, office announces
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will take a temporary leave of absence beginning next week, her office announced Wednesday. During the leave, Hidalgo will take a week off to go to Colombia to care for her grandfather whose health has reportedly “declined precipitously.”. Her...
Police: Award-winning Texas teacher found shot dead in backyard of Sugar Land home
A Houston-area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
Confusion among hospital staff over child's death led to parents being detained, deputies say
The 2-month-old is now believed to have died of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, according to investigators.
Washington Examiner
Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions
A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
cw39.com
One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight
HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
cw39.com
Man charged with kidnapping in Greenspoint area, authorities said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man is charged with forcing a 13-year-old girl into his car at gunpoint, then taking her to his apartment where investigators say he raped her several times. Lyndell Horton, 24, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000, Harris County Precinct...
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A young Alief ISD teacher was killed Saturday in a suspected case of domestic violence, according to police. The district has identified her as Wendy Duan, 28. She joined Alief ISD in 2017 and had been teaching 3rd-grade reading and writing at Boone Elementary. Just...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Behind Houston Christian University’s new name and new plans for progress
Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Rev. Garry Blackmon, Chair of the HCU Board of Trustees. He talks about the name change from Houston Baptist to Houston Christian, and the university’s plans for progress. Also, Dr. Robert Sloan, D. Th, responds to the latest lawsuit filed by attorney Tony...
Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals
HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police. Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name...
Authorities: Man allegedly kidnapped woman she met on dating app, denied her food and water
A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman he met online in north Harris County is out on bond.
Comments / 5