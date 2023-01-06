Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta is set to be executed on Tuesday for his role in the murder-for-hire plot of his wife in 1994. Farah Fratta was found shot twice in the head in the garage of her home. Evidence showed her husband had her killed in November 1994 after she filed for divorce and that he tried to collect on her life insurance policy days after her death. Evidence also showed payment for her death was to be $1,000 and a Jeep.

MISSOURI CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO