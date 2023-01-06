Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Former Florida State defensive end transitioning to FCS to continue college career
The former Seminole has found a transfer destination.
FSU offers 2024 LB Brandon Booker
Florida State offered DeSoto (Texas) junior linebacker Brandon Booker on Sunday evening. Booker mentioned FSU linebackers coach Randy Shannon when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker, who is not yet ranked by 247Sports.com or the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings for the 2024 class, was ultra-productive as a junior. He helped DeSoto to a 14-2 record and a state championship, while recording 137 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He also had four interceptions, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. His junior season highlights are below:
OL Caden Jones Commits to Florida Gators at All-American Bowl
De La Salle offensive tackle product Caden Jones commits to Florida over Texas A&M and Houston during the All-American Bowl.
247Sports
LOOK: FSU RB Trey Benson posts cryptic tweet as his roommate and star DE Jared Verse's future decision looms
Florida State running back Trey Benson shared what seems to be a cryptic message on his Twitter account early this morning. It could be in relation to his roomate, star FSU defensive end Jared Verse, who has a decision to make on whether to remain in Tallahassee for another season or to head to the NFL.
watchstadium.com
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Men’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh: The Clemson Tigers took over sole control of first place in the ACC with their 75-74 win at Pittsburgh on Saturday. It was a back and forth game throughout, as the Tigers won their 5th straight game and improved to 5-0 in the conference so far this season. It was a balanced […]
FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday
The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
Former Florida State staffer hired as Director of Player Personnel at USF
A rising name to watch moving forward with ties to the Seminoles.
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp and family looking for "a spot to tailgate" for 2023 National Championship game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he and his family landed in California ahead of the 2023 National Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. "First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter: “I Was Upset with Myself”
LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter said Saturday that he was not pleased with his...
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
Several more FSU football players returning for 2023 season, announced by The Battles End Collective on Friday
Below are the returning players made public by Battles End today. We'll continue to update this story as additional announcements are made by the Name, Image and Likeness collective. Redshirt junior Brendan Gant made the transition from defensive back to linebacker this season and was pretty productive for the Seminoles...
Gadsden County offensive lineman ready for next step with Jacksonville State
This Sunday, Gadsden County High School's Daveion Harley begins the next chapter of his life when he heads to Alabama to early enroll with Jacksonville State.
Gadsden County High School looking for new football coach
Less than one year after filling their last coaching vacancy, the Gadsden County football program is on the hunt for a new head coach again.
famunews.com
FAMU Marching “100” Heads For LA To Perform At Tournament Hosted by Basketball Hall of Fame, LeBron James and Nike
Florida A&M University’s Marching “100” Band will be in Los Angeles this weekend to perform at the Second Annual Chosen-1’s Invitational. The four-game high school tournament is being held in partnership with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Nike and four-time NBA champion LeBron James on Saturday, January 7 at the University of South California’s (USC) Galen Center. The Marching “100” will perform at halftime of three games.
Athlete, volunteer from Big Bend inducted into Special Olympics-Florida HOF
Robert Jackson has been competing in the Special Olympics for over 50 years, and Melba Jacobs has been volunteering for 40 years.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Buc stops at FSU
The Bucs’ chief operating officer will share his biggest takeaways with the biggest Seminoles in business. First things first: Happy birthday to lobbyist and all-around good guy Ron Pierce. As we come off a week of celebrations and parties in Tallahassee, RSA is having their own special celebration for Pierce as he turns the big 5-0. Pierce has spent more than half of these years as a fixture in Tallahassee politics and has matured into a strong leader, mentor and confidant to many in the business. His team at RSA spent the day Friday celebrating this milestone birthday with him. Please join us in also wishing Ron a very happy birthday. The best is yet to come!
denisesanger.com
Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know
The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
WCTV
Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. ‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland. Updated: 4 hours ago. You may...
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
