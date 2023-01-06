ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU offers 2024 LB Brandon Booker

Florida State offered DeSoto (Texas) junior linebacker Brandon Booker on Sunday evening. Booker mentioned FSU linebackers coach Randy Shannon when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker, who is not yet ranked by 247Sports.com or the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings for the 2024 class, was ultra-productive as a junior. He helped DeSoto to a 14-2 record and a state championship, while recording 137 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He also had four interceptions, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. His junior season highlights are below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
watchstadium.com

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Men’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh: The Clemson Tigers took over sole control of first place in the ACC with their 75-74 win at Pittsburgh on Saturday. It was a back and forth game throughout, as the Tigers won their 5th straight game and improved to 5-0 in the conference so far this season. It was a balanced […]
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday

The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter: “I Was Upset with Myself”

LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter said Saturday that he was not pleased with his...
ATHENS, GA
famunews.com

FAMU Marching “100” Heads For LA To Perform At Tournament Hosted by Basketball Hall of Fame, LeBron James and Nike

Florida A&M University’s Marching “100” Band will be in Los Angeles this weekend to perform at the Second Annual Chosen-1’s Invitational. The four-game high school tournament is being held in partnership with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Nike and four-time NBA champion LeBron James on Saturday, January 7 at the University of South California’s (USC) Galen Center. The Marching “100” will perform at halftime of three games.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Buc stops at FSU

The Bucs’ chief operating officer will share his biggest takeaways with the biggest Seminoles in business. First things first: Happy birthday to lobbyist and all-around good guy Ron Pierce. As we come off a week of celebrations and parties in Tallahassee, RSA is having their own special celebration for Pierce as he turns the big 5-0. Pierce has spent more than half of these years as a fixture in Tallahassee politics and has matured into a strong leader, mentor and confidant to many in the business. His team at RSA spent the day Friday celebrating this milestone birthday with him. Please join us in also wishing Ron a very happy birthday. The best is yet to come!
TALLAHASSEE, FL
denisesanger.com

Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know

The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square

The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. ‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland. Updated: 4 hours ago. You may...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

