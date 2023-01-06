For patent-focused Federal Circuit watchers, the past few years have seen the rise of a robust mandamus docket that continues to demand frequent monitoring. That need is particularly acute with respect to early stage procedural issues in big-ticket patent litigation, which most often involve large defendants and questions of venue being presented to the federal circuit. More pointedly, a healthy percentage of recent mandamus decisions have dealt with the treatment of requests by defendants to transfer their cases out of the Western District of Texas courtroom of Judge Alan Albright to defendant-friendlier climes, such as Texas or Washington state. In fact, just yesterday the Federal Circuit denied a mandamus petition filed by Amazon, where Amazon hoped to have a pending case before Albright transferred to the Northern District of California. While such mandamus petition decisions are issued routinely, there was another mandamus decision from the Federal Circuit issued yesterday that I think is worthy of additional discussion.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO