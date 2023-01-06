Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Law Clerk Forced To Step Down Because Of Something He Did 30 Years Ago
Less than a week after making history for being Michigan’s first Black female Supreme Court Justice, Justice Bolden is in hot water. And here’s the kicker — it isn’t even for something she did! As it turns out, a clerk that she hired is being taken to task for something he did 30 years ago. From the ABA Journal:
abovethelaw.com
Trump's Lawyers Get Spanked By New York Judge. But Not Sanctioned, So ... #Winning!
Donald Trump failed to persuade New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron to dismiss the civil complaint against him brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. But on the plus side, his lawyers managed not to get sanctioned, so, it wasn’t a total loss. The court order, released...
abovethelaw.com
$1 Million On The Table To Let AI Lawyer Bot Argue Supreme Court Case
It’s a humble start for the robot lawyer revolution, tackling a straightforward body of law with relatively low stakes. But the founder and CEO of DoNotPay believes the technology is ready for the big time and is putting money where his mouth is. Or at least where his Twittering thumbs are.
abovethelaw.com
After Text Calling Maternity Leave 'Sitting On Your Ass,' Law Firm Looks To Sit On Its Ass In Response
A senior attorney at a Cleveland law firm texted a former associate a furious message threatening to sabotage her future job prospects and characterizing maternity leave as “collecting salary from the firm while sitting on your ass.” Bold take from a labor and employment attorney!. We’ve since confirmed...
abovethelaw.com
'Collecting Salary From The Firm While Sitting On Your Ass' Is Certainly ONE Way For A Partner To Describe Maternity Leave
There’s a lot more wrong with this text message than just characterizing maternity leave — which is protected under the relevant state law — as “collecting salary from the firm while sitting on your ass” but that’s a pretty good place to start this testament to the toxicity and misogyny on full display here.
abovethelaw.com
Ex-Proskauer Exec Was Heading To Paul Hastings Before Biglaw Lawsuit Blew It All Up
The news of the lawsuit brought by top Biglaw firm Proskauer against its former Chief Operating Officer continues to be fodder for Biglaw gossip. The complaint alleges the now-former COO, Jonathan O’Brien, downloaded 34 gigabytes of internal data to a USB drive before announcing he was leaving the firm. There are also allegations O’Brien attempted to delete emails subject to a litigation hold. The firm’s executive committee voted to terminate O’Brien’s employment when they filed the lawsuit.
abovethelaw.com
Legal Industry Expert Predicts More Law Firm Layoffs In 2023
I think it’s quite possible, and maybe even likely. If you look at the economics, firms are in a tight squeeze in terms of their expense ratios. — Jim Jones, author of the 2023 Report on the State of the Legal Market by the Thomson Reuters Institute and the Center of Ethics and the Legal Profession at Georgetown Law, predicting in an interview with Reuters that more layoffs are to come this year. The report suggests that law firms will face a particularly challenging time in 2023, with lawyer productivity at a more than 20-year low.
abovethelaw.com
That Sound You Hear Is Investor Class Actions Settling
Dean Ken Randall spearheads the school’s charge towards interdisciplinary, inclusive degree opportunities. Hint: The settlements totaled $7.4+ billion worldwide. As PD Appreciation Month comes to an end, PLI speaks with program Chair H. Sandra Bang about her impressive career path and advice for those…
abovethelaw.com
Ninth Circuit Judge Plans To Leave The Bench, Return To Private Practice
It’s not everyday that a federal appellate judge decides to pull the plug on a lifetime judicial appointment, but here we are. Judge Paul Watford of the Ninth Circuit recently announced that he will be resigning from the bench to return to private practice. The 55-year-old judge will be calling it quits on May 31, and said it was “one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life.”
abovethelaw.com
California Dreaming
For patent-focused Federal Circuit watchers, the past few years have seen the rise of a robust mandamus docket that continues to demand frequent monitoring. That need is particularly acute with respect to early stage procedural issues in big-ticket patent litigation, which most often involve large defendants and questions of venue being presented to the federal circuit. More pointedly, a healthy percentage of recent mandamus decisions have dealt with the treatment of requests by defendants to transfer their cases out of the Western District of Texas courtroom of Judge Alan Albright to defendant-friendlier climes, such as Texas or Washington state. In fact, just yesterday the Federal Circuit denied a mandamus petition filed by Amazon, where Amazon hoped to have a pending case before Albright transferred to the Northern District of California. While such mandamus petition decisions are issued routinely, there was another mandamus decision from the Federal Circuit issued yesterday that I think is worthy of additional discussion.
Comments / 0