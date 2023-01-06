Glenwood City Schools cancels classes after threatening email sent to students, staff

BringMeTheNews

A school district in western Wisconsin canceled classes Friday after a threat was emailed to students and staff.

The Glenwood City School District announced on Facebook that all classes and school activities would be canceled out of "extreme caution."

The Glenwood City Police Department confirmed that a threat was emailed to both students and staff on Thursday. The department is currently investigating the threat.

The Glenwood City School District is located in St. Croix County and serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade. All grade levels are taught at one location.