ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood City, WI

Glenwood City Schools cancels classes after threatening email sent to students, staff

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37v0Ay_0k5wy7pv00
BringMeTheNews

A school district in western Wisconsin canceled classes Friday after a threat was emailed to students and staff.

The Glenwood City School District announced on Facebook that all classes and school activities would be canceled out of "extreme caution."

The Glenwood City Police Department confirmed that a threat was emailed to both students and staff on Thursday. The department is currently investigating the threat.

The Glenwood City School District is located in St. Croix County and serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade. All grade levels are taught at one location.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sasquatch 107.7

School Violence Threat Found at St. Charles High School

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- The St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office are planning to conduct extra security patrols after a school violence threat was discovered at the St. Charles High School. St. Charles police say officers responded to the threat discovery Monday afternoon. The threat...
SAINT CHARLES, MN
purbalite.net

Baldwin to consider new block schedule

Principal Shaun Tomaszewski has a knack for wanting to better Baldwin High School’s student body — which now includes the possibility of block schedules. “There’s this interest in reflecting on what school looks like at Baldwin High School, and trying to imagine ways that school could be better for the students, ultimately,” Tomaszewski said.
BALDWIN, WI
KARE 11

Wrestling team escapes burning bus in western WI

BARRON, Wis. — A Wisconsin college wrestling team was forced to grapple with more than their opponents after a coach bus exploded into flames Saturday evening in Barron County. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Highway 53 near the intersection with Highway 8, not far from the community...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
dewittmedia.com

Threat closes Glenwood City schools, suspect in custody

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City School District was closed today, Friday, January 6, 2023, after an emailed threat was sent to staff and students the previous day. In a recorded message sent to parents and staff members, in the early morning of Friday, Superintendent Tim Johnson stated that the district would not be conducting school or offer its daycare services after the school district received a threat. He went on to say, “although we do not believe there is intent we are moving forward with extreme caution and are working with the police.”
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
beckersasc.com

Wisconsin physician's license suspended for falsifying immunization records

Scott Stillwell, MD, of Green Bay, Wis., had his license suspended for 30 days after falsely recording that he and his immediate family were vaccinated against COVID-19, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Jan. 9. Dr. Stillwell was found to have used a medical assistant's credentials to access the Wisconsin Immunization...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

MGE warns of new flyer scam

Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
MADISON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan

Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County

CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a coach bus caught on fire Saturday evening in Barron County. The bus, which was carrying a college wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, caught on fire near the intersection of southbound Highway 53 and Highway 8 near Cameron at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Reservations open soon for accessible cabins at various Wisconsin state parks

(WFRV) – Reservations for accessible cabins throughout many state parks in Wisconsin will start being accepted soon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that reservations fill up fast for the 10 Wisconsin state park properties that offer accessible cabins for those unable to use...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Charges Against Former Siren Police Chief Dismissed

BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- A criminal case charging Christopher Sybers, former Siren, WI Police Chief, with 4th-degree sexual assault has been dismissed. Sybers entered into a deferred agreement on the case in July 2022. Sybers appeared most recently in Burnett County Circuit Court on January 9, 2023, for a hearing regarding his case.
SIREN, WI
drydenwire.com

Structure Fire In Turtle Lake Results In Fatality

BARRON COUNTY -- A structure fire in Turtle Lake on Monday night has resulted in the death of one male. According to the Turtle Lake Fire Department, on January 9, 2023, at 5:57p, the Turtle Lake Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1290 2nd street in Turtle Lake. The Fire Department was advised that there was possibly one subject still in the structure. While en route, dispatch advised that the updated address was 1285 2nd Street.
TURTLE LAKE, WI
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
91K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy