Read full article on original website
Related
Delphos Herald
VWCF funds area nonprofits
VAN WERT COUNTY — The Van Wert County Foundation has completed the 2022 Fall Competitive Grant Cycle awards. The competitive grant cycle is a biannual process where Van Wert County nonprofits, government, and schools can apply for funding for special projects or programs impacting Van Wert County. The applications submitted by these organizations are reviewed and voted on by The Foundation’s Board of Trustees with the main focus of the process being how the organization’s project is focused on creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community.
Delphos Herald
Wildcat boys hold off Celina
DELPHOS — The Jefferson boys basketball squad was playing its third game in four nights when they entertained non-league foe Celina early Monday evening at The Stage of Jefferson Middle School. The Wildcats overcame 21 turnovers with a 35-18 dominance on the boards and shooting 54.3 percent from the...
Delphos Herald
Elwer, Grothaus pace Blue Jays past Tribe
DELPHOS - The St. John's boys hardwood duo of freshman Cameron Elwer and senior Landen Grothaus paced the Blue Jays past Shawnee 48-35 in Saturday afternoon action at Robert A. Arnzen Gymnasium. Elwer's 27 and Grothaus' 14 topped the Jays' (7-2). "It is such a calming influence to have Cameron...
Comments / 0