VAN WERT COUNTY — The Van Wert County Foundation has completed the 2022 Fall Competitive Grant Cycle awards. The competitive grant cycle is a biannual process where Van Wert County nonprofits, government, and schools can apply for funding for special projects or programs impacting Van Wert County. The applications submitted by these organizations are reviewed and voted on by The Foundation’s Board of Trustees with the main focus of the process being how the organization’s project is focused on creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO