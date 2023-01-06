Harry Potter star Harry Melling, who previously played Dudley Dursley in the franchise, may have come out of his shell by starring in other roles such as Roy Laferty in The Devil All The Time, and his most recent one, The Pale Blue Eye as Edgar Allan Poe on Netflix, but the actor remains to be hugely associated with his pivotal role in Harry Potter. Melling sheds light on his franchise legacy.

10 HOURS AGO