Issues Remain As Penguins Get Back in the Win Column
The Pittsburgh Penguins have major issues to fix despite ending their losing streak.
FOX Sports
Penguins play the Canucks following Guentzel's 2-goal performance
Vancouver Canucks (17-19-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (20-13-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Vancouver Canucks after Jake Guentzel's two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Penguins' 4-1 win. Pittsburgh has gone 10-4-4 in home games and 20-13-6 overall....
markerzone.com
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
Penguins Room: Zucker Chirps Guentzel Postgame, ‘Jake Paid Him Off’
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ room has been devoid of chirping and teasing, mocking and carrying on, for the past week. In Las Vegas, both Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker sat quietly as the team contemplated its (then) six-game winless streak. Rust and Zucker are the Statler...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (22-12-4) at Canadiens (16-21-3) | 4:30 p.m.
Kraken look to maintain "poise and belief" in Montreal with the opportunity to extend win streak. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. MONTREAL - The Canadiens stopped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday with a 5-4 win over St. Louis and are a group that has struggled of late winning four of their last 15 games. But don't count them out. Remember, this Montreal team beat Seattle at home on Dec. 6 in the second half of a back-to-back and they average just under six rush attacks per game (14th in the league). The lesson has been learned. "We never take any team lightly ever," Jared McCann said. "We were the team last year that was sometimes taken lightly."
Yardbarker
Penguins cruise past Coyotes, snap 6-game skid
Jake Guentzel scored twice on Sunday to help the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe, Ariz. Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter also scored, and Sidney Crosby added two assists for the Penguins, who were 0-4-2 in their past six games and won despite going 0-for-6 on the power play to extend their drought to 0-for-21 over the last four games.
Potential Trades To Improve The Penguins Third Line
What moves could be made to improve the Pittsburgh Penguins third line?
FOX Sports
Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has...
