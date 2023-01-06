ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Action News Jax

Asia stocks echo Wall Street rally as inflation report looms

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday, boosted by a rally on Wall Street that came ahead of some potentially market-moving reports due later in the week. The weak yen also piqued buying sentiment in Japan, as that boosts the earnings of the nation's exporters...
New York Post

Biden mangles migration data — moments after Mexican president thanked him for halting border wall

MEXICO CITY — President Biden confused illegal immigration statistics and details of a migration deal with Mexico Tuesday — moments after he was praised by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for not building “even one meter” of border wall. Biden incorrectly said the “majority” of border-crossing migrants were from four countries — when in fact those nationalities made up just 31% of apprehensions in November, the most recent month for which data is available. He also hailed Mexico for agreeing to accept the return of “3,000” migrants per month of that cohort when in fact the figure is 30,000. “You, President...
TEXAS STATE

