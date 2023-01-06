I have never claimed to be a cowboy, but I learned a long time ago that if you're over the age of 12 and you want to pretend to be a cowboy, you had better be a real one. The actual consequences of being a 'fake' cowboy are left vague, but I assume it's nothing one would want, but I've already come to terms with the fact that cowboying is better left to those made of sterner stuff than I.

MONTROSE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO