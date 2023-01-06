Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Indianapolis Home Show!
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Indianapolis Home Show. Discover. Plan. Do. Ten days only to shop, compare and save with hundreds of experts all under one roof!. For more information go to www.indianapolishomeshow.com.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Indianapolis
Indianapolis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E....
chambanamoms.com
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Indianapolis: Free Museums, Zoo and More
Indianapolis annually offers free admission to popular attractions on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Check with each attraction as advance reservations are required in some instances. Every year, most Indianapolis attractions offer free admission and themed programs for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you’re thinking of traveling...
63 years of history: Mug-N-Bun drive-in for sale in Speedway
SPEEDWAY — For 63 years, homemade root beer and cheeseburgers have won over generations of race fans and Hoosiers served from a humble drive-in located a stone’s throw away from the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. But now, the historic slice of Americana located near 10th and Lynhurst is asking the hard question: How does one […]
WISH-TV
First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
WRBI Radio
Miss Decatur County is 1st runner up at Indiana State Fair Pageant
Indianapolis, IN — Miss Decatur County Ellie Acra was chosen first runner-up in the Miss Indiana State Fair Pageant on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Acra finished behind Miss Hancock County Claire Bishop, who will reign over the 2023 Indiana State Fair. The second, third, and fourth runners-up...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Italian Restaurants in Indianapolis, IN [2023 Updated]
Indianapolis has such a variety of cuisines available that we decided to explore just one type today, Italian. We have the spot for you whether you want an intimate date night restaurant, a kid-friendly option, or the perfect place to celebrate a Colts victory. These are locally-owned restaurants offering a...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
GSD Rescue Indy builds new sanctuary for more than 50 dogs
GSD Rescue Indy has saved hundreds of dogs since its start over a decade ago. Now, the walls of the current rescue are closing in and they’re working to move to a new space out in the country.
WISH-TV
Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
theseymourowl.com
The Sinister Secrets of Indiana State Sanatorium
Located in Parke County, the Indiana State Sanatorium has attracted the attention of tourists with its ghostly atmosphere and eerie backstory. The sanatorium was initially built in 1907 to treat patients with tuberculosis. Its story is mildly similar to Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, which I previously wrote an article about that delves further into the history of tuberculosis, here.
cbs4indy.com
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd.
Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 Hotels in Indianapolis with Private Hot Tubs | Hotel Options Throughout the City
There are a large number of hotels in the Indianapolis area that include rooms that come complete with their own individual hot tubs. And all of this is a direct result of the fact that Indianapolis has gained such a strong reputation for being the place to go for the ideal weekend getaway.
WIBC.com
Donate to Horizon House This January
INDIANAPOLIS — It may initially seem like an odd request, but Horizon House is asking you to donate underwear this month. The organization is asking you to “donate a pair and show you care.” And, while the non-profit’s flyer says men’s underwear are needed, you may bring thermal clothing and underwear for both men and women.
WISH-TV
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
hillcrestherald.org
Beef and Grief
Steak ‘n Shake is an American casual restaurant chain found primarily in the Midwestern United States with locations also in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Western United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Gus Belt founded Steak and Shake on February 1934, in Normal, IL, their headquarters is in Indianapolis, Indiana. More than 150 million people visit Steak and Skake each year. Steak and Shake are known for its steakburgers and milkshakes.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Local doctor reaches 60th year of practice
PARKE CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dr. John Swaim is on his 60th year of continued service to the people of the Wabash Valley and has made a lasting impact on the community. When asked what Dr. Swaim enjoyed most about his 60-year-long career, he explained that it was the people. “I’ve tried to make people […]
