Campton Hills, IL

wlip.com

14-Year-Old Arrested in November Lake County Murder

(Zion, IL) A young teen has been arrested in a Zion murder that took place late last year. The double shooting incident took place in early November, leaving 17-year-old Tyshawn Foster dead, and an 18-year-old injured. Authorities say the 14-year-old suspect was recently arrested by a SWAT team in the 600-block of May Street in Waukegan. He hasn’t been named but faces first-degree murder charges and aggravated battery with a firearm. No motive has been released by investigators…and as the boy is in the juvenile system, future court dates are unknown.
ZION, IL
MyStateline.com

No one seriously hurt after Boone County crash

No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. Plane makes emergency road landing near Chicago, …. A small plane made an emergency landing on a suburban Chicago tollway, authorities said. Chicago’s Metra...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion

ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
ZION, IL
classichits106.com

Fourteen-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Will County

CRETE TOWNSHIP – A fourteen-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in Will County. The Will County Sheriff’s Office say that on December 30th they were called to unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting that took the life of an Indiana man. According to investigators, the victim, 25-year old Chaves Bradley, reportedly met the teen to sell him a large quantity of marijuana. The teen then allegedly began firing at Bradley’s vehicle. Will County officials say seven spent .40 caliber shell casing were recovered and Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday a search warrant of a home in the 26300 block of Greenwood Avenue yielded a firearm. The fourteen-year-old suspect and his parents were transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for further questioning. Will County authorities say the firearm was later discovered to be stolen from a residence in Naperville. The teen is facing multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a firearm without requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID).
WILL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Rural bus crash leave six students uninjured

Six students from Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 were uninjured following a bus crash with a pickup truck at the Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove intersection before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The students ranged from elementary to high school age. The bus was picking up students when the crash occurred, resulting...
HINCKLEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland

CHICAGO - Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood. Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

