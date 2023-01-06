Read full article on original website
2 people killed in fiery wrong-way crash in Lake County identified
GURNEE, Ill. - The two people killed in a wrong-way crash in unincorporated Gurnee early Monday have been identified. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 32-year-old Ronnie Goggans Jr. of Sterling Heights, Michigan (most recently of Grayslake) and 54-year-old Ricky Smallwood of Antioch (formerly of North Chicago).
17-year-old killed in Belvidere crash on Tuesday morning
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a crash Tuesday morning on Shaw Road north of Squaw Prairie Road. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the teen was the only occupant of the car and reportedly lost control of his vehicle and struck another around 7:30 a.m. The teen was taken […]
wlip.com
14-Year-Old Arrested in November Lake County Murder
(Zion, IL) A young teen has been arrested in a Zion murder that took place late last year. The double shooting incident took place in early November, leaving 17-year-old Tyshawn Foster dead, and an 18-year-old injured. Authorities say the 14-year-old suspect was recently arrested by a SWAT team in the 600-block of May Street in Waukegan. He hasn’t been named but faces first-degree murder charges and aggravated battery with a firearm. No motive has been released by investigators…and as the boy is in the juvenile system, future court dates are unknown.
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
MyStateline.com
No one seriously hurt after Boone County crash
No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. Plane makes emergency road landing near Chicago, …. A small plane made an emergency landing on a suburban Chicago tollway, authorities said. Chicago’s Metra...
Wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead in Lake County
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man from Grayslake was speeding and driving the wrong way in a Nissan Altima when he crashed head-on into a Ford Edge driven by a 54-year-old man from North Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
'She didn't deserve this at all': Family of woman found fatally shot in car in Joliet pleads for answers
JOLIET, Ill. - There was a tragic scene in Joliet early Sunday. Maya Smith, 24, was found shot and killed inside a car with her toddler daughter, unharmed, in the back seat. "Maya was so beautiful, Maya was a person who loved people, she didn’t deserve this at all," said Bonnie Winfrey, the victim’s aunt.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion
ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
Unincorporated Gurnee wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, Lake County Sheriff's Office says
Two people were killed after a wrong-way, head-on crash in unincorporated Gurnee Monday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Police said the pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man, but his […]
classichits106.com
Fourteen-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Will County
CRETE TOWNSHIP – A fourteen-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in Will County. The Will County Sheriff’s Office say that on December 30th they were called to unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting that took the life of an Indiana man. According to investigators, the victim, 25-year old Chaves Bradley, reportedly met the teen to sell him a large quantity of marijuana. The teen then allegedly began firing at Bradley’s vehicle. Will County officials say seven spent .40 caliber shell casing were recovered and Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday a search warrant of a home in the 26300 block of Greenwood Avenue yielded a firearm. The fourteen-year-old suspect and his parents were transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for further questioning. Will County authorities say the firearm was later discovered to be stolen from a residence in Naperville. The teen is facing multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a firearm without requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID).
Man released on $350K bond after victim beaten with bat during home invasion in Fox Lake
A man was released on a $350,000 bond after being charged with committing a home invasion in Fox Lake and beating a victim with a bat, leaving them injured, court records show. Michael P. Kilday, 47, of Johnsburg, was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of […]
Woodstock man charged after his juvenile girlfriend used his cannabis device, leading to her being hospitalized
A man was arrested after his juvenile girlfriend used an electronic cannabis device in Woodstock which reportedly caused her to “hallucinate and run in to the street,” court documents said. Aaron Montgomery, 21, of Woodstock, was charged with child endangerment and contributing to the criminal delinquency of a...
WSPY NEWS
Rural bus crash leave six students uninjured
Six students from Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 were uninjured following a bus crash with a pickup truck at the Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove intersection before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The students ranged from elementary to high school age. The bus was picking up students when the crash occurred, resulting...
fox32chicago.com
5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland
CHICAGO - Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood. Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
2 teenagers injured in Roseland crash, Chicago police say
Two 14-year-olds were injured on the city's South Side, Chicago officials said.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old Kane County man indicted for fatal crash that killed brother and sister on Halloween
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old Kane County man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash that killed two of his passengers in far west suburban unincorporated Campton Township on Halloween last year. Tyler A. Schmidt, of the 43W block of Southgate Road in Elgin, was indicted...
Trial for Winnebago mom accused of medically abusing children moved to March
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The case of a local woman accused of medically abusing her children will now be heard in a Winnebago County courtroom this spring. Kathryn Williams will face a bench trial on March 27 in front of Judge Debra Schafer. Williams, 53, is charged with 24 offenses, including two counts of attempted […]
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
Brown's Chicken massacre: 30 years later, investigator reflects on tech advances that solved case
It happened three decades ago Sunday, and is one of the most shocking massacres in Illinois history. Now, investigators and state police are speaking about the progress made since tracking down the killers who brought seven lives to a cruel and callous.
