FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Gas Leak Closes Major Roads in Suburban Elgin, Authorities Say
Several major roadways through suburban Elgin remain closed on Tuesday evening due to a gas leak in the area, according to authorities. Police say that the leak is centered near the intersection of North McLean Boulevard and Big Timber Road. Big Timber Road is currently closed between McLean Boulevard and...
fox32chicago.com
Semi collides with sedan while turning on Near West Side
SkyFox was over a crash that left two drivers in a tight spot during their Tuesday morning commutes. A semi collided with a car as it made a wide right turn at North Oakley Boulevard and West Madison Street.
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed after losing control, hitting pole, tree on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after he lost control of his car while driving on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning, according to police. The man was driving a Chevrolet SUV westbound on 59th Street near Gage Park around 12:35 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree and pole, investigators say.
fox32chicago.com
Small plane lands on interstate in suburban Chicago
A small plane made an emergency landing on the Veterans Memorial Tollway near Bolingbrook Tuesday afternoon. The small plane landed on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 355 near Interstate 55 as emergency crews assisted, according to Illinois State Police.
Metra BNSF trains stopped near Brookfield
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra BNSF trains are stopped near Brookfield.Metra confirmed inbound and outbound trains are halted due to a vehicle on the tracks. This is a developing story.
WGNtv.com
2 dead after fiery wrong-way crash in north suburbs
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two north suburban men died following a wrong-way crash early Monday morning in unincorporated Gurnee. At around 4:05 a.m., police were dispatched to northbound lanes of Route 41, approximately .5 miles north of Stearns School Road, on the report of a head-on crash. Police believe...
5 hurt in crash after driver runs red light, hits another vehicle, police say
The fire department said a 52-year old woman is in grave condition.
CPD, SWAT called to Division and Wells for barricade situation; 3 suspects in custody
Three people are in custody following a barricade situation that drew a massive police and SWAT response to the heart of Old Town.
Four hospitalized after driver allegedly runs red light and causes crash in the Loop, police say
Four people were hospitalized after two cars crashed in the Loop Saturday night. Chicago police said a woman driving southbound on Michigan Avenue didn’t stop her Ford sedan at a red light and hit a BMW at around 8:50 p.m.
cwbchicago.com
Man stole car as cops watched in Uptown, then bailed out on Lake Shore Drive, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say Chicago cops watched as a man stole an SUV in Uptown, then arrested him in Streeterville after he abandoned the car in traffic on Lake Shore Drive. Police said they found a gun in the stolen vehicle. Jaylin Williams, 19, is charged with possessing a...
ISP: Plane lands on I-355 near Bolingbrook
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A small passenger plane made an emergency landing on I-355 Tuesday afternoon. According to Illinois State Police, the small passenger plane landed on I-355 at Boughton Road near Bolingbrook, Illinois without crashing. ISP said there have been no injuries reported at this time. Stay with WGN News as this article will be […]
Body Recovered From Lake Michigan Along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive
A police investigation is underway after authorities found an unidentified body in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said. At around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to assist the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit in the 0-100 block of North DuSable LSD after an unknown person's remains were found in the water.
fox32chicago.com
2 charged with robbing, carjacking and kidnapping Chicago man in Rivers Casino parking lot
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Two men have been charged with robbing and kidnapping a Chicago man during a carjacking last Thursday at Rivers Casino in suburban Des Plaines. About 12:41 a.m., a 54-year-old man got out of his vehicle in the casino's parking lot and was approached by two men, who pointed a gun in his face, according to Des Plaines police.
Unincorporated Gurnee wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, Lake County Sheriff's Office says
Two people were killed after a wrong-way, head-on crash in unincorporated Gurnee Monday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
City cuts down what appeared to be noose on Gage Park tree after homeowner refuses
CHICAGO (CBS) -- What appeared to be a noose was found hanging from a tree in the Southwest Side's Gage Park neighborhood, and the city cut it down Monday after the homeowner refused.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, the rope had been there for a few months.For all those few months, neighbors told us they have felt uneasy walking near the stretch of Artesian Avenue where the tree where the noose was found is located. It was Monday afternoon when city crews cut finally down the noose – which represents a symbol of hate.The rope tied like a...
Irving Park fire at senior living center sends 3 to hospital: CFD
Some smoke was visible while firefighters battled the fire.
regionnewssource.org
East Chicago Police Investigating Homicide At Gas Station
On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at approximately 6:00 PM, East Chicago Officers responded to shots fired in the area of 4502 Indianapolis Blvd, according to East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera. Shotspotter indicated 12 rounds were fired behind the BP Gas Station. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male in...
2 armed robberies occur minutes apart on South Side, police say
The first incident occurred about at 73rd and Calumet when two gunmen left a white sedan and demanded a cellphone and passcode before fleeing, according to Chicago police said. A similar incident happened about 15 minutes later at 73rd and Prairie.
Woman robbed two people within 20 minutes in Portage Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a woman who robbed two people at knifepoint on Sunday in Portage Park.In both robberies, the woman was driving a red Kia sedan when she approached the victims, flashed a knife, and demanded their purse, according to police. In one of the robberies, she pressed the knife to the victim's back, causing a small cut.Police said the first robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later in the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.The woman is described as African American, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, weighing 125 to 135 pounds, with short hair dyed orange. She was wearing a blue surgical mask and a long purple winter coat.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
