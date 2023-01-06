ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 101.7

See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore

Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

A Minnesota Man’s Mullet Trends As He Shares A Special Moment With His Love In New York

Duluthian Jared Jank sports a mullet and was a finalist for the "Powerball First Millionaire Of The Year" promotion. He seized the opportunity for a heart warming moment. The 'First Millionaire of the Year' promotion has been going on for the last four years. The special drawing for the $1 million prized is televised on 'Dick Clarke's Rocking New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest".
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Now Has A Second Location To Get Champs Chicken

Champs Chicken has been a fan favorite for years, and now there is another place in Duluth to get some. According to their website, Champs Chicken defines themselves as:. Making the best chicken in the world while redefining quality and convenience to help you get through your day. The popular...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Where Does Duluth + Superior Dump All Of This Snow? Here Are A Few Spots

Have you ever wondered where these massive snow banks downtown end up? Lots of people think that city crews scoop up the snow, truck it to Lake Superior, and then dump it into the lake. That may be true for some places in the Great Lakes like Buffalo, but not here in the Twin Ports. Instead, enormous mountains of snow are created just outside of public view.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Police Offer 2022 Year-End Public Safety Report

A lot happened over the past year - both good and bad. Like many organizations, the Duluth Police Department has wrapped up 2022 a review of the last twelve months. To provide transparency, the department offered a Year End Public Safety Report. The report was shared with the public during...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Superior Police Department Seeking Public Help To Locate Teen Girl

The Superior Police Department has reached out the public in an attempt get information that will lead to the whereabouts of a missing teen girl. At times like this, it's important to get the word out as authorities have not been able to make significant progress locating her and the general public can play a crucial role.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy