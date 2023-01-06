TV, commentators set for national championship between UGA and TCU

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs play the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the national championship. The game will be played on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia and TCU are traveling to Los Angeles for the game, which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Georgia football will look to repeat as national champions against quarterback Max Duggan and TCU.

TCU defeated Michigan, 51-45, in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Horned Frogs have an explosive offense and are capable of coming back from a large deficit.

The national championship game will be televised on ESPN. There are additional broadcasts, including the Georgia radio broadcast (SEC Network and the ESPN app), available on ESPN’s family of networks. ESPN’s lead crew of Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Molly McGrath (TCU sideline) and Holly Rowe (Georgia sideline) will cover the national championship.

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Georgia’s radio team of Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley will cover the game.

The game will also feature commentary from ESPN rules expert Bill Lemonnier and injury expert Marty Jaramillo.

TCU will face a Georgia team that is looking to complete a 15-0 season. If Georgia wins, the Bulldogs would be the third 15-0 team in college football history. Additionally, a Georgia win would make the Bulldogs the first back-to-back national champions since Alabama in 2011-2012.

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnson, who hauled in six catches for 163 yards and a touchdown, was named the offensive MVP of the College Football Playoffs semifinal. TCU linebacker Dee Winters, who finished with seven tackles and had a critical second-half pick six, was named as the defensive MVP.

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett was named as the offensive MVP of the Dawgs’ semifinal win over Ohio State. Defensive back Javon Bullard was named the defensive MVP.