Washington State

andnowuknow.com

Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York

LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
DEER PARK, NY
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
OREGON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
SPOKANE, WA
basinbusinessjournal.com

‘Mother Nature was not kind’: Bad weather reduces 2022 Washington apple harvest

QUINCY — Weather that was too hot, then too cold and stormy, contributed to making the 2022 apple crop one of the smallest in the last 15 years. “Our Dec. 1 storage report put the crop at 100.8 million (40-pound) boxes. Which is down from our August forecast,” said Tim Kovis, director of communications and events for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Disabled Military Veterans in WA State: Keeping them in their homes Part 2

Submitted by Kevin Ballard. In the previous article I outlined statistics related to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans in Washington state. Additionally, I stated that Washington remains one of 9 states that tie an income threshold to a disabled military veteran property tax exemption. There are 41 states that provide a property tax exemption in some form without requiring a disabled military veteran provide proof of income for him/herself and/or a spouse/partner for eligibility.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Part 1: The Empire Builders

Meet the Easterdays – ranching royalty rooted in the Columbia Basin in southeast Washington state. But behind the well-known family name hides a dark secret, concealed in spreadsheets and bum invoices, that’s eating away at their vast empire. It started as an American success story. The Easterday family...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington

We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
seattleite.com

Tulip Town Bloom 2023 Tickets Are On Sale Now!

Welcome to 2023, which so far, has been mostly a mix of grey gloom and rain. While this weather isn’t out of the norm, it still hits hard every year, at least for me. Time to look forward to warmer temperatures, longer days ahead, and clearer skies. It’s not too early to start planning some springtime activities, like visiting the tulip festival!
MOUNT VERNON, WA
610KONA

Washington! Do You Own a Semi-Auto Rifle?

With the new legislative session underway in Olympia, now would be a good time to talk about exercising one of your constitutional rights. The right (and in my mind, the responsibility) to bear arms. Fair warning has already been given by both Governor Jay Inslee, as well as State Attorney...
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE

