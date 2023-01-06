Read full article on original website
Related
andnowuknow.com
Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York
LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
State officials delay commercial Dungeness crab season in parts of Washington, Oregon
SEATTLE — The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells. A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the...
Washington Woman Reels In Massive 27.42-Lb. Tiger Trout For World Record
Looks like a little fun day of family fishing turned into the catch of a lifetime. Cathy Clegg of Colbert, Washington was fishing from the dock with nightcrawlers near her family cabin on Loon Lake, when all of a sudden she reeled in a massive 27.42-pound tiger trout, according to Field & Stream.
basinbusinessjournal.com
‘Mother Nature was not kind’: Bad weather reduces 2022 Washington apple harvest
QUINCY — Weather that was too hot, then too cold and stormy, contributed to making the 2022 apple crop one of the smallest in the last 15 years. “Our Dec. 1 storage report put the crop at 100.8 million (40-pound) boxes. Which is down from our August forecast,” said Tim Kovis, director of communications and events for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
andnowuknow.com
Weis Markets Offers Same-Day Grocery Delivery Through Instacart Partnership; Maria Rizzo Details
SUNBURY, PA - For retailers nationwide, grocery delivery platforms can be the key to unlocking additional sales, which is why Weis Markets has teamed up with Instacart. Through this partnership, shoppers will have access to same-day grocery delivery from 133 Weis locations throughout Pennsylvania, New York, and Delaware. “We are...
The Suburban Times
Disabled Military Veterans in WA State: Keeping them in their homes Part 2
Submitted by Kevin Ballard. In the previous article I outlined statistics related to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans in Washington state. Additionally, I stated that Washington remains one of 9 states that tie an income threshold to a disabled military veteran property tax exemption. There are 41 states that provide a property tax exemption in some form without requiring a disabled military veteran provide proof of income for him/herself and/or a spouse/partner for eligibility.
KUOW
Part 1: The Empire Builders
Meet the Easterdays – ranching royalty rooted in the Columbia Basin in southeast Washington state. But behind the well-known family name hides a dark secret, concealed in spreadsheets and bum invoices, that’s eating away at their vast empire. It started as an American success story. The Easterday family...
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
Washington State DOT Snow Plows Have the Best Nicknames Ever
Do You Know That Some WADOT Trucks Have Fun Nicknames?. One of my favorite Facebook pages is the Washington Department of Transportation. It might surprise you to know that they've given a few of their snow plow nicknames and that they are hilarious. You can't but love a truck that's name is Sir Plows-A-Lot in Washington State.
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
kpq.com
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington
We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
Experts say odometer fraud is on the rise in Washington state
Checking the odometer may not be high on your list of priorities when buying a used car, but it’s important to keep in mind. Experts say despite the move to digital, it’s never been easier or cheaper to remove thousands of miles from a car’s history. Josh...
seattleite.com
Tulip Town Bloom 2023 Tickets Are On Sale Now!
Welcome to 2023, which so far, has been mostly a mix of grey gloom and rain. While this weather isn’t out of the norm, it still hits hard every year, at least for me. Time to look forward to warmer temperatures, longer days ahead, and clearer skies. It’s not too early to start planning some springtime activities, like visiting the tulip festival!
610KONA
Washington! Do You Own a Semi-Auto Rifle?
With the new legislative session underway in Olympia, now would be a good time to talk about exercising one of your constitutional rights. The right (and in my mind, the responsibility) to bear arms. Fair warning has already been given by both Governor Jay Inslee, as well as State Attorney...
Inslee's draws fire for 'irresponsible' funding pause on $1.5 billion Spokane freeway project
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to delay funding and completion of the North Spokane Corridor has drawn strong criticism from a city councilor and executive director of the Northeast Public Development Authority. Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart, who serves as NEPDA’s board chair, and...
Channel 6000
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works.
Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The new “cap-and-invest” program is designed to follow in the footsteps of California, where a cap-and-trade system began in 2013, while trying to learn from its missteps. Signed into...
Comments / 0