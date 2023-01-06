ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Romania seizes more cars in Tate case; court next week

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMf3O_0k5wprEd00

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — Four more luxury vehicles have been seized in the investigation into Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality who was detained in Romania last week on charges of human trafficking and rape, an official said Friday.

Prosecutors investigating the case seized the additional four vehicles on Thursday on top of 11 others seized in raids last week, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, told The Associated Press.

At least seven of the seized vehicles — some of which local media report are limited editions worth up to $300,000 — are registered to Tate and his brother Tristan Tate who was detained last week in the same case, she said. Some of the other vehicles either aren’t registered or don’t have documentation.

Bolla also said that more than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers have been seized in the investigation so far.

“If we prove they gained money through human trafficking,” Bolla said, “they will be taken by the state and (will) cover the expenses of the investigation and damages to the victims.”

Tate, a British citizen and former professional kickboxer who has amassed 4.4 million followers on Twitter, was detained last week along with his brother Tristan in Ilfov, an area north of Romania’s capital, Bucharest. Two other Romanian suspects are also in custody.

DIICOT said in a statement last week that it has identified six victims who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by group members.

The agency said two British citizens in the case lured victims using pretenses of love, and later intimidation, constant surveillance, and other control tactics into performing pornographic acts intended to reap “important financial benefits.”

All four suspects are expected to appear in a Bucharest court next week to have their appeals heard contesting a judge’s decision last week to extend their arrest warrants from 24 hours to 30 days, Bolla said.

The Tate brothers will also appear in court next week to appeal the seizure of some of their belongings.

In a statement posted on Andrew Tate's website — which sells a program called "The War Room" for more than $5,000, intended "for men who understand something is missing" — says his detention is an "unfounded, politically-driven attack."

Since his arrest last week, a series of posts have appeared on Tate’s Twitter account. One of them, posted Thursday, reads: “Your enemies perpetuate “justice” and “civility” in a society designed to enslave you. You feel sad inside FOR A REASON. You can feel something isn’t right. You must escape the Matrix.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Czech ex-Premier Babis acquitted in EU funds fraud case

PRAGUE — (AP) — A Prague court on Monday acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving European Union subsidies. A prosecutor requested a three-year suspended sentence and a fine of 10 million Czech koruna ($440,000) for the populist billionaire. The prosecution still can appeal.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War

Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
KRMG

Multi-year investigation in Oklahoma prisons leads to 69 gang convictions

A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization resulted in 69 convictions across multiple state and federal cases. Last month, the investigation wrapped up with the sentencing of Chance Alan Wilson, a/k/a Wolfhead, who was the leader of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB), a violent criminal organization, primarily run from inside Oklahoma prisons. Wilson, who was serving 15 years in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary for murder was sentenced to an additional 360 months in December after being found to be primarily responsible for the distribution of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine and other drugs over several years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Policeman burned to death amid antigovernment unrest in Peru

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — A police officer on patrol was attacked and burned to death by protesters in the Peruvian region of Puno as the death toll from demonstrations in the wake of the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo rose to 47, authorities said Tuesday. José...
KRMG

Ukraine school rejects Russian claim of troops killed there

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine — (AP) — Officials at a vocational school in an eastern Ukraine city dismissed claims by Russia that hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed in a missile strike there, saying Monday that a rocket merely blew out windows and damaged classrooms. Russia specifically named the vocational...
KRMG

Cardinal George Pell, whose abuse conviction was overturned, dies at 81

ROME — Cardinal George Pell who later had convictions against him overturned, has died in Rome at the age of 81. Pell reportedly had heart complications that proved to be fatal following his hip surgery, Archbishop Peter Comensoli said, according to the Associated Press. Comensoli was Pell’s successor as the archbishop in Melbourne, Australia.
KRMG

Man in New Year's Eve machete attack faces federal charges

NEW YORK — (AP) — A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve is now facing federal terrorism charges after he became determined to wage jihad against the U.S. government, authorities announced Tuesday. Attorney General Merrick...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

The AP Interview: Korean leader cites North's serious threat

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea's spike in missile tests, growing nuclear ambitions and other provocative acts pose a “serious threat” that could lead to a dangerous miscalculation and spark a wider conflict, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday. Speaking with The...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Leaders of US, Canada, Mexico show unity despite friction

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to downplay their frustrations with one another on migration and trade as they met for the near-annual North American Leaders Summit. The leaders offered a...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
114K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy