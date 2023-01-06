Read full article on original website
onlyinyourmind
4d ago
taxes should not be deferred from this the police need to do what we taxpayers are paying them good money to do if the police can't or won't do it they need to be removed from their positions.
3
Related
floridapolitics.com
Wilton Simpson seeks to shield gun and ammo sale data from corporate tracking
Florida could be the first state to protect gun sale data with the Arms and Ammo Act. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is unveiling his first legislative proposal since taking office, a first-in-the-nation measure to prevent businesses from tracking Floridians’ firearm and ammo purchases. Simpson, the former Senate President who...
floridapolitics.com
Diagnosis for 1.9.23: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. In what could only be described as an actuarial delight, the state this week described in detail...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis aims for $3.5B for environmental projects, targets water improvements
'Today Gov. Ron DeSantis has cemented himself as the Everglades Governor.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order calling for massive funding for environmental projects and directing state officials to prioritize projects to clean water in important areas, including the Everglades and the Indian River Lagoon. The order calls...
POLITICO
Florida's 'big loss' in GOP-controlled House
Long journey— Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan — who was first elected to Congress back in 2006 — embarked on a quest 15 months ago to win the coveted chairmanship of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Helped by DeSantis— Along the way, the Sarasota Republican raised...
click orlando
37 Florida Lottery winners lose money to DEO overpayments
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – What was supposed to be a happy day at the lottery office turned into a financial gut punch for Florida couple Dolly Kountz and Dave Kreshpane. The couple from Stuart walked into a Palm Beach County lottery office a few weeks ago to collect $2,900 in prize money from a Pick 4 ticket only to be told Kountz owed $11,000 in unemployment overpayments to the Department of Economic Opportunity.
floridapolitics.com
Shumaker attorney elected to Central Florida Bankruptcy Law Association board of directors
Ballentine brings with him diverse experience in civil and commercial litigation, bankruptcy and appellate cases. Andrew S. Ballentine, a lawyer with Shumaker, has been elected to a three-year board term for the Central Florida Bankruptcy Law Association’s board of directors. The association is a nonprofit organization that supports the...
floridapolitics.com
Florida retirement system investments drop, but still ahead of pre-pandemic level
'Since the benefit payments are not all immediately payable, the SBA can maintain a long-term investment strategy.'. The gap between the assets and liabilities in the Florida Retirement System (FRS) ballooned in the latest fiscal year, driven mainly by a dive in investment returns caused by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and an increase in interest rates to combat inflation, a report released by the Department of Management Services shows.
Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post. Cawthorn, a Republican from Henderson County, officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to Chuck Edwards, the eventual 11th District general election winner. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported in November that Cawthorn, […]
floridapolitics.com
Lactation rooms in courthouses? Members file bills to mandate the spaces next year
Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most infants. Florida courthouses would be required to have lactation spaces for members of the public to express breast milk or to breastfeed babies under a bill filed by Sen. Lori Berman. SB 144 would require all Florida courthouses to have...
floridapolitics.com
AARP unveils 2023 agenda and a corps of trained volunteers to help get it passed
AARP Florida will use upward of 100 member volunteers throughout the 2023 Legislative Session to meet with elected officials. It’s the first time the association will bring its volunteer members to the Capitol since the pandemic. But unlike past volunteers who have made the trek to the Capitol, these...
Here’s What Florida Senator Rick Scott Told Me Today On WIOD
Newsmakers. Politicians. Celebrities. Evolution Of South Florida’s First News Off To Strong Start. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher MIAMI, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) — United States Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) joined me this morning on South Florida’s First News on NewsRadio 610 WIOD. A master of answering questions that weren’t actually being asked, Scott — […]
floridapolitics.com
Alex Berrios announces run for Florida Democratic Party Chair
The Mi Vecino founder says his on-the-ground experience will prove valuable. Political consultant Alex Berrios is announcing his candidacy to lead the Florida Democratic Party. “Florida needs bold leadership with experience, vision and a plan to win. That’s why I’m announcing my candidacy for Chair of the Florida Democrats,” Berrios...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land
DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske says, ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end.’
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem previously said she has no intention of running for president; however, her tone and approach have changed in the last week. In response to an article critical of her last week by the conservative outlet National Review, a known spokesperson...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
flaglerlive.com
UF Faculty Leader: DeSantis Directive Sends ‘Chilling Message’
A University of Florida faculty leader pushed back last week against a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that colleges and universities give state leaders information about resources used for activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory. Amanda Phalin, chairwoman of the UF Faculty Senate,...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Chamber previews Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit
The summit will be held virtually on Thursday. The Florida Chamber Foundation offered a preview of one of the panel discussions planned for the 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit. The segment, titled “Future of Work: Closing the Talent Gaps and Workforce Shortage,” will feature Steve Hatfield, who...
Arkansas bill would classify drag show as adult-oriented business, adds location restrictions
A bill filed Monday in the Arkansas Senate would define a drag performance as an adult-oriented business and place restrictions on where they could take place.
