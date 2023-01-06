ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Pete Buttigieg shuts down Fox News anchor's question on traveling overseas with husband: 'Why is it any different?'

By Rebecca Corey, Yahoo News
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbLBR_0k5wnrS100

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg deftly shut down accusations raised by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday about bringing his husband on an international presidential delegation, asking why it should be “any different” than trips taken by other government officials with their spouses.

While appearing as a guest on Baier's show Thursday evening, Buttigieg was questioned over his travel arrangements and use of government jets, including an incident from last April that has been criticized by conservative media outlets in which Buttigieg's husband, Chasten, accompanied him to the Invictus Games — "a multi-national sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women" founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

"You also brought your husband, Chasten, on a military aircraft to attend a sporting event in Netherlands," Baier said in a video clip of the exchange that is racking up millions of views on Twitter.

When asked if that travel was reimbursed, Buttigieg, who is also a veteran and former Navy intelligence officer, said, “Of course not.”

“I led a presidential delegation to support American wounded warriors and injured service members — the Invictus Games — as has been tradition for many years,” Buttigieg said. “I led the American delegation as one of the great honors of my time in this job, and the diplomatic protocol on a presidential delegation is that the principal is often accompanied by their spouse.”

“But here’s what I want you to understand,” he continued. “Before me, it was the Secretary of the Army under President Trump who took that trip with his wife. Before that, it was Mrs. Trump as first lady who went to the Invictus Games. Before that, Mrs. Obama did the same thing. And I guess the question on my mind is, if no one is raising questions about why Sec. Esper and his wife led that delegation, as well they should have, then why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?”

Baier responded, “Understood,” before quickly switching to the next question.

Buttigieg, who was the first openly gay man to become a major contender for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, has frequently encountered conservative media criticism related to his sexual orientation.

During Buttigieg's presidential campaign, the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said that America's "not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband." In November, Chasten Buttigieg defended his husband after Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed the transportation secretary had "lied" about being gay. And a column laden with homophobic tropes was published in the National Review shortly after the Buttigiegs became parents in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
KRMG

Capitol riot far-right internet personality gets 60 days

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A far-right internet personality who streamed live video while he stormed the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to two months of imprisonment for joining the mob's attack on the building. Anthime Gionet, known as “Baked Alaska” to his social media followers, declined to...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Rep. Katie Porter seeking Feinstein's Senate seat in 2024

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California said Tuesday she will seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the oldest member of the chamber. “Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington," Porter said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

New York GOP officials demand George Santos resign from Congress

Republican officials on Long Island held a press conference on Wednesday to formally call on , to resign amid a firestorm over the 34-year-old's admitted fabrications about key parts of his life story. “His campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication,” Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
KRMG

GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family

WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, wielding the power of their new majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they laid the groundwork for public hearings. “Now that Democrats...
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
114K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy